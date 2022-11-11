Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Seafood
American

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

58 Reviews

$$

14587 S Military Trail

Delray Beach, FL 33484

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Chz
Two-Egg Platter
Saus Egg Chz

Breakfast Specials

Two-Egg Platter

$6.59

Breakfast Wrap Special

$6.99

French Toast

$6.99

French Toast w/Bacon

$9.58

French Toast w/Ham

$9.58

French Toast w/Sausage

$9.58

Nova Sand

$11.99

Matzah Brie

$10.49

Single egg add on

$2.00

Farm Fresh Egg Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Chz

$6.28

Egg & Cheese

$5.79

Ham Egg Chz

$6.28

Saus Egg Chz

$6.28

Commuter Special

$7.29

Turkey Saus Egg Chz

$6.29

add single egg

$1.50

3 Egg Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$7.99

Egg White Omelette

$8.99

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Bacon Omelette

$9.99

Ham Omelette

$9.99

Sausage Omelette

$9.99

Western

$9.99

Healthy Western

$10.99

Mushroom Onion Omelette

$9.99

Nova Onion Omelette

$12.49

Deli Omelette

$12.99

Omelette Daily Special

$10.99

Create Your Own Omelette

$9.99

Breakfast Sides

Corned Beef Hash WEEKEND ONLY!

$3.99

Home Fries

$2.49

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Ham Steak

$3.79

12oz Oatmeal

$2.29

16oz Oatmeal

$2.79

12oz Grits

$2.29

16oz Grits

$2.79

Tomato$$

$0.79

Cheese$$

$0.79

Peanut Butter

$0.79

Onion$$

$0.79

Extra CC$$

$1.45

Extra Veg CC$$

$1.69

Extra Scallion CC$$

$1.69

Extra Nova CC$$

$2.79

Extra Butter$$

$0.69

Sliced Avocado

$2.49

Sweet Fries

$1.49

4 Oz Oatmeal

$0.99

4 Oz Gritts

$0.99

Bagel and Flagel w/CC

Asiago

$1.45

Bialy

$1.45

Cin Raisin

$1.45

Egg Bagel

$1.45

Egg ET Bagel

$1.45

ET

$1.45

Garlic

$1.45

Marble

$1.45

Onion Bagel

$1.45

Plain

$1.45

Poppy

$1.45

Pump

$1.45

Rye Bagel

$1.45

Salt

$1.45

Sesame

$1.45

WW Bagel

$1.45

WW ET

$1.45

WW Oat

$1.45

Flagel ET

$1.69

Flagel PL

$1.69

Flagel Poppy

$1.69

Flagel Ses

$1.69

Flagel Sun

$1.69

Rye Bread

$1.39

White Bread

$1.39

Challah Bread

$1.39

WW Bread

$1.39

Bulk Bagels

Bagels Bulk

$1.39

Bialys Bulk

$1.39

Flagels

$1.59

Bagels Half Dozen

$7.49

Bakers Dozen

$13.99

Flagels Half Dozen

$7.99

Flagels Dozen

$14.99

Muffins

Apple Cinn Muffin

$3.29Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.29

Berry Blast Muffin

$3.29

Blueberry Muffin

$3.29

Choc Chip Muffin

$3.29

Corn Muffin

$3.29

Bulk Bagels (Copy)

Bagels Bulk

$1.39

Bialys Bulk

$1.39

Flagels

$1.59

Bagels Half Dozen

$7.49

Bakers Dozen

$13.99

Flagels Half Dozen

$7.99

Flagels Dozen

$14.99

Beverages

Hot Coffee 12oz

$2.29

Hot Coffee 16 oz.

$2.49

Hot Tea 12 oz.

$2.19

Hot Tea 16 oz.

$2.29

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Fresh OJ 12 oz.

$3.49

Fresh OJ 16 oz.

$3.99

Brighton Blaster 24 oz.

