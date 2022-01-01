Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Bright Spot Ellis Bright Spot Cafe & Market

review star

No reviews yet

3805 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square, PA 19073

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Farm-to-Table Breakfast & Lunch, Family Owned, Locally Loved. Located in Ellis Preserve, in Founders Hall. Curbside Pick-up, Counter Service. Indoor & Outdoor Spacious Dining Opportunities. GPS Directions use Chesterbrook Academy for Entrance & Parking.

3805 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

