Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza - Heritage Square in the Heights
698 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are located in beautiful downtown Peoria Heights, IL. We specialize in custom created individual Italian gourmet wood fired pizzas, salads, Italian gelato, appetizers and craft beer as well as wine on tap. Seasonal patio seating available. Dine in, carryout and delivery! Brienzo's can be delivered through the following services: Order2Eat or Uber Eats at www.brienzospizza.com
4450 N Prospect Rd, Suite C-12, Peoria Heights, IL 61616
