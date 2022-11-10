Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Bright Penny Brewing Co. - 107 N. Seventh St.

review star

No reviews yet

107 N. Seventh St.

Mebane, NC 27302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Friendly
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cheese Pizza

Small Bites

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.25

Home-made bread topped with diced tomato, red onion, and black olive mix finished with balsamic glaze and Woodlawn Roots micro greens.

Caprese

Caprese

$6.99

Slice Roma Tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella and finished with balsamic glaze and Woodlawn Roots micro basil.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Diced chicken breast simmered in creamy buffalo sauce topped with fresh sliced jalapeno and served with toasted pita bread.

Kenna's Pretzel

Kenna's Pretzel

$7.99

Large Bavarian style pretzel, lightly salted and served with Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese.

Lobster Seafood Dip

Lobster Seafood Dip

$11.99

Blend of lobster meat and imitation crab simmered in a creamy parmesan sauce served with toasted pita bread

Sal's Pretzel

$7.99

Mash Potato Bowl

$15.99

Grandma's Eggs

Gertie's Eggs

Gertie's Eggs

$5.99

Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, local Lusty Monk mustard, diced bacon, and Local Woodlawn Roots micro greens

Josephine's Eggs

Josephine's Eggs

$6.50

Five egg halves filled with creamy egg yolk mixture, topped with home-made pepper jelly, caramelized onion, diced bacon, and local Woodlawn Roots micro greens

Harriet's Eggs

Harriet's Eggs

$6.50

Five egg halved filled with creamy yolk mixture topped with buffalo chicken, ranch dressing, and sliced jalapeno

Roxanne's Eggs

Roxanne's Eggs

$6.50

Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with cheddar cheese, diced bacon, diced red onion, sour cream, and local Woodlawn Roots micro greens

Doreen's Eggs

Doreen's Eggs

$5.99

Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with dill relish, dill weed and paprika

Magdelena's Eggs

Magdelena's Eggs

$6.75

Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with shaved steak, cilantro cumin chutney, sour cream, and local Woodlawn Roots micro greens

Lorraine's Eggs

Lorraine's Eggs

$6.25Out of stock

Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with pepperoni, capers, Bright Penny tomato sauce, and Woodlawn Roots micro basil

Madge's Eggs

Madge's Eggs

$6.25

Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with diced bacon, Roma tomato, and arugula

Edith's Egg

$6.75

Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with horseradish mayo, Certified Angus Shaved Steak, Caramelized onion, and arugula

Flight of Grandma's Eggs

Flight of Grandma's Eggs

$8.99

Six egg halves, pick up to three of your favorite Grandma's eggs

Karen's Eggs

$7.00

Yet another fantastic combination for the flavor pallet. Whipped yoke mix layered with our in house made Lobster Seafood dip, a dash of Old Bay, spiced root greens and delicate diced sweet roasted red peppers

Helgas Eggs

$6.75

Salads

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$8.25

Arcadian Harvest Mesclun mix served with blood orange shallot vinaigrette, topped with crumbled feta cheese, dried cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, and sunflower seeds

Apple & Goat Cheese Salad

Apple & Goat Cheese Salad

$8.50

Arcadian Harvest Mesclun mix served with Raspberry Vinaigrette and topped with crisp sliced apple, crumbled goat cheese, shaved red onion and balsamic glaze

Bright Penny Salad

Bright Penny Salad

$7.25

Crisp arugula served with Roasted Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with diced red pepper, shaved red onion, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99

Arcadian Harvest Mesclun mix with Ranch Dressing topped with shredded cheddar cheese, Roma tomato, shaved red onion, sliced black olive, and a hard boiled egg

Pizza

Cream cheese base with the three following ingredients Fresh Strawberries, Tangy Goat Cheese followed by Fresh cut Blueberries. Finished with Honey & Micro Basil
The Wellington

The Wellington

$15.25

Certified Angus Beef shaved steak, local Lusty Monk mustard base, caramelized onion, provolone cheese, and finished with rosemary honey

The Mill

The Mill

$13.99

Garlic oil base topped with local Daniel Boone country ham, diced bacon, roasted sweet potato, shaved red onion, and sliced provolone cheese

Little Italy

Little Italy

$14.75

Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with pepperoni, local Daniel Boone country ham, capers, Bacio's mozzarella, and finished with local Woodlawn Roots micro basil

Island Time

Island Time

$13.50

Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with diced bacon, pineapple tidbit, artichoke hearts, and sliced provolone cheese

Sweet and Salty

Sweet and Salty

$15.25

Garlic oil base topped with shaved prosciutto, sliced black mission figs, crumbled goat cheese, finished with fresh arugula and balsamic glaze

BBQ Sausage

BBQ Sausage

$14.25

Ricotta thyme base with local Mac's Farm Sausage, sliced crimini mushrooms, and shaved parmesan cheese, finished with BBQ sauce drizzle

Family Friendly

Family Friendly

$14.99

Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with local Mac's Farm Sausage, pepperoni, and Bacio's mozzarella

