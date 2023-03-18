Restaurant header imageView gallery

Briley's BBQ

15030 Bothell Way Northeast

Lk Forest Park, WA 98155

Popular Items

Dorfman Platter
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Cornbread

Food

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Kansas City Style Tossed in Sweet BBQ Sauce

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Thigh - Sautéed in Mild Sauce to Order

Pit Beef Sandwich

Pit Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Eye of Round - Thinly Sliced & Sautéed in Spicy Sauce

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Central Texas Style - Salt & Pepper Rub - Sliced to Order

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Chopped Brisket Rendered in Sweet BBQ Sauce

The Rock Dawg Sandwich

The Rock Dawg Sandwich

$16.00

Chopped Brisket Sandy Topped w/ Coleslaw

Harry Stamper Sandwich

Harry Stamper Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Bacon

Iron Horse Sandwich

Iron Horse Sandwich

$16.00

Jalapeño Cheddar & Andouille Sausage, Spicy Mustard, Slaw on Top

Meat + Two Sides

Half Rack of Pork Back Ribs

Half Rack of Pork Back Ribs

$27.00

Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order

Full Rack of Pork Back Ribs

Full Rack of Pork Back Ribs

$38.00

Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order

Half Rack of Spare Ribs

Half Rack of Spare Ribs

$27.00

Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order

Full Rack of Spare Ribs

Full Rack of Spare Ribs

$38.00

Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order

Bone In Chicken Wings

Bone In Chicken Wings

$20.00

Bone-in Wings Tossed in Sweet, Mild, Spicy or Dry Rub

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$20.00

Boneless Wings Tossed in Sweet, Mild, Spicy or Dry Rub

Dorfman Platter

Dorfman Platter

$27.00

Choose Two Different Half-Pound Meats + Piece of Bacon

Sides

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

*GF & DF

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

*GF, DF, V

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

*GF

Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

Monterey Jack and Cheddar - Made to order

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

Deep Fried w/ Chopped Jalapeño for a little Kick! Five Hush Puppies in a Cup Ten Hush Puppies in a Pint

Potato Fries

Potato Fries

*GF & DF

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

*GF & DF

Seasonal Veggies

Pan Seared Zucchini w/ Pesto, Lemon & Parmesan

Gumbo

Gumbo

Andouille Sausage & Smoked Chicken Gumbo - Served Over a Bed of Rice

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

Out of stock

Tomato Based Stew w/ Caramelized Onions, Corn, Northern Beans, Smoked Chicken & Pork. Served over a bed of rice *GF

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

Cornbread

Cornbread

Drizzled w/ Honey Butter

Brioche Bun from Essential Bakery

$2.00

Potato Slider Bun

$0.50

Cup Of Rice

$3.00

Croutons

$1.50

Meat by the Pound

Half Rack of Back Ribs

Half Rack of Back Ribs

$18.00

Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order

Full Rack of Back Ribs

Full Rack of Back Ribs

$32.00

Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order

Half Rack of Spare Ribs

Half Rack of Spare Ribs

$18.00

Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order

Full Rack of Spare Ribs

Full Rack of Spare Ribs

$32.00

Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

Kansas City Style

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

Smoked Chicken Thigh - Sautéed in Mild Sauce to Order

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket rendered in Sweet Sauce

Chicken Wings - Bone In

Chicken Wings - Bone In

Tossed in Sweet, Mild, Spicy or Dry Rub

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

Tossed in Sweet, Mild, Spicy or Dry Rub

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

Andouille Sausage

Andouille Sausage

Pit Beef

Pit Beef

Smoