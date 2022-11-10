Bright Penny Brewing Co. - 107 N. Seventh St.

County Line Light Lager #3 (32oz)

$11.50

With a golden-straw color, this crisp light lager sets itself apart from the flavorless beers that are typically in this segment. A touch of Munich adds to the base malt backdrop with Liberty Hops providing a slight zest to the finish. The County Line Light lager is perfect for North Carolina summers or anytime that you are looking for a thirst quenching brew.