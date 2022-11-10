- Home
Bright Penny Brewing Co. - 107 N. Seventh St.
107 N. Seventh St.
Mebane, NC 27302
Popular Items
Small Bites
Bruschetta
Home-made bread topped with diced tomato, red onion, and black olive mix finished with balsamic glaze and Woodlawn Roots micro greens.
Caprese
Slice Roma Tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella and finished with balsamic glaze and Woodlawn Roots micro basil.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Diced chicken breast simmered in creamy buffalo sauce topped with fresh sliced jalapeno and served with toasted pita bread.
Kenna's Pretzel
Large Bavarian style pretzel, lightly salted and served with Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese.
Lobster Seafood Dip
Blend of lobster meat and imitation crab simmered in a creamy parmesan sauce served with toasted pita bread
Sal's Pretzel
Mash Potato Bowl
Grandma's Eggs
Gertie's Eggs
Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, local Lusty Monk mustard, diced bacon, and Local Woodlawn Roots micro greens
Josephine's Eggs
Five egg halves filled with creamy egg yolk mixture, topped with home-made pepper jelly, caramelized onion, diced bacon, and local Woodlawn Roots micro greens
Harriet's Eggs
Five egg halved filled with creamy yolk mixture topped with buffalo chicken, ranch dressing, and sliced jalapeno
Roxanne's Eggs
Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with cheddar cheese, diced bacon, diced red onion, sour cream, and local Woodlawn Roots micro greens
Doreen's Eggs
Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with dill relish, dill weed and paprika
Magdelena's Eggs
Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with shaved steak, cilantro cumin chutney, sour cream, and local Woodlawn Roots micro greens
Lorraine's Eggs
Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with pepperoni, capers, Bright Penny tomato sauce, and Woodlawn Roots micro basil
Madge's Eggs
Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with diced bacon, Roma tomato, and arugula
Edith's Egg
Five egg halves filled with creamy yolk mixture, topped with horseradish mayo, Certified Angus Shaved Steak, Caramelized onion, and arugula
Flight of Grandma's Eggs
Six egg halves, pick up to three of your favorite Grandma's eggs
Karen's Eggs
Yet another fantastic combination for the flavor pallet. Whipped yoke mix layered with our in house made Lobster Seafood dip, a dash of Old Bay, spiced root greens and delicate diced sweet roasted red peppers
Helgas Eggs
Salads
Harvest Salad
Arcadian Harvest Mesclun mix served with blood orange shallot vinaigrette, topped with crumbled feta cheese, dried cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, and sunflower seeds
Apple & Goat Cheese Salad
Arcadian Harvest Mesclun mix served with Raspberry Vinaigrette and topped with crisp sliced apple, crumbled goat cheese, shaved red onion and balsamic glaze
Bright Penny Salad
Crisp arugula served with Roasted Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with diced red pepper, shaved red onion, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese
Chef Salad
Arcadian Harvest Mesclun mix with Ranch Dressing topped with shredded cheddar cheese, Roma tomato, shaved red onion, sliced black olive, and a hard boiled egg
Pizza
The Wellington
Certified Angus Beef shaved steak, local Lusty Monk mustard base, caramelized onion, provolone cheese, and finished with rosemary honey
The Mill
Garlic oil base topped with local Daniel Boone country ham, diced bacon, roasted sweet potato, shaved red onion, and sliced provolone cheese
Little Italy
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with pepperoni, local Daniel Boone country ham, capers, Bacio's mozzarella, and finished with local Woodlawn Roots micro basil
Island Time
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with diced bacon, pineapple tidbit, artichoke hearts, and sliced provolone cheese
Sweet and Salty
Garlic oil base topped with shaved prosciutto, sliced black mission figs, crumbled goat cheese, finished with fresh arugula and balsamic glaze
BBQ Sausage
Ricotta thyme base with local Mac's Farm Sausage, sliced crimini mushrooms, and shaved parmesan cheese, finished with BBQ sauce drizzle
Family Friendly
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with local Mac's Farm Sausage, pepperoni, and Bacio's mozzarella
The Loaded Potato
Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese base topped with shaved red bliss potatoes, diced bacon, and cheddar cheese, finished with sour cream drizzle and scallions
