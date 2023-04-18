Main picView gallery

Brightwaters Inn

review star

No reviews yet

200 Orinoco Drive

Brightwaters, NY 11718

Popular Items

BWI Steak Quesadilla
Tots


Burgers & Sandwiches

BLTA

$15.00

crispy bacon,lettuce, tomato, avocado, sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Fried Chicken,Buffalo sauce,blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, flour wrap

BWI Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Poached Shrimp,mayo, celery, red onion, old bay

CBR Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack,lettuce, tomato, avocado ranch, roll

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, caeser dressing, flour tortilla

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$17.00

fried chicken, sundried tomato,pesto aioli, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, club roll

Chopped Cheese

$16.00

chopped beef, american cheese, saureed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, club roll

Classic Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese, brioche bun

Fried Fish Sandwich

$19.00

fried fluke, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, club roll

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

housemade cheese blend, sourdough

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

NY strip, carmalized onions, melted mozzarella, toasted garlic club roll

Main Courses

Fluke Piccatta

$22.00

pan fried fluke, roasted vegetable cous cous, lemon, white wine caper sauce

NY Strip

$22.00

10oz NY strip, twice baked potato, sauteed spinach,

Shepherd's Pie

$19.00

ground beef, carrots, onions, peas, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy

Shrimp Linguine

$20.00

linguine, sauteed shrimp, basil, pesto, cherry tomatoes, sauteed spinach

Sports Bar Chicken Parm

$21.00

fried chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, cavatappi pasta

Salads

Asian Shrimp Salad

$16.00

shredded vegetables, romaine, seared shrimp, sesame dressing, crispy wontons

Caeser Salad

$12.00

crispy romaine lettuce, parmesean, garlic coutons, caeser dressing

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, toasted almonds, fresh strawberries, goat cheese, poppy seed vinaigrette

Shareables

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Chicken Fries

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Wings

$15.00

Small Plates

BWI Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheddar jack, sour cream, pico de gallo

BWI Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

grilled chicken, sour cream, pico ge gallo

BWI Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

steak, cheddar jack, peppers and onion, sour cream, pico de gallo

Hot Honey Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Hot honey shrimp, cheddar jack, sour cream, pico de gallo

BWI Chili

$11.00

ground beef, red kidney beans, cheddar jack,red onion, pepper, sour cream

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Breaded chicken served with hand cut fries and honey mustard

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

House cheese blend, garlic bread crumbs

Nachos

$12.00

queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalepenos, tortilla chips

Snack Wrap (1)

$6.00

crispy chicken tender, pickles, cheddar jack, romaine, avocado ranch, flour tortilla

Snack Wrap (2)

$10.00

crispy chicken tender, pickles, cheddar jack, romaine, avocado ranch, flour tortilla

Twice Baked Potato

$10.00

russet potato, cheddar, crispy bacon, sour cream, scallions

Sides

Fried Pickles

$9.00

served with chipolte ranch

Classic Fries

$6.00

hand cut

Poutine Fries

$10.00

melted mozzarella and mushroom gravy

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

served with maple mayo

Tots

$7.00

Specials

Special

$1.00

Dessert

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.00

served with whipped cream

Peanut Butter Banana Cheesecake

$9.00

banana cheesecake, PB mousse, chocolate cookie crust. served with strawberry sauce and fresh strawberries

Sauces

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Queso

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Maple Mayo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Caeser

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Blood Orange Vinaigrette

$1.00

Seseme

$1.00

BWI Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The BWI - Brightwaters Inn Bar & Grill

Website

Location

200 Orinoco Drive, Brightwaters, NY 11718

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