$3.69

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.09

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$2.19

Apple Juice

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.79

CAN Soda

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Egg Cream

$2.49

Arizona Tea

$2.99

Snapple Tea

$2.99

Natalie's Small

$3.29

Natalie's Large

$6.29

V-8

$3.29

Water Cup NO Charge

Decaf Iced Coffee( clear cubes)

$3.29

GoldThread Drinks

$4.79

Hals NY Seltzers

$3.29

Appetizers

Bowl Clam Chowdah

$5.59

Quart Clam Chowdah

$11.49

Stuffed Quahoag

$4.59Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$9.49

Fried Clam App

$9.99

Fried Scallop App

$9.99

Fried Shrimp App

$8.99

Seafood

Fried Clam Roll

$13.99

Fried Scallop Roll

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Roll

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Fish N’ Chips

$12.99

Clam Platter

$15.99

Scallop Platter

$15.99

Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Fisherman’s Platter

$18.99

Quahoag N’ Chowdah

$9.99

Crab Cake N’ Chowdah

$10.99

Fish Sandwich N’ Chowdah

$15.99

Scallop Roll N’ Chowdah

$17.99

Clam Roll N’ Chowdah

$17.99

Shrimp Roll N’ Chowdah

$15.99

Deep Fried Platters

Fish N’ Chips

$12.99

Clam Platter

$15.99

Scallop Platter

$15.99

Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Fisherman’s Platter

$18.99

New York Deli Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.49

Brisket of Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.49

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.49

Turkey Sandwich

$11.49

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.99

Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Half Sand and Soup

$9.79

1-LB Meat

$18.00

1/2-LB Meat

$9.00

Grilled Sandwiches

Rachel Sandwich

$11.99

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.59

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

BLT

$7.99

Salad Sandwiches & Platters

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Whitefish Salad

$9.99

Tuna Fish

$9.49

Egg Salad

$7.99

Baked Salmon Salad

$9.99

Low–Fat Veg Tuna

$9.49

Homemade Soups

Soup of The Day

Chicken Noodle Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

Clam Chowder

Knishes & Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Knish

$3.59Out of stock

Deli Knish

$4.59Out of stock

Brisket Knish

$4.99

Spinach Feta Knish

$3.79

Specialty Knish

$4.59Out of stock

Side Cole Slaw

$0.99

Side Mac Salad

$0.99

Side Potato Salad

$0.99

Side Cucumber Salad

$0.99

Breakfast Specials

Two-Egg Platter

$5.99

Nova Sand

$10.99

French Toast

$5.99

French Toast w/Bacon

$7.99

French Toast w/Sausage

$7.99

French Toast w/Ham

$7.99

Breakfast Wrap Special

$6.99

Farm Fresh Egg Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$4.89

Bacon Egg Chz

$5.89

Saus Egg Chz

$5.89

Ham Egg Chz

$5.89

T Saus Egg Chz

$6.19

T Ham Egg Chz

$6.39Out of stock

3 Egg Omelettes

Plain Omelet

$6.99

Egg White Omelet

$7.99

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Bacon Omelet

$8.99

Ham Omelet

$8.99

Sausage Omelet

$8.99

Western

$9.59

Healthy Western

$9.99

Mushroom Onion Omelet

$8.99

Nova Onion Omelet

$10.99

Deli Omelet

$10.99

Breakfast Sides

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Served Weekends Only

Home Fries

$2.29

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Ham Steak

$3.79

12oz Oatmeal

$2.29

16oz Oatmeal

$2.79

12oz Grits

$2.29

16oz Grits

$2.79

Tomato$$

$0.49

Cheese$$

$0.79

Lettuce$$

$0.49

Onion$$

$0.49

Extra CC$$

$0.29

Extra Veg CC$$

$0.59

Extra Scallion CC$$

$0.59

Extra Nova CC$$

$1.39

Extra Butter$$

$0.19

Lobster

Lobster Roll

Lobster Wrap

$15.99

Lobster Roll N’ Chowdah

Lobster Wrap N’ Chowdah

$19.99

Lobster Roll (Copy)

Bulk Bagels