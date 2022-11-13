Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brightside Burgers Cider Corps

review star

No reviews yet

685 South Gilbert Road

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Popular Items

Brightside Burger
French Onion
Green Chile

Appetizer

Charcuterie Nosh Board

$16.00

Assorted meats and cheeses, crackers, fig jam, green olives and nuts.

Dippy Dogs

$13.50

12 mini corn dogs served with ketchup and yellow mustard.

Soft Pretzels

$12.00

Three fresh-made Noble pretzel sticks, salted and served with queso.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Truck made all beef chili, shredded cheese and white onion.

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$9.50

Brown gravy, fried cheese curds, truffle aoili, with pickled red onion.

Southwest Cheese Fries

$9.50

Crinkle cut fries served with queso, green chili sauce, pickled red onion, cilantro lime crema, fresh jalapeños.

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Farm fresh greens with tomato, onion and cucumber served with ranch.

Burgers

Brightside Burger

Brightside Burger

$16.00

Double Angus patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickle, shredded lettuce, tomato, Brightside sauce on a Noble sesame seed bun. Served with Crinkle cut French Fries.

French Onion

French Onion

$17.00

Double Angus patties, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, truffle aioli, parmesan crisp, on a Noble sesame seed bun. Served with French onion dipping broth. Served with Crinkle cut French Fries.

Green Chile

Green Chile

$16.00

Double Angus patty, pepperjack cheese, roasted green chile sauce, fried jalapeños, pickled red onion, with cilantro lime cream, on a Noble sesame seed bun. Served with Crinkle cut French Fries.

John Wayne

$16.00

Double Angus patties, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, fried onion strings, and bacon on a Noble sesame seed bun. Served with Crinkle cut French Fries.

Pineapple Teriyaki

$16.00

Double Angus patty, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, teriyaki sauce and sriracha aioli on a Noble sesame seed bun. Served with Crinkle cut French Fries.

Plain Jane

$15.00

Plain double Angus patty burger on a Noble sesame seed bun. Add your toppings for additional charge. Served with Crinkle cut French Fries.

Chicken

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken tenders served with coleslaw and Crinkle cut French fries and ranch.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken, farm fresh greens with cherry tomato, raw onion, sliced cucumber, shredded cheese, bacon, served with ranch.

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Single patty burger with white American cheese, served with Crinkle cut French fries.

Hamburger

$7.00

Single patty hamburger served with crinkle cut French fries.

Kids Tenders

$7.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken tenders served with Crinkle cut French fries and ranch.

Sauces

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Side Brightside Sauce

$0.50

Side Chili

$1.00

Side Cilantro Lime Crema

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Truffle Aioli

$0.75

Dessert

Cereal Trifle

Cereal Trifle

$9.00

Mason jar layered cake, fillings change daily check the special board.

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

685 South Gilbert Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

