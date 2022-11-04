Restaurant header imageView gallery

Briki Cafe

479 Reviews

$$

1453 Lake St

Addison, IL 60101

Pita
Greek Salad
Bowl of Soup

Gyro-Souvlaki

Pita

$13.00

Plate

$15.00

Salad

$14.00

Gyro Flight

$15.00

Starters

Spanakopita

$10.00

Saganaki

$9.00

Feta Saganaki

$9.00

Gyro Fries

$10.00

Falafel

$10.00

Spicy Feta Spread

$9.00

Briki Sliders

$11.00

Trio of Spreads

$11.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Keftedes

$10.00

Teasers

$12.00

Loukaniko

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Octopus

$14.00

Meze Board

$34.00

Gyro Bites

$9.00

Crudite Platter-SPECIAL

$12.00

Salads

Falafel Salad

$13.00

Ancient Grain Bowl

$14.00

Orchard Salad

$13.00

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$14.00

Village Salad

$13.00

Zesty Cripsy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Eggplant Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Blackened Mahi Salad

$13.00

Watermelon Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.00

"Kefte" Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Flamed Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken B.L.T.A

$13.00

Veggie on Ciabatta

$13.00

Falafel Pita

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Skhug Pita

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Pita

$13.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Briki Sandwich

$14.00

Gyro-Burger

$14.00

Summer Panini

$13.00

"The Impossible" Burger

$12.00

Gyro-pso-mo

$13.00

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Crabby Club Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Wraps

Street Food Wrap

$14.00

Sriracha Wrap

$14.00

Goat Cheese Wrap

$14.00

Spicy Flamenco Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Lunch Sides

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

32oz Soup Quart

$16.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Greek Fries

$5.50

Greek Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Gluten Free Pita Bread

$2.50

Side Pork Souvlaki

$4.00

Side Chicken Souvlaki

$4.00

Side Pork Gyro

$5.00

Side Chicken Gyro

$5.00

Side Lamb Gyro

$5.00

Tzatziki Dip

Spicy Feta

Crumble Feta

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$16.00

Wild Caught Cod

$14.00

Grecian Style Chicken Breast

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Hangar Steak Entree

$18.00

Ouzo Shrimp

$15.00

Linguini Alfredo

$12.00

Pollock

$14.00

Chicken Riganato

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Breakfast

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Mickey Pancake

$7.00

Kids Silverdollar Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Silverdollar Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kids Egg with Bacon

$7.00

Kids Egg with Sausage Link

$7.00

Lunch/Dinner

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Gyro

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Burger with Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.09

Tea

$3.09

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$4.29

Juice

Soda

$3.25

Kid's Drink

$2.49

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pelegrino

$4.00

Loux

$3.00

Crafted Juice Blends

Eclipse

$6.00

Flu Fighter

$6.00

Red Bliss

$6.00

Kelso

$6.00

Raw & Sassy

$6.00

Jupiter

$6.00

Ringo

$6.00

Berry Cooler

$6.00

HollyHock

$6.00

Celery Juice

$7.00

Carrot Juice

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Orange

$4.00

Beta Carotene

$6.00

Beet Blend

$6.00

Detox Blend

$6.00

Slim & Sassy

$6.00

Sunset

$6.00

Skin Rejuvenator

$6.00

Sunrise

$5.50

Smoothies

Nutella Smoothie

$6.00

Green Machine

$6.50

California Chrome

$6.00

Vegan Smoothie

$6.50

Triple Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Tropical Smoothie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$6.00

The Hustler Smoothie

$7.00

Mis-Caf-Fit-Nated Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.00

Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Oreo Smoothie

$6.00

Coffee & Espresso

DRIP

Espresso

Cappuccino

Latte

Iced Latte

Frappe

$4.50

Greek Coffee

Fredo Espresso

$4.50

Fredo Cappuccino

$5.00

Frappuccino

$6.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Chai Tea Iced Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Machiatto

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Brew

$5.00

Affogato

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean cafe, specializing in breakfast and grilled kabobs, gyros, salads.

Website

Location

1453 Lake St, Addison, IL 60101

Directions

Gallery
Briki Cafe image
Briki Cafe image

