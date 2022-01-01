Brightwaters Restaurant and Wine Bar 180 5th St

A map showing the location of Brightwaters Restaurant and Wine Bar 180 5th StView gallery

Charcuterie

Charcuterie (Sm)

$28.00

Charcuterie (Md)

$32.00

Charcuterie (Lg)

$38.00

Flatbreads

Flamande Flatbread

$18.00

Flambe-bacon, onion, bechamel

La Mortazza Flatbread

$20.00

meat and burrata

Marge Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella and tomato

Verde Flatbread

$18.00

vegetarian

Salads

Avocado Green Goddess Salad

$21.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Cold Noodle Salad

$19.00

vegan

Market Salad

$16.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Snacks

Olives

$10.00

seasoned

Pickles & Ferments

$10.00

Seasoned Nuts

$8.00

Crackers

$2.00

Toasted bread

$2.00

Toast & Savory Bites

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Burrata

$16.00

Duck Sandwich

$24.00

pulled duck, ciabatta gruyere market greens

Nona Meatball

$25.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Steak Chips

$18.00

Warm Mushroom Toast

$19.00

Starters

Country Fried Pickled Maitake Mushrooms

$18.00

Pickled mistakes, chicken flour, buttermilk, garlic aioli

Croquettes

$18.00

Scallion aioli, parsley

Pakora

$14.00

kale,red onion, spices in crispy chickpea batter, date/tamarind chutney

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

green goddess,candied cashews, herbs

Steak Chip

$18.00

Tartare

$18.00

Artichoke

$18.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Soup

$8.00

Salads

Avocado Green Goddess Salad

$21.00

Burrata

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Market Salad

$16.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Cold Noodle Salad

$19.00

Savory Bites

Duck Sandwich

$24.00

pulled duck, ciabatta gruyere market greens

Nona Meatball

$25.00

Soup of the Day

Black Pepper Steak

$25.00

Mushroom Toast

$19.00

Avacado Toast

$18.00

Meat, Fish & Poultry

Filet Mignon

$45.00

charred filet with garlic head

Halibut

$42.00

market price- special

Rib Eye

$45.00

Grilled little gem, za’tar, hashbrowns

Salmon

$38.00

Herb yogurt sauce, with fennel cucumber salad and farinata sauce (chickpea)

Burger

$22.00

Sea Bass

$42.00

Cod

$38.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Clams w/ White Wine Sauce

$14.00

BEER

805

$5.00

Hazy IPA

$5.00

Hefeweizen

$5.00

Abnormal Blonde

$5.00

Harland Hazy IPA

$5.00

Two Coast Hefeweizen

$5.00

Harland Japanese Lager

$5.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Modela Especial

$7.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Drakes

$8.00

Windy Hill

$9.00

Smithwicks

$9.00

Firewalker 805

$9.00

BW SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Bees Knees

$16.00

Brightwaters Sunset

$18.00

Cold Fashion

$16.00

Enzoni

$14.00

French Martini

$16.00

Going Green

$14.00

Infante

$18.00

Love Potion #5

$16.00

Twilight in Brightwaters

$14.00

Le Grand Fizz

$16.00

Berry Lemongrass Spritz

$16.00

Brightwater Spritz

$16.00

Mia Perla Prosecco Bottle

$29.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Sprits

$12.00

Appletini

$14.00

B Buck

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00+

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Brightwaters Bubbles

$12.00

Cadillic Margarita

$16.00

Champagne cube

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

French 75

$14.00

Rebecca's Hawaiian Mimosa

$13.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Large Still Water

$8.00

Large Bubbles Water

$8.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Double

$6.00

Cognac

Remy Martin

$16.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$16.00

Bloom London Dry

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

Citadelle

$14.00

Grey Whale

$16.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Liqueur

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Grand Mariner

$6.00

Lillet Aperitif Blanc

$14.00

Lillet Aperitif Rose

$14.00

Luxardo Marashino

$8.00

Mathilda Framboise

$6.00

Motenegro Amaro

$8.00

Mr Black Coffee

Nonino Amaro

$8.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$8.00

Soho Lychee

$6.00

St Germaine

$8.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$8.00

Mozart Dark Chocolate

$6.00

Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

$6.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi White

$14.00

Plantation Dark

$14.00

1796 rum

$16.00

Scotch

Glen Livet 12 Yr

$14.00

Grant’s

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr

$14.00

Tequila

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$14.00

CasaAmigos Anejo

$16.00

CasaAmigos Blanco

$18.00

CasaAmigos Reposado

$19.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$36.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$16.00

Patron Silver

$22.00

Ranch Alegre Blanco

$12.00

Teremana Tequila Reposado

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Son Julio Blanco

$14.00

21 Seeds Valencia Orange

$14.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$14.00

1942

$32.00

Mijenta Reposado

$16.00

Vodka

Drakes

$12.00

Effen

$16.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Grey Goose Citron

$18.00

Grey Goose Orange

$18.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$18.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$18.00

Grey Goose White Peach Rosemary

$18.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$16.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$16.00

Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom

$16.00

Tito’s

$14.00

Whiskey

Angles Envy Rye

$14.00

Basil Haydens Bourbon

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Elijah Craig - Small Batch

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Gold Bar Blend

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

Jameson Caskmate Stout

$14.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Redemption Rye

$16.00

Ritten House Rye

$14.00

Sazerac Rye Whiskey

$16.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Dessert

Coffee Parfait

$12.00

Boom

$12.00

Lemon Budino

$12.00

Assorted chocolates

$14.00

Beer

Abnormal Blond

Hazy IPA

Hefeweizen

Japanese Lager

Wine

Cabernet

Chardonnay

Merlot

Red Blend

Sauv Blanc

Zinfandel

Cocktails

Rum

Vodka

Gin

Bourbon

Tequila

French Flight

French Flight

$30.00

Wine

Rose

$10.00

Rhone

$10.00

Food

Carbonara

$22.00

Cacio Pepe

$22.00

Clams Red w/pasta

$20.00

Clams White w/pasta

$20.00

Clams Red

$20.00

Clams White

$20.00

BW Retail

BW T-shirt

$18.00

BW Glass

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

180 5th St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