The Loaded Potato

The Loaded Potato

$13.50

Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese base topped with shaved red bliss potatoes, diced bacon, and cheddar cheese, finished with sour cream drizzle and scallions

Farmer's Market

Farmer's Market

$13.25

Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced crimini mushroom, caramelized onion, sliced black olive, and sliced provolone cheese, finished with fresh arugula

Garden Gobbler (Vegan)

Garden Gobbler (Vegan)

$13.99

Bright Penny tomato base topped with sliced crimini mushrooms, artichoke hearts, diced red pepper, and vegan mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Chicken Bacon Caesar Pizza

Chicken Bacon Caesar Pizza

$14.50

Garlic oil base topped with diced chicken breast, diced bacon, shaved parmesan cheese and finished with crisp romaine lettuce and Tuscan Caesar dressing

Mebane Cheesesteak

Mebane Cheesesteak

$15.50

Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese base topped with Certified Angus Beef, diced red peppers, shaved red onion, slice crimini mushrooms, and cheddar cheese

The 4-1-2

The 4-1-2

$14.74

BBQ sauce base topped with diced chicken breast, diced bacon, shaved red onion, sliced jalapeno, cheddar cheese, and finished with BBQ sauce & rosemary honey drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Bright Penny buffalo sauce topped with diced chicken breast, caramelized onion, sliced provolone cheese, and finished with ranch drizzle and scallions

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced pepperoni and cheddar cheese

Margharita Pizza

Margharita Pizza

$13.25

Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced Roma tomatoes, Bacio mozzarella cheese, and finished with local Woodlawn Roots micro basil

Steaken-Stien Pizza

$15.75

Dessert

No-Bake Peanut Butter Mason Jar Cheesecake

No-Bake Peanut Butter Mason Jar Cheesecake

$7.99

Oreo crust topped with creamy no-bake peanut butter cheesecake, topped with fresh whipped cream, mini chocolate chips, and oreo crumbs

Bacon Ice Cream

Bacon Ice Cream

$7.99

Salted caramel ice cream with chocolate caramel pieces mixed with candied bacon, topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel sauce, and more bacon!

Bright Penny Brownie Bowl

Bright Penny Brownie Bowl

$8.50

Warm brownie topped with chocolate chip ice cream, whipped cream, and home-made chocolate ganache

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.00

Scoop of Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

$1.50

Dessert Pretzels

$7.99

One large Bavarian style pretzel lightly salted served with home-made chocolate ganache and dusted with confectionary sugar

Bright Penny Root Beer Float

$4.99

Smore's Bread Pudding

$8.99

4-Pack

Middle Finger To Monday IPA (4pk)

Middle Finger To Monday IPA (4pk)

$15.99

Dry-hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, and Cascade hops, our IPA greets you with strong citrus flavors of orange and grapefruit, then finishes with a smooth but not overpowering backbone of bitterness from Nugget and Centennial in the boil.

Sunny Citation DIPA (4pk)

Sunny Citation DIPA (4pk)

$14.99

A beer for the true Hop Head, the Double IPA combines a strong malt backbone, smooth bitterness, and a big dose of grapefruit from the large Cascade dry hop.

Offended Opinion Amber (4pk)

Offended Opinion Amber (4pk)

$12.99

Bready and refreshing, our Amber is made with a blend of caramel and Munich malts to create a nice, medium bodied beer that is full of flavor.

Buena Onda Cerveza (4pk)

Buena Onda Cerveza (4pk)

$12.99

Perfect for the summer heat, the Bright Penny Cerveza is a crisp, light lager with a refreshing splash of lime and just a memory of salt.

Pub Ale (4pk)

$12.99

Dogwood Fest Maibock (4pk)

$12.99

Mebane Skyline (4pk)

$12.99

Sweet Tea Sour (4pk)

$12.99
Mixed Pack (4pk)

Mixed Pack (4pk)

Batch 100 Pilsner (4pk)

$12.99

Faint of Heart Prickly Pear Sour (4pk)

$15.99

Thunder Cloud DIPA (4pk)

$15.99

Better Life Choices Triple Hazy IPA (4pk)

$15.99

Penny in the Pond (4pk)

$15.99

Ext. Vac. Mango Galaxy (4pk)

$15.99

Way Past Midnight Imperial Stout (4pk)

$15.99

American Stratacaster IPA (4pk)

$15.99

Intracoastal Kolsch (4pk)

$12.99

Fresh Cut Seltzer: Kiwi Strawberry (4pk)

$12.99

Fresh Cut Seltzer: Apricot Mango (4pk)

$12.99

Dream Whip (4pk)

$15.99

Extended Vacation: New Zealand (4pk)

$15.99

Oktoberfest (4 pack)

$12.99

Lost Penny Saison (4pk)

$15.99

Fogwatch (4pk)

$15.99

County line (4pack)

$12.99

Spooky Spice (4pack)

$15.99

Non-Alcoholic Drink

Bright Penny Root Beer

$2.00

Bright Penny Orange Soda

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Dr.Pepper

$1.50

Coke Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea Bottle

$2.50

Diet Tea Bottle

$2.50

Lemonade Capri Sun

$1.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch Capri Sun

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Ice Water

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Bottle of Wine To-Go

St. George Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$18.50

Full-bodied and intense, with lasting flavor consisting of ripe black cherry and cedar aromas combined with rich Cabernet grape flavors and notes of vanilla oak. Velvety and soft yet intense on the palate, with a long smooth finish

Natura Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$21.25

Central Valley, Chile- Bright lively ruby color with aromas of ripe, red and black berries and a touch of chocolate. This wine is fresh and juicy on the palate, made with organic grapes. Has a good structure and sweet, smooth tannins, persistent finish.