Farmer's Market
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced crimini mushroom, caramelized onion, sliced black olive, and sliced provolone cheese, finished with fresh arugula
Garden Gobbler (Vegan)
Bright Penny tomato base topped with sliced crimini mushrooms, artichoke hearts, diced red pepper, and vegan mozzarella
Cheese Pizza
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with shredded cheddar cheese
Chicken Bacon Caesar Pizza
Garlic oil base topped with diced chicken breast, diced bacon, shaved parmesan cheese and finished with crisp romaine lettuce and Tuscan Caesar dressing
Mebane Cheesesteak
Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese base topped with Certified Angus Beef, diced red peppers, shaved red onion, slice crimini mushrooms, and cheddar cheese
The 4-1-2
BBQ sauce base topped with diced chicken breast, diced bacon, shaved red onion, sliced jalapeno, cheddar cheese, and finished with BBQ sauce & rosemary honey drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Bright Penny buffalo sauce topped with diced chicken breast, caramelized onion, sliced provolone cheese, and finished with ranch drizzle and scallions
Pepperoni Pizza
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced pepperoni and cheddar cheese
Margharita Pizza
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced Roma tomatoes, Bacio mozzarella cheese, and finished with local Woodlawn Roots micro basil
Steaken-Stien Pizza
Dessert
No-Bake Peanut Butter Mason Jar Cheesecake
Oreo crust topped with creamy no-bake peanut butter cheesecake, topped with fresh whipped cream, mini chocolate chips, and oreo crumbs
Bacon Ice Cream
Salted caramel ice cream with chocolate caramel pieces mixed with candied bacon, topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel sauce, and more bacon!
Bright Penny Brownie Bowl
Warm brownie topped with chocolate chip ice cream, whipped cream, and home-made chocolate ganache
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop of Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Dessert Pretzels
One large Bavarian style pretzel lightly salted served with home-made chocolate ganache and dusted with confectionary sugar
Bright Penny Root Beer Float
Smore's Bread Pudding
4-Pack
Middle Finger To Monday IPA (4pk)
Dry-hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, and Cascade hops, our IPA greets you with strong citrus flavors of orange and grapefruit, then finishes with a smooth but not overpowering backbone of bitterness from Nugget and Centennial in the boil.
Sunny Citation DIPA (4pk)
A beer for the true Hop Head, the Double IPA combines a strong malt backbone, smooth bitterness, and a big dose of grapefruit from the large Cascade dry hop.
Offended Opinion Amber (4pk)
Bready and refreshing, our Amber is made with a blend of caramel and Munich malts to create a nice, medium bodied beer that is full of flavor.
Buena Onda Cerveza (4pk)
Perfect for the summer heat, the Bright Penny Cerveza is a crisp, light lager with a refreshing splash of lime and just a memory of salt.
Pub Ale (4pk)
Dogwood Fest Maibock (4pk)
Mebane Skyline (4pk)
Sweet Tea Sour (4pk)
Mixed Pack (4pk)
Batch 100 Pilsner (4pk)
Faint of Heart Prickly Pear Sour (4pk)
Thunder Cloud DIPA (4pk)
Better Life Choices Triple Hazy IPA (4pk)
Penny in the Pond (4pk)
Ext. Vac. Mango Galaxy (4pk)
Way Past Midnight Imperial Stout (4pk)
American Stratacaster IPA (4pk)
Intracoastal Kolsch (4pk)
Fresh Cut Seltzer: Kiwi Strawberry (4pk)
Fresh Cut Seltzer: Apricot Mango (4pk)
Dream Whip (4pk)
Extended Vacation: New Zealand (4pk)
Oktoberfest (4 pack)
Lost Penny Saison (4pk)
Fogwatch (4pk)
County line (4pack)
Spooky Spice (4pack)
Non-Alcoholic Drink
Bright Penny Root Beer
Bright Penny Orange Soda
Mountain Dew
Dr.Pepper
Coke Cola
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Sweet Tea Bottle
Unsweetened Tea Bottle
Diet Tea Bottle
Lemonade Capri Sun
Fruit Punch Capri Sun
Bottled Water
Ice Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Bottle of Wine To-Go
St. George Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Full-bodied and intense, with lasting flavor consisting of ripe black cherry and cedar aromas combined with rich Cabernet grape flavors and notes of vanilla oak. Velvety and soft yet intense on the palate, with a long smooth finish
Natura Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Central Valley, Chile- Bright lively ruby color with aromas of ripe, red and black berries and a touch of chocolate. This wine is fresh and juicy on the palate, made with organic grapes. Has a good structure and sweet, smooth tannins, persistent finish.
