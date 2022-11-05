Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies

Bright Bowls

review star

No reviews yet

777 CENTRAL AVE 1A

Highland park, IL 60035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Love-a-Bowl
OG Acai
Golden Coast

Bright Bowls (12oz)

Golden Coast

Golden Coast

$14.00

Base: banana, mango, pineapple, vanilla vegan protein. Sprinkles: bright granola, dragon fruit. Swirls: pitaya, spirulina, coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Legally Bronze

Legally Bronze

$14.00

Base: Bright Butter, banana, vanilla vegan protein, cauliflower, maca, cinnamon, sweet potato Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, pitaya, curcumin Sprinkles: Strawberries, Bright Granola, Pumpkin seeds, honey *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Love-a-Bowl

Love-a-Bowl

$14.00

Base: Strawberries, cherries, acai, spinach, banana (optional), vegan vanilla protein Sprinkles: pomegranate seeds, vegan chocolate chips, honey, Bright Butter, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Pitaya the Tiger

Pitaya the Tiger

$14.00

Base: pitaya, blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Sprinkles: bright granola, bananas, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: blue spirulina and coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

OG Acai

OG Acai

$14.00

Base: acai, dates, spinach, banana and blueberries. Sprinkles: bright granola, strawberries, banana, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: ain't no room for swirls. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Blue-tiful

Blue-tiful

$14.00

It's BLUE! Base: Banana, pineapple, spinach, califlower, blue spirulna, vegan vanilla protein Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, blue spirulina, Sprinkles: Strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Straight Up Greens

Straight Up Greens

$14.00

Base: banana, pineapple, spinach, avocado, matcha, mint. Sprinkles: bright granola, kiwi, blueberries. Swirls: spirulina, blue spirulina, and coconut yogurt. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Detox Bowl

$14.00

Base: Acai, activated charcoal, bananas, blueberries, dates, spinach Sprinkles: Bee pollen, chia seeds, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, strawberries, blueberries.

Oatmeal

Warm Me Up Buttercup

$10.00

Gluten free oatmeal, organic honeycrisp apples, raisins, bananas, Bright Butter, honey, cinnamon. MMMMMMMmmmmmmmmmmm

Strong Like Bowl

$10.00

Gluten free oatmeal, topped with hemp seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and Bright Granola. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Rainbowl Bright

$10.00

Gluten free oatmeal, strawberries, banana, kiwi, blueberries, hemp seeds, topped with rainbow swirls*! *Rainbow swirls are made with unsweetened coconut yogurt, pitaya, curcumin, matcha and spirulina.

Build Your Own Oatmeal

$6.00

Take our gluten free oats and dress them up with your own style! Have fun!

Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

2 slices of Gluten Free, dairy free, soy free toast topped with avocado, hemp seeds, himalayan salt and freshly cracked pepper.

Bright Butter and Banana

$10.00

2 slices of Gluten Free, dairy free, soy free toast topped with Bright Butter, banana, raw/organic honey, cinnamon, pumpkin seeds!

Bright Butter and Homemade Jam

$10.00

2 slices of Gluten Free, dairy free, soy free toast topped with our homemade Bright Butter (almonds, cashews, pistachios pecans) and our homemade organic blueberry jam.

Toast Combo

$10.00

SWEET OR SAVORY Gluten Free Toast (choose any combination of 2) 1. Avocado, Hemp Seeds, Himalayan Salt and Pepper 2. Bright Butter, Banana, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Seeds, Honey 3. Bright Butter and Homemade Jam

Homemade Soup

Detox Soup

Detox Soup

$10.00

A translucent vegetable broth with organic vegetables (celery, carrots, mushrooms, peas, cilantro, spinach) and seasoned with fresh Himalayan salt.

Butternut Squash

$10.00

Side of Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

Smoothie (16oz)

Golden Coast Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, mango, pineapple, vegan vanilla protein. Topped with a pitaya and spirulina coconut swirl. Include your choice of plant-based milk.

Legally Bronze Smoothie

Legally Bronze Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, bright butter, cauliflower, cinnamon, maca, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya coconut swirl

Love-a-Bowl Smoothie

$10.00

Strawberries, cherries, acai berries, spinach, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya and coconut yogurt swirls.

Pitaya the Tiger Smoothie

$10.00

Pitaya (dragon fruit), blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with blue spirulina and unsweetened coconut yogurt swirls

OG Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Acai, banana, dates, kale. include your choice of plant-based milk.

Blue-tiful Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, pineapple, spinach, cauliflower, blue spirulina, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with a spirulina and coconut swirl.

Straight Up Greens Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, spinach, matcha, avocad, mint. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with a spirulina and coconut swirls.

The Bright Buzz

$10.00

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED! Get your "Be Bright" and "Caffeine Fix" all in one! Intelligentsia coffee, unsweetened coconut milk, banana, vegan vanilla protein (pea), chia seeds (thank you for the amazing digestion), organic spinach. #MicDrop

Chia

BYO Chia Pudding (9oz)

BYO Chia Pudding (9oz)

$6.00

Chia of the day, layered with your choice of fruit, seeds, granola, swirls, etc! Go NUTS!

