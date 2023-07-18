Food

Oysters

Oyster 1/2 Shell

$3.75

2 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$7.50

3 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$11.25

4 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$15.00

5 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$18.75

6 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$21.00

7 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$26.25

8 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$30.00

9 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$33.75

10 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$37.50

11 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$41.25

12 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$42.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Single Oyster Rockefeller

$4.00

Grilled House Oysters

$11.50

Small Plates

Calamari

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Crab Cake

$21.00

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Crab & Shrimp Fondue

$20.00

Clams

$20.00

Octopus

$20.00

Coctel del Mar

$20.00

Blackened Ahi

$19.00

Ahi Sashimi

$19.00

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Soups/Salads

Side Brig Salad

$12.00

Large Brig Salad

$16.00

Side Spinach Salad

$12.00

Large Spinach Salad

$16.00

Side Caesar Salad

$12.00

Large Caesar Salad

$16.00

Side Garden Salad

$11.00

Side Wedge Salad

$12.00

Side Beet & Kale Salad

$11.00

1/2 Cobb Salad

$12.00

1/2 Cobb Crab & Shrimp Salad

$17.00

1/2 Louie Plain

$12.00

1/2 Louie Crab & Shrimp

$17.00

1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Louie Plain

$16.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$21.00

Cobb Crab & Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Cobb Only Crab Salad

$27.00

Cobb Only Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Louie Crab & Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Louie Only Crab Salad

$27.00