Storypoint Pinot Noir BTL
This plush and fruit-forward Pinot Noir comes from some of the most renowned wine regions in California. Layers of dark plum and blackberry complement notes of toasted oak to give this robust Pinot Noir a balanced structure.
Mannara Pinot Grigio BTL
A dry, easy drinking Sicilian white with a floral aroma and flavors of citrus, apple, pear, vanilla and almonds.
Hidden Crush Chardonnay BTL
From central coast of California with aromas of lime, lemon blossom, green apple, pineapple and white peach. Bright fruit flavors, rich viscosity, refreshing crisp acidity and lovely lingering flavors
Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc BTL
A true and classic Marlborough, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc that offers exotic aromas of passion fruit and guava. You’ll also find hints of lime and lemon and possibly a touch of gooseberry. Bold, vivid flavors that mirror the nose are given life and length on the palate and a hint of acidity and minerality that coats your tongue.
Castello Del Poggio Moscato BTL
Deep straw yellow color with golden reflections. Unmistakable bouquet that at first includes musk and peach, and then honey and white flower. Light with an agile and elegant structure, but always compact, with medium freshness and low minerality.
Cantine Maschio Brut Prosecco BTL
Light straw yellow in color with a lively froth. Bouquet of white peach and orange blossoms. Fruit forward, with peach and almond flavors
William Hill Chardonnay BTL
The William Hill Estate North Coast Chardonnay is medium-bodied and food-friendly, featuring ripe notes of honeydew melon, juicy pear and apple crumble. Backed by delicate hints of meyer lemon and nutmeg, this elegantly structured Chardonnay is smooth and well balanced, with crisp acidity and a creamy mouthfeel.
Bomber Bottles
32oz Crowler
Not Your Momma's Sweet Sour #1 (32oz)
County Line Light Lager #3 (32oz)
With a golden-straw color, this crisp light lager sets itself apart from the flavorless beers that are typically in this segment. A touch of Munich adds to the base malt backdrop with Liberty Hops providing a slight zest to the finish. The County Line Light lager is perfect for North Carolina summers or anytime that you are looking for a thirst quenching brew.
Spooky Spice Pumpkin Beer #4 (32oz)
Pumpkin Ale Brewed with Brown Sugar, Molasses, Graham Cracker, Lactose, Madagascar Vanilla Beans, Baking Spices and Pumpkin Pies
Way Past Midnight #5 (32oz)
Pub Ale #6 (32oz)
Fog Watch Hazy IPA #7 (32oz)
Thunder Cloud DIPA #8 (32oz)
Extended Vacation: New Zeland #9 (32oz)
Oktoberfest #10 (32oz)
Perfect for the summer heat, the Bright Penny Cerveza is a crisp, light lager with a refreshing splash of lime and just a memory of salt.
Offended Opinion Amber Ale #11 (32oz)
Intracoastal Kolsch #12 (32oz)
Batch 100 Pils #13 (32oz)
Middle Finger to Monday #14 (32oz)
Dream Whip #15 (32oz)
Mebane Skyline #16 (32oz)
Lost Penny Saison #17 (32oz)
Fresh Cut Seltzer: Strawberry Kiwi #18 (32oz)
Root Beer #19 (32oz)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fun, laid back, family friendly atmosphere! Great food and beer that is sure to please!
107 N. Seventh St., Mebane, NC 27302