Chia Parfait (16oz)

Chia Parfait (16oz)

$10.00

1. Choose a base! 2. Choose any fruit and sprinkles 3. We'll add the chia pudding 4. You'll be ecstatic!

Bright Bakery

Bright Granola

$9.00

All natural granola made from almonds, cashews, pecans and pistachios. Sweetened naturally with raw, organic honey, maple syrup, vanilla and sprinkled with cinnamon. SORRY IN ADVANCE FOR THE ADDICTION!

Bright Butter (8oz)

$10.00

All natural nut butter made from pecans, cashews, almonds and pistachios. That's it!

Big Bright Butter (16 oz)

$18.00

All the greatness, in a greater size! NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Bright Granola Bars

Bright Granola Bars

$7.00

Made with our very own Bright Granola, Bright Butter and Vegan chocolate chips. This healthy and high protein treat will get you through e-learning like a champ! *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

$7.00

Made with gluten free oats, oat milk, chia seeds, apples, cinnamon, Bright Butter, raisins, and honey. Oh. Em. Gee.

Cinnamon Blueberry Power Balls

Cinnamon Blueberry Power Balls

$7.00

Somewhere between a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon scone, you'll find these amazing protein packed power balls. Complete with Bright Butter, vanilla pea protein, cinnamon, raw organic honey, organic blueberries, and gluten free oats, these balls will power you through all of your zoom calls, carpooling, shoveling, etc. Enjoy!

Bright Butter and Chip Power Balls

Bright Butter and Chip Power Balls

$7.00

GF oats, Bright Butter, honey, vegan chocolate chips, coconut

Matcha Power Balls

Matcha Power Balls

$7.00

Our favorite balls to date! Powered with high grade Matcha from Sweden, Bright Butter, vanilla vegan protein (pea), organic maple and sprinkled with unsweetened coconut. A delicious, filling and powerful way to get you through your day!

Birthday Power Balls

Birthday Power Balls

$7.00

Pumpkin Power Balls

$7.00

OMG. Pumpkin, pumpkin spice, vegan/organic pea protein, oat flour, maple, Bright Butter, vegan chocolate chips.

Matcha Strawberry Granola Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Bright Birthday Hearts

$6.00

Vegan dark chocolate, vegan sprinkles, bright butter, organic strawberries

Grab n Go

United Sodas

United Sodas

$2.50

Naturally Flavored Soda

Heywell

Heywell

$3.50

Sparkling water with vitamins, adaptogens & super-herbs

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cold pressed Happy Moose Juice

$6.00

Chlorophyll Water

$6.00

Balance your PH level, detox, and energize with Chlorophyll Water!

Mushroom Jerkey

$7.00

Blk- Functional Mineral Water

$3.00

Coffee and Cocoa Bar

16 oz Cold Brew - Intelligentsia

$4.00

12 oz Hot Coffee - Intelligentsia

$3.50

16 oz Hot Coffee - Intelligentsia

$4.50

The Bright Buzz

$10.00

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED! Get your "Be Bright" and "Caffeine Fix" all in one! Intelligentsia coffee, unsweetened coconut milk, banana, vegan vanilla protein (pea), chia seeds (thank you for the amazing digestion), organic spinach. #MicDrop

Tea

$1.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Vegan hot cocoa made with 100% cacao, coconut sugar and oat milk. Making these chili days sooooo much brighter!

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Our Matcha Lattes are made with pure High Grade Matcha and your choice of plant-based milk. There are clean with an option to sweeten. Enjoy your experience!

Wellness Shots

Wellness Blast Shots

Wellness Blast Shots

Bright Beauty

Hot or cold eye mask
Facial Toner Spray

Facial Toner Spray

$8.00

made with soothing aloe and rosewater, vegan, hydrating, alcohol free , brandless

Dry Brush

Dry Brush

$8.00

Exfoliates & improves circulation

Ageless Oil

Ageless Oil

$26.00

Restorative face oil containing geranium, frankincense, ylang ylang

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer

$3.50

Hydrating hand sanitizer, flat to fit in your pocket

Bath Bombs

Bath Bombs

$8.00

Megababe Space Bar- Detoxifying Charcoal Underarm Bar)

$8.00

Gel Eye Pads (Hot & Cold)

$7.00

Jade Roller

$26.00

Honey Turmeric Mask

$18.00

Stress Less Roller

$7.00

Kumquat Lip Balm

$16.00

Handcrafted Lip Balm

$7.00

Merch

Baja blanket

$35.00

Big Baja Blanket

$40.00
Sage stick

Sage stick

$6.00

Energy cleansing

Cocktail straws 8 pack (120 mm)

Cocktail straws 8 pack (120 mm)

$20.00

Straight stainless steel metal cocktail straws, multi color pack (silver, gold, rose gold, copper/bronze)

Metal straw (8.5")

Metal straw (8.5")

$12.00

Straight stainless steel straw. Comes with a reusable cotton canvas pouch (color & pattern of pouch vary depending on straw color) and a cleaning brush

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$24.00
Mugs

Mugs

3 Pack Jotter Sets

3 Pack Jotter Sets

$6.00
6 Pack Jotter Set

6 Pack Jotter Set

$10.00
Journals

Journals

$15.00
Crystals

Crystals

Hair clips

Hair clips

Garden Jar

Glow & Grow

High Socks

High Socks

$13.00

High Socks - one size fits all! A gift for anyone and everyone!

