Bright Star Restaurant

865 Reviews

$$

304 19th St N

Bessemer, AL 35020

Order Again

Popular Items

GREEK DRESSING

CLOTHING

TSHIRT

$17.95

GOLF SHIRT

$20.95

BOOKS

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

$15.95

ALABAMA COOKBOOK

$24.95

POUR PARENTING BOOK

$21.95

DRESSINGS

GREEK DRESSING

$8.95

GARLIC CHEESE DRESSING

$9.95

GLASSWARE

WINE GLASS

$9.95

COLLECTORS GLASS

$9.95

COFFEE MUG

$8.95

COFFEE MUG GIFT SET

$15.95

MAGNET

MAGNET

$5.95

OLIVE OIL

OLIVE OIL

$20.00

HAT

HAT

$15.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Alabama's oldest family owned restaurant. Spanning several generations Celebrating the past while embracing the future

304 19th St N, Bessemer, AL 35020

