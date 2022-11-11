Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza - Heritage Square in the Heights

698 Reviews

$$

4450 N Prospect Rd

Suite C-12

Peoria Heights, IL 61616

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Beer Cheese Breadsticks
Margherita

Pizza

Build Your Own

$8.75

choice of sauce, mozz/prov blend cheese with your choice of toppings...extra charge for gluten free or cauliflower crust

Al Capone

$13.95

BBQ Chicken

$13.95

bbq sauce, bbq chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozz/prov blend cheese, smoked gouda

Bianca

$12.95

extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, ricotta, roasted garlic, shaved parmesan, mozz/prov blend cheese

Brienzo

$13.95

marinara, italian meatballs, sausage, sweet red peppers, ricotta, mozz/prov blend cheese

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$14.50

ranch dressing, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar, buffalo hot sauce, mozz/prov blend cheese

Carnivore

$13.95

marinara, italian sausage, smoked bacon, ham, cup n char pepperoni, mozz/prov blend cheese

Carribean

$12.95

marinara, ham, pineapple, mozz/prov blend cheese

Garlic Alfredo

$14.50

alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh spinach, sweet red peppers, red onion, ricotta, mozz/prov blend cheese

Jalapeno Chipotle Chicken

$14.50

alfredo sauce, southwest chipotle chicken, cheddar, smoked bacon, fresh jalapenos, mozz/prov blend cheese, chipotle seasoning

La Rosa

$13.95

marinara, alfredo sauces, parmesan, spicy italian sausage, roasted garlic, fresh basil, mozz/prov blend cheese

Margherita

$12.95

marinara, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil

Mediterranean

$14.50

extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chopped tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozz/prov blend cheese, balsamic glaze

Pesto Chicken

$13.95

basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, chopped tomatoes, mozz/prov blend cheese, balsamic glaze

Plain Cheese

$8.75

Plain Pepperoni

$10.50

Plain Sausage

$10.50

Sausage N' Peppers

$13.95

marinara, spicy italian sausage, sweet red peppers, red onions, mozz/prov blend cheese

Szechuan

$13.95

spicy szechuan sauce, roasted chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, mozz/prov blend cheese

Shareables

Classic Breadsticks

$6.95

wood fired, buttered with our special sauce and sprinkled with spice blend, served with marinara (4)

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.95

wood fired, buttered with our special sauce, topped with mozz/prov blend cheese

Wood Fired Meatballs (4)

$10.95

wood fired, served with marinara and a breadstick

Beer Cheese Breadsticks

Beer Cheese Breadsticks

$7.95

Wood fired and buttered with our house garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, served with our famous beer cheese (5)

Wood Fired Chicken Wings (1 LB)

Wood Fired Chicken Wings (1 LB)

$15.25

One pound of wood fired chicken wings baked to a crispy perfection! NO HALF ORDER OF SAUCES!

Chipotle Breadsticks

$6.95

Salads

Half Caesar

$5.25

caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, cracked black pepper, homestyle croutons

Half Greek

$5.50

mediterranean feta dressing, red onion, chopped tomatoes, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, green peppers, fresh cucumbers, feta cheese

Half Spinach & Goat Cheese

$5.50

housemade sweet bacon dressing, smoked bacon, sweet red peppers, red onion, toasted pecans, goat cheese

Half Southwest Chipotle Bacon

$5.25

southwest chipotle ranch, smoked bacon, chopped tomatoes, red onion

Half Italian

$5.25

italian dressing, chopped tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, homestyle croutons, fancy shred parmesan cheese

Half Garden

$5.25

choice of dressing, red onion, chopped tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, cheddar cheese

Full Caesar

$10.50

Full Greek

$10.95

Full Spinach & Goat Cheese

$10.95

Full Southwest Chipotle Bacon

$10.50

Full Italian

$10.50

Full Garden

$10.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are located in beautiful downtown Peoria Heights, IL. We specialize in custom created individual Italian gourmet wood fired pizzas, salads, Italian gelato, appetizers and craft beer as well as wine on tap. Seasonal patio seating available. Dine in, carryout and delivery! Brienzo's can be delivered through the following services: Order2Eat or Uber Eats at www.brienzospizza.com

Website

Location

4450 N Prospect Rd, Suite C-12, Peoria Heights, IL 61616

Directions

Gallery
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza image
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza image
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza image

Map