Storypoint Pinot Noir BTL

$27.25

This plush and fruit-forward Pinot Noir comes from some of the most renowned wine regions in California. Layers of dark plum and blackberry complement notes of toasted oak to give this robust Pinot Noir a balanced structure.

Mannara Pinot Grigio BTL

$18.25

A dry, easy drinking Sicilian white with a floral aroma and flavors of citrus, apple, pear, vanilla and almonds.

Hidden Crush Chardonnay BTL

$24.50

From central coast of California with aromas of lime, lemon blossom, green apple, pineapple and white peach. Bright fruit flavors, rich viscosity, refreshing crisp acidity and lovely lingering flavors

Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$21.99

A true and classic Marlborough, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc that offers exotic aromas of passion fruit and guava. You’ll also find hints of lime and lemon and possibly a touch of gooseberry. Bold, vivid flavors that mirror the nose are given life and length on the palate and a hint of acidity and minerality that coats your tongue.

Castello Del Poggio Moscato BTL

$21.25

Deep straw yellow color with golden reflections. Unmistakable bouquet that at first includes musk and peach, and then honey and white flower. Light with an agile and elegant structure, but always compact, with medium freshness and low minerality.

Cantine Maschio Brut Prosecco BTL

$6.25

Light straw yellow in color with a lively froth. Bouquet of white peach and orange blossoms. Fruit forward, with peach and almond flavors

William Hill Chardonnay BTL

$24.99

The William Hill Estate North Coast Chardonnay is medium-bodied and food-friendly, featuring ripe notes of honeydew melon, juicy pear and apple crumble. Backed by delicate hints of meyer lemon and nutmeg, this elegantly structured Chardonnay is smooth and well balanced, with crisp acidity and a creamy mouthfeel.

Bomber Bottles

Rack Out Jim Beam Barrel 2020 Single Bottle

$22.50

Rack Out 2019 Single Bottle

$27.50

Special Edition Rack Out 4-pack

$100.00

Rack Out 2020 4-pack

$75.00

Penny In The Pond - Cherry Brandy Barrel

$25.00

32oz Crowler

Not Your Momma's Sweet Sour #1 (32oz)

$13.00

County Line Light Lager #3 (32oz)

$11.50

With a golden-straw color, this crisp light lager sets itself apart from the flavorless beers that are typically in this segment. A touch of Munich adds to the base malt backdrop with Liberty Hops providing a slight zest to the finish. The County Line Light lager is perfect for North Carolina summers or anytime that you are looking for a thirst quenching brew.

Spooky Spice Pumpkin Beer #4 (32oz)

Spooky Spice Pumpkin Beer #4 (32oz)

$13.00

Pumpkin Ale Brewed with Brown Sugar, Molasses, Graham Cracker, Lactose, Madagascar Vanilla Beans, Baking Spices and Pumpkin Pies

Way Past Midnight #5 (32oz)

$15.00

Pub Ale #6 (32oz)

$11.50

Fog Watch Hazy IPA #7 (32oz)

$13.50

Thunder Cloud DIPA #8 (32oz)

$16.00

Extended Vacation: New Zeland #9 (32oz)

$16.00

Oktoberfest #10 (32oz)

$11.50

Perfect for the summer heat, the Bright Penny Cerveza is a crisp, light lager with a refreshing splash of lime and just a memory of salt.

Offended Opinion Amber Ale #11 (32oz)

$11.50

Intracoastal Kolsch #12 (32oz)

$11.50

Batch 100 Pils #13 (32oz)

$11.50

Middle Finger to Monday #14 (32oz)

$13.50

Dream Whip #15 (32oz)

$16.00

Mebane Skyline #16 (32oz)

$13.00

Lost Penny Saison #17 (32oz)

$16.00

Fresh Cut Seltzer: Strawberry Kiwi #18 (32oz)

$13.00

Root Beer #19 (32oz)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fun, laid back, family friendly atmosphere! Great food and beer that is sure to please!

Website

Location

107 N. Seventh St., Mebane, NC 27302

Directions

Gallery
Bright Penny Brewing Co. image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vecino Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 208
300 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Franklin Motors
orange starNo Reviews
601 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
orange star4.6 • 674
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Bright Penny Brewing - Account Expansion - 4000 Arrowhead Blvd. Ste. 140
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Arrowhead Blvd. Ste. 140 Mebane, NC 27302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Mebane
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston