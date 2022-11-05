- Home
Bright Bowls
777 CENTRAL AVE 1A
Highland park, IL 60035
Popular Items
Bright Bowls (12oz)
Golden Coast
Base: banana, mango, pineapple, vanilla vegan protein. Sprinkles: bright granola, dragon fruit. Swirls: pitaya, spirulina, coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Legally Bronze
Base: Bright Butter, banana, vanilla vegan protein, cauliflower, maca, cinnamon, sweet potato Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, pitaya, curcumin Sprinkles: Strawberries, Bright Granola, Pumpkin seeds, honey *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Love-a-Bowl
Base: Strawberries, cherries, acai, spinach, banana (optional), vegan vanilla protein Sprinkles: pomegranate seeds, vegan chocolate chips, honey, Bright Butter, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Pitaya the Tiger
Base: pitaya, blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Sprinkles: bright granola, bananas, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: blue spirulina and coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
OG Acai
Base: acai, dates, spinach, banana and blueberries. Sprinkles: bright granola, strawberries, banana, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: ain't no room for swirls. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Blue-tiful
It's BLUE! Base: Banana, pineapple, spinach, califlower, blue spirulna, vegan vanilla protein Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, blue spirulina, Sprinkles: Strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Straight Up Greens
Base: banana, pineapple, spinach, avocado, matcha, mint. Sprinkles: bright granola, kiwi, blueberries. Swirls: spirulina, blue spirulina, and coconut yogurt. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Detox Bowl
Base: Acai, activated charcoal, bananas, blueberries, dates, spinach Sprinkles: Bee pollen, chia seeds, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, strawberries, blueberries.
Oatmeal
Warm Me Up Buttercup
Gluten free oatmeal, organic honeycrisp apples, raisins, bananas, Bright Butter, honey, cinnamon. MMMMMMMmmmmmmmmmmm
Strong Like Bowl
Gluten free oatmeal, topped with hemp seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and Bright Granola. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Rainbowl Bright
Gluten free oatmeal, strawberries, banana, kiwi, blueberries, hemp seeds, topped with rainbow swirls*! *Rainbow swirls are made with unsweetened coconut yogurt, pitaya, curcumin, matcha and spirulina.
Build Your Own Oatmeal
Take our gluten free oats and dress them up with your own style! Have fun!
Toast
Avocado Toast
2 slices of Gluten Free, dairy free, soy free toast topped with avocado, hemp seeds, himalayan salt and freshly cracked pepper.
Bright Butter and Banana
2 slices of Gluten Free, dairy free, soy free toast topped with Bright Butter, banana, raw/organic honey, cinnamon, pumpkin seeds!
Bright Butter and Homemade Jam
2 slices of Gluten Free, dairy free, soy free toast topped with our homemade Bright Butter (almonds, cashews, pistachios pecans) and our homemade organic blueberry jam.
Toast Combo
SWEET OR SAVORY Gluten Free Toast (choose any combination of 2) 1. Avocado, Hemp Seeds, Himalayan Salt and Pepper 2. Bright Butter, Banana, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Seeds, Honey 3. Bright Butter and Homemade Jam
Homemade Soup
Smoothie (16oz)
Golden Coast Smoothie
Banana, mango, pineapple, vegan vanilla protein. Topped with a pitaya and spirulina coconut swirl. Include your choice of plant-based milk.
Legally Bronze Smoothie
Banana, bright butter, cauliflower, cinnamon, maca, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya coconut swirl
Love-a-Bowl Smoothie
Strawberries, cherries, acai berries, spinach, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya and coconut yogurt swirls.
Pitaya the Tiger Smoothie
Pitaya (dragon fruit), blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with blue spirulina and unsweetened coconut yogurt swirls
OG Acai Smoothie
Acai, banana, dates, kale. include your choice of plant-based milk.
Blue-tiful Smoothie
Banana, pineapple, spinach, cauliflower, blue spirulina, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with a spirulina and coconut swirl.
Straight Up Greens Smoothie
Banana, spinach, matcha, avocad, mint. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with a spirulina and coconut swirls.
The Bright Buzz
HIGHLY ANTICIPATED! Get your "Be Bright" and "Caffeine Fix" all in one! Intelligentsia coffee, unsweetened coconut milk, banana, vegan vanilla protein (pea), chia seeds (thank you for the amazing digestion), organic spinach. #MicDrop
Chia
Bright Bakery
Bright Granola
All natural granola made from almonds, cashews, pecans and pistachios. Sweetened naturally with raw, organic honey, maple syrup, vanilla and sprinkled with cinnamon. SORRY IN ADVANCE FOR THE ADDICTION!
Bright Butter (8oz)
All natural nut butter made from pecans, cashews, almonds and pistachios. That's it!
Big Bright Butter (16 oz)
All the greatness, in a greater size! NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Bright Granola Bars
Made with our very own Bright Granola, Bright Butter and Vegan chocolate chips. This healthy and high protein treat will get you through e-learning like a champ! *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Made with gluten free oats, oat milk, chia seeds, apples, cinnamon, Bright Butter, raisins, and honey. Oh. Em. Gee.
Cinnamon Blueberry Power Balls
Somewhere between a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon scone, you'll find these amazing protein packed power balls. Complete with Bright Butter, vanilla pea protein, cinnamon, raw organic honey, organic blueberries, and gluten free oats, these balls will power you through all of your zoom calls, carpooling, shoveling, etc. Enjoy!
Bright Butter and Chip Power Balls
GF oats, Bright Butter, honey, vegan chocolate chips, coconut
Matcha Power Balls
Our favorite balls to date! Powered with high grade Matcha from Sweden, Bright Butter, vanilla vegan protein (pea), organic maple and sprinkled with unsweetened coconut. A delicious, filling and powerful way to get you through your day!
Birthday Power Balls
Pumpkin Power Balls
OMG. Pumpkin, pumpkin spice, vegan/organic pea protein, oat flour, maple, Bright Butter, vegan chocolate chips.
Matcha Strawberry Granola Bar
Bright Birthday Hearts
Vegan dark chocolate, vegan sprinkles, bright butter, organic strawberries
Grab n Go
United Sodas
Naturally Flavored Soda
Heywell
Sparkling water with vitamins, adaptogens & super-herbs
Bottled Water
Cold pressed Happy Moose Juice
Chlorophyll Water
Balance your PH level, detox, and energize with Chlorophyll Water!
Mushroom Jerkey
Blk- Functional Mineral Water
Coffee and Cocoa Bar
16 oz Cold Brew - Intelligentsia
12 oz Hot Coffee - Intelligentsia
16 oz Hot Coffee - Intelligentsia
The Bright Buzz
HIGHLY ANTICIPATED! Get your "Be Bright" and "Caffeine Fix" all in one! Intelligentsia coffee, unsweetened coconut milk, banana, vegan vanilla protein (pea), chia seeds (thank you for the amazing digestion), organic spinach. #MicDrop
Tea
Hot Cocoa
Vegan hot cocoa made with 100% cacao, coconut sugar and oat milk. Making these chili days sooooo much brighter!
Matcha Latte
Our Matcha Lattes are made with pure High Grade Matcha and your choice of plant-based milk. There are clean with an option to sweeten. Enjoy your experience!
Wellness Shots
Bright Beauty
Facial Toner Spray
made with soothing aloe and rosewater, vegan, hydrating, alcohol free , brandless
Dry Brush
Exfoliates & improves circulation
Ageless Oil
Restorative face oil containing geranium, frankincense, ylang ylang
Hand Sanitizer
Hydrating hand sanitizer, flat to fit in your pocket
Bath Bombs
Megababe Space Bar- Detoxifying Charcoal Underarm Bar)
Gel Eye Pads (Hot & Cold)
Jade Roller
Honey Turmeric Mask
Stress Less Roller
Kumquat Lip Balm
Handcrafted Lip Balm
Merch
Baja blanket
Big Baja Blanket
Sage stick
Energy cleansing
Cocktail straws 8 pack (120 mm)
Straight stainless steel metal cocktail straws, multi color pack (silver, gold, rose gold, copper/bronze)
Metal straw (8.5")
Straight stainless steel straw. Comes with a reusable cotton canvas pouch (color & pattern of pouch vary depending on straw color) and a cleaning brush
Tote Bag
Mugs
3 Pack Jotter Sets
6 Pack Jotter Set
Journals
Crystals
Hair clips
Garden Jar
Glow & Grow
High Socks
High Socks - one size fits all! A gift for anyone and everyone!
Terry Bucket Hat
kids sunglasses
Big Witch Energy candle
Sweatshirts
Kids Bowls (9oz)
Golden Coast
Base: banana, mango, pineapple, vanilla vegan protein. Sprinkles: bright granola, dragon fruit. Swirls: pitaya, spirulina, coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Legally Bronze
Base: Bright Butter, banana, vanilla vegan protein, cauliflower, maca, cinnamon, sweet potato Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, pitaya, curcumin Sprinkles: Strawberries, Bright Granola, Pumpkin seeds, honey *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Love-a-Bowl
Base: Strawberries, cherries, acai, spinach, banana (optional), vegan vanilla protein Sprinkles: pomegranate seeds, vegan chocolate chips, honey, Bright Butter, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Pitaya the Tiger
Base: pitaya, blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Sprinkles: bright granola, bananas, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: blue spirulina and coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
OG Acai
Base: acai, dates, spinach, banana and blueberries. Sprinkles: bright granola, strawberries, banana, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: ain't no room for swirls. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Blue-tiful
It's BLUE! Base: Banana, pineapple, spinach, califlower, blue spirulna, vegan vanilla protein Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, blue spirulina, Sprinkles: Strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Straight Up Greens
Base: banana, pineapple, spinach, avocado, matcha, mint. Sprinkles: bright granola, kiwi, blueberries. Swirls: spirulina, blue spirulina, and coconut yogurt. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Kiddie Drinks (9oz)
Golden Coast Kids Smoothie
Banana, mango, pineapple, vegan vanilla protein. Topped with a pitaya and spirulina coconut swirl. Include your choice of plant-based milk.
Legally Bronze Kids Smoothie
Banana, bright butter, cauliflower, cinnamon, maca, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya coconut swirl
Love-a-Bowl Kids Smoothie
Strawberries, cherries, acai berries, spinach, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya and coconut yogurt swirls.
Pitaya the Tiger Kids Smoothie
Pitaya (dragon fruit), blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with blue spirulina and unsweetened coconut yogurt swirls
OG Acai Kids Smoothie
Acai, banana, dates, kale. include your choice of plant-based milk.
Blue-tiful Kids Smoothie
Banana, pineapple, spinach, cauliflower, blue spirulina, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with a spirulina and coconut swirl.
Straight Up Greens Kids Smoothie
Banana, spinach, matcha, avocad, mint. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with a spirulina and coconut swirls.
Bright Milk
Brighten your plant-based milk with superfoods! Choose a milk. Choose a superfood.
To-Go Frozen Bowls
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Bright Bowls, it’s our mission to provide high-quality and purposeful ingredients through delicious and beautifully crafted bowls. Each bowl is filled with beneficial components that help your body function in a healthy and efficient way, while fighting off disease and inflammation. Be Bright!
777 CENTRAL AVE 1A, Highland park, IL 60035