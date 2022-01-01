Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Briggs Cafe

40 Reviews

$

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery

North Attleboro, MA 02760

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Honeycrisp
CBR

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.85+

Locally roasted by Mills Coffee.

Hot Tea

$1.85

Local tea by MEM. choose from a variety of flavors.

Americano

$1.95

Double shot espresso over hot water (12oz).

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso & choice of milk with foam (12oz).

Latte

$4.00

Espresso and choice of milk (16oz).

Chai Latte

$4.00

Vanilla chai powdered steamed with choice of milk (16oz).

Matcha Latte

$5.00

MEM sweetened matcha steamed with milk of choice (16oz).

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Espresso & mocha syrup with steamed milk of choice (16oz).

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chocolate Decadence powder steamed with hot water & milk (12oz).

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.39+

Locally roasted by Mills Coffee.

Iced Tea

$2.39+

Local teas by MEM - unsweetened.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Locally sourced out of Providence, RI.

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Espresso & choice of milk over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla chai powder & choice of milk over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00+

MEM sweetened matcha & choice of milk over ice.

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Espresso & mocha syrup with choice of milk over ice.

Please choose a bread option for your breakfast sandwich order. If out, we will default to sourdough.

Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Two eggs, cheddar cheese on a croissant.

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Bacon, egg & cheddar on croissant.

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Ham, egg, & cheddar on a croissant.

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Sausage, egg & cheddar on a croissant.

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

House-made salsa, baby spinach, egg & shredded cheese on wheat wrap, heated.

Sunrise BLT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, house-made tomato jam, egg, on toasted sourdough.

Early Bird

$6.99

Egg, tomato, baby spinach, provolone cheese, & lemon garlic aioli on multigrain.

Specialty Toasts

Avocado Toast

$3.50

Nine grain toast spread with chunky avocado, seasoned with salt & pepper.

Tomato Basil Toast

$4.50

Nine grain toast spread with avocado, sliced grape tomato, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, seasoned with salt & pepper.

Side of toast

$3.00

Choice of bread toasted.

Please choose a bread option for your sandwich order. If out, we will default to sourdough.

Please choose a bread option for your sandwich order. If out, we will default to sourdough.

Big Cheese

$10.95

Bacon, tomato, avocado & a mix of provolone and cheddar cheese melted on locally-made multigrain.

CBR

$10.95

Chicken, bacon, ranch, cheddar cheese melted on ciabatta.

Honeycrisp

$9.95

Apple slices, turkey, cheddar cheese & house-made honey mustard melted on sourdough.

Caprese

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, house-made pesto, tomato & balsamic glaze toasted on ciabatta.

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toasted sourdough.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Diced grilled chicken breast with chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

French Chicken

$10.95

Our very own all-white meat chicken salad with craisins & celery atop curly lettuce on a flaky locally-made croissant.

Chickpea Smash

$9.95

Smashed chickpea & avocado salad topped with arugula & pickled red onion on toasted flatbread.

Green Goddess

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, avocado, cucumber, baby spinach, arugula & house-made pesto on toasted ciabatta.

All salads are made to order.

Crunchy Thai Salad

$11.99

Romaine, cabbage, edamame, red pepper, scallions, toasted almonds & chow mein noodles with house-made peanut ginger dressing on the side.

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Romaine, corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, shredded cheese, tortilla chips with a side of house-made chipotle lime ranch dressing.

Sweet P

$12.99

Warm sweet potato, baby spinach, quinoa, craisins, blueberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese, crisp apple & local maple vinaigrette on the side.

Small Portions

Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese & white bread grilled to perfection.

PB & J

$5.00

Local strawberry jam & smooth peanut butter on soft white bread.

Turkey & Cheese

$5.50

Sliced turkey & American cheese on white bread.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Bacon, American cheese & white bread grilled

Smoothies

Tropical Breeze

$4.25+

Mango, strawberries, banana and pineapple juice.

PB Power

$4.25+

Peanut butter powder, vanilla protein powder, banana, oats, and almond milk.

Green Monster

$4.25+

Spinach, mango, banana, ginger root, and orange juice.

Peaches & Cream

$4.25+

Peaches, mango, local honey, cinnamon, and coconut milk.

Bee's Knees

$4.25+

Banana, local honey, local bee pollen, cinnamon, almond butter powder, and coconut water.

Blueberry Blast

$4.25+

Blueberries, avocado, banana, vanilla protein powder, and coconut water.

DRINKS AND CHIPS

Water Bottle

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dels Lemonade

$3.25

Potato Chips

$1.60

Sea salt kettle chips

$1.60

Salt & vinegar kettle chips

$1.60

Honey Dijon Kettle chips

$1.60
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a vibrant and buzzing cafe set inside a beautiful plant nursery. The cool and calming atmosphere creates a perfect spot to grab a quick coffee or meet for lunch with friends. We serve breakfast all day! During spring we offer outdoor seating on our patio. Open 8-5 daily~Kitchen closes 30 minutes prior to close.

Website

Location

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro, MA 02760

Directions

