Sandwiches
Seafood
American
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
58 Reviews
$$
14587 S Military Trail
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Popular Items
Breakfast Specials
Farm Fresh Egg Sandwiches
3 Egg Omelettes
Breakfast Sides
Corned Beef Hash WEEKEND ONLY!
$3.99
Home Fries
$2.49
Bacon
$2.99
Sausage
$2.99
Ham Steak
$3.79
12oz Oatmeal
$2.29
16oz Oatmeal
$2.79
12oz Grits
$2.29
16oz Grits
$2.79
Tomato$$
$0.79
Cheese$$
$0.79
Peanut Butter
$0.79
Onion$$
$0.79
Extra CC$$
$1.45
Extra Veg CC$$
$1.69
Extra Scallion CC$$
$1.69
Extra Nova CC$$
$2.79
Extra Butter$$
$0.69
Sliced Avocado
$2.49
Sweet Fries
$1.49
4 Oz Oatmeal
$0.99
4 Oz Gritts
$0.99
Bagel and Flagel w/CC
Asiago
$1.45
Bialy
$1.45
Cin Raisin
$1.45
Egg Bagel
$1.45
Egg ET Bagel
$1.45
ET
$1.45
Garlic
$1.45
Marble
$1.45
Onion Bagel
$1.45
Plain
$1.45
Poppy
$1.45
Pump
$1.45
Rye Bagel
$1.45
Salt
$1.45
Sesame
$1.45
WW Bagel
$1.45
WW ET
$1.45
WW Oat
$1.45
Flagel ET
$1.69
Flagel PL
$1.69
Flagel Poppy
$1.69
Flagel Ses
$1.69
Flagel Sun
$1.69
Rye Bread
$1.39
White Bread
$1.39
Challah Bread
$1.39
WW Bread
$1.39
Bulk Bagels
Muffins
Bulk Bagels (Copy)
Beverages
Hot Coffee 12oz
$2.29
Hot Coffee 16 oz.
$2.49
Hot Tea 12 oz.
$2.19
Hot Tea 16 oz.
$2.29
Fountain Drinks
$2.99
Fresh OJ 12 oz.
$3.49
Fresh OJ 16 oz.
$3.99
Brighton Blaster 24 oz.
$3.69
Hot Chocolate 12oz
$2.09
Hot Chocolate 16oz
$2.19
Apple Juice
$2.49
Bottle Water
$1.79
CAN Soda
$2.79
Chocolate Milk
$2.49
Egg Cream
$2.49
Arizona Tea
$2.99
Snapple Tea
$2.99
Natalie's Small
$3.29
Natalie's Large
$6.29
V-8
$3.29
Water Cup NO Charge
Decaf Iced Coffee( clear cubes)
$3.29
GoldThread Drinks
$4.79
Hals NY Seltzers
$3.29
Appetizers
Seafood
Fried Clam Roll
$13.99
Fried Scallop Roll
$13.99
Fried Shrimp Roll
$11.99
Fish Sandwich
$11.99
Fish N’ Chips
$12.99
Clam Platter
$15.99
Scallop Platter
$15.99
Shrimp Platter
$13.99
Fisherman’s Platter
$18.99
Quahoag N’ Chowdah
$9.99
Crab Cake N’ Chowdah
$10.99
Fish Sandwich N’ Chowdah
$15.99
Scallop Roll N’ Chowdah
$17.99
Clam Roll N’ Chowdah
$17.99
Shrimp Roll N’ Chowdah
$15.99
Deep Fried Platters
New York Deli Sandwiches
Grilled Sandwiches
Salad Sandwiches & Platters
Knishes & Sides
