Brighton Bodega



Popular Items

NASHVILLE CHICKEN BUNS
SIZZLING BEEF WITH BROCCOLINI + BABY CORN
TAHINI ROASTED RAINBOW CAULIFLOWER

BEER, WINE, SANGRIA, & COCKTAILS

HOUSE MARGARITA (for 2)

$18.00

tequila | triple sec | sugar + lime

FIRE FLOWER (for 2)

$18.00

ROBERT HALL CABERNET SAUVIGNON ‘17

$25.00

BOSCO MONTEPULCIANO ‘15

$25.00

SEAN MINOR PINOT NOIR ‘18

$25.00

ELENA WALCH PINOT GRIGIO ‘18

$25.00

PEJU SAUVIGNON BLANC ‘19

$25.00

SMOKING LOON CHARDONNAY ‘18

$25.00

RAW BAR

OYSTERS

$3.00

FIRST ENCOUNTERS EASTHAM, MA

OYSTERS WITH WHITE SOY SAUCE

$3.00

GINGER + SCALLION

SALMON POKE

$16.00

HEARTS OF PALM | CITRUS WASAB| SHOYU| CRISPY RICE

AHI TUNA CEVICHE

$16.00

CITRUS WASABI | SHOYU | GUAC | PLANTAIN CHIPS

CAMARONES CHAMOYADA

$16.00

SPICY SHRIMP + AVOCADO COCKTAIL WITH CERVEZA + TORTILLA CHIPS

SEAFOOD

SEARED SCALLOPS | CHILI CRAB SPAGHETTI WITH BASIL + LIME

IDAHO TROUT WITH PECANS

$22.00

OLD BAY + BOURBON BROWN BUTTER | CREAMED CORN

SEARED SCALLOPS

$23.00

PUMPKIN RAVIOLI | SWISS CHARD | APPLE CIDER BUTTER | CRISP PROSCIUTTO

MAINE MUSSELS

$17.00

BACON | CORN | BEER | LIME | GRILLED BREAD

A COUPLE OF HOT BUTTER LOBSTER ROLLS

$28.00

COLESLAW | BRIOCHE | SALT+ VINEGAR POTATO CHIPS

CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE

FOIE GRAS + WILD MUSHROOM FONDUE

$18.00

TRUFFLE HERB CREAM | GRILLED CROISSANT

ARTISAN CHEESE OR CHARCUTERIE

$17.00+

LOCAL ARTISAN CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE BOARD

BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$13.00

GOAT CHEESE HUMMUS | BAHARAT SPICE

FRIED BLUE CORN + CHEESE GRITS

$12.00

SMOKED MOZZARELLA | MAPLE SYRUP | GOLDEN BBQ MAYO

MEAT

SIZZLING BEEF WITH BROCCOLINI + BABY CORN

$20.00

SWEET GARLIC SOY | JASMINE RICE

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

COMEBACK SAUCE | LTOP | HAWAIIAN BUN | CURLY FRIES | TRUFFLE KETCHUP

TRIPLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$22.00

COMEBACK SAUCE | LTOP | HAWAIIAN BUN | CURLY FRIES

VEAL BOLOGNESE RIGATONI

$22.00

FENNEL SAUSAGE | RED WINE | ITALIAN RICOTTA DI PECORA

FRIED RICE

$22.00

PORK BELLY | SHRIMP | WOK VEGETABLES | RIBBON EGG | SHRIMP CRACKERS | CURRY SAUCE

STEAMED PEKING RAVIOLI

$13.00

BLACK VINEGAR SOY | CHILI CRISP OIL

*KOREAN BBQ SHORT RIBS

$25.00

SCALLION PANCAKE | KIMCHI | GOCHUJANG MAYO

VIETNAMESE LEMONGRASS PORK BELLY LETTUCE WRAPS

$19.00

APPLE | HERBS | MAPLE NUOC CHAM

*RIB EYE STEAK TACOS

$17.00

GUAC | ONION CILANTRO | COTIJA CHEESE | HABANERO SALSA

BEEF BIRRIA TAMALES

$13.00

SPICY BROTH | ONION CILANTRO | COTIJA CHEESE

VEGETABLE

GRILLED BAGUETTE

CRISPY PEE WEE POTATOES

$12.00

TRUFFLE BLACK GARLIC+ PARMESAN | AIOLI

BODEGA DAN DAN NOODLES

$16.00

WOK VEGETABLES | SICHUAN PEPPER + PEANUT SAUCE | CHILI OIL

TRUFFLE STUFFED POTATO GNOCCHI `

$15.00

MAC + CHEESE RITZ HERB CRUMB

ORGANIC BABY CARROTS WITH HONEY MISO CIDER GLAZE

$12.00

TOASTED CASHEW

TAHINI ROASTED RAINBOW CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

SUMAC YOGURT | POMEGRANATE | PRESERVED LEMON | PISTACHIO

HARISSA ROASTED BABY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$15.00

DATES | SMOKED ALMONDS | ROSE YOGURT | MINT

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.00

CHEESE | COMEBACK SAUCE | LTOP | HAWAIIAN BUN | CURLY FRIES

FLAMIN HOT CORN QUESADILLA

$15.00

OAXACA CHEESE | GUAC | RANCH | CHAMOY | CHEETOS

PICKLED GOLDEN BEET + SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

ITALIAN CHESTNUTS | WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE | VINCOTTO

STEAM BUNS

NASHVILLE CHICKEN BUNS

$15.00

PICKLES | BUTTERMILK RANCH | MICRO CELERY

KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER BUNS

$15.00

CONFIT DUCK

$16.00

PICKLED CUCUMBER | SCALLION | HOI SIN

KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER (NO BUNS)

$15.00

KIMCHI | GOCHUJANG MAYO | NORI

SIDES

CURLY FRIES

$6.00

SOURDOUGH

$2.00

RICE

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

CRANBERRY PECAN TOAST

$2.00

SWEETS

EXTRA SCOOP

$3.00

MOLTEN LAVA CAKE

$10.00

IRISH STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$10.00

WARM INDIVIDUAL BOURBON PECAN PIE

$10.00

VANILLA CREME BRULE

$10.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$10.00Out of stock

CARAMEL APPLE CAKE

$10.00

KIDS MENU

MAC N'CHEESE

$12.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

(W/ FRIES OR FRUIT)

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

(W/ FRIES OR FRUIT)

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

FUNCTION

Mimosa Station

$32.00
Brighton Bodega image