Terry Bucket Hat

$19.00

kids sunglasses

$10.00
Big Witch Energy candle

Big Witch Energy candle

$20.00

Sweatshirts

$40.00

Kids Bowls (9oz)

Golden Coast

$10.00

Base: banana, mango, pineapple, vanilla vegan protein. Sprinkles: bright granola, dragon fruit. Swirls: pitaya, spirulina, coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Legally Bronze

$10.00

Base: Bright Butter, banana, vanilla vegan protein, cauliflower, maca, cinnamon, sweet potato Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, pitaya, curcumin Sprinkles: Strawberries, Bright Granola, Pumpkin seeds, honey *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Love-a-Bowl

$10.00

Base: Strawberries, cherries, acai, spinach, banana (optional), vegan vanilla protein Sprinkles: pomegranate seeds, vegan chocolate chips, honey, Bright Butter, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Pitaya the Tiger

$10.00

Base: pitaya, blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Sprinkles: bright granola, bananas, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: blue spirulina and coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

OG Acai

$10.00

Base: acai, dates, spinach, banana and blueberries. Sprinkles: bright granola, strawberries, banana, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: ain't no room for swirls. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Blue-tiful

$10.00

It's BLUE! Base: Banana, pineapple, spinach, califlower, blue spirulna, vegan vanilla protein Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, blue spirulina, Sprinkles: Strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Straight Up Greens

$10.00

Base: banana, pineapple, spinach, avocado, matcha, mint. Sprinkles: bright granola, kiwi, blueberries. Swirls: spirulina, blue spirulina, and coconut yogurt. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans

Kiddie Drinks (9oz)

Golden Coast Kids Smoothie

$8.00

Banana, mango, pineapple, vegan vanilla protein. Topped with a pitaya and spirulina coconut swirl. Include your choice of plant-based milk.

Legally Bronze Kids Smoothie

$8.00

Banana, bright butter, cauliflower, cinnamon, maca, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya coconut swirl

Love-a-Bowl Kids Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberries, cherries, acai berries, spinach, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya and coconut yogurt swirls.

Pitaya the Tiger Kids Smoothie

$8.00

Pitaya (dragon fruit), blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with blue spirulina and unsweetened coconut yogurt swirls

OG Acai Kids Smoothie

$8.00

Acai, banana, dates, kale. include your choice of plant-based milk.

Blue-tiful Kids Smoothie

$8.00

Banana, pineapple, spinach, cauliflower, blue spirulina, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with a spirulina and coconut swirl.

Straight Up Greens Kids Smoothie

$8.00

Banana, spinach, matcha, avocad, mint. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with a spirulina and coconut swirls.

Bright Milk

$3.50

Brighten your plant-based milk with superfoods! Choose a milk. Choose a superfood.

To-Go Frozen Bowls

Frozen Bowls are made fresh and then put in our turbo freezer. Designed to be eaten at a later time, Frozen Bowls can be ordered along with a side of swirls and sprinkles. Directions for thawing included.

To-Go Frozen Bowls

Frozen Bowls are made fresh and then put in our turbo freezer. Designed to be eaten at a later time, Frozen Bowls can be ordered along with a side of swirls and sprinkles. Directions for thawing included.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Bright Bowls, it’s our mission to provide high-quality and purposeful ingredients through delicious and beautifully crafted bowls. Each bowl is filled with beneficial components that help your body function in a healthy and efficient way, while fighting off disease and inflammation. Be Bright!

Website

Location

777 CENTRAL AVE 1A, Highland park, IL 60035

Directions

Gallery
Bright Bowls image
Bright Bowls image
Bright Bowls image
Bright Bowls image

Similar restaurants in your area

Arctic Spoon
orange star4.7 • 125
371 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
orange star4.7 • 329
123 North Waukegan Rd. Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Christie's Dairy Delights - Palatine
orange starNo Reviews
45 N Bothwell St. Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
orange starNo Reviews
5101 Washington St Gurnee, IL 60031
View restaurantnext
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
8600 West Bryn Mawr Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
The Smoothie Joint
orange starNo Reviews
948 Newport Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Highland park

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,786
1879 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park - 1849 2nd St
orange star4.5 • 3,033
1849 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Judy's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 306
1855 Deerfield Road Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Ravinia Brewing Company - Highland Park Taproom
orange star4.6 • 297
582 Roger Williams Ave Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Highland park
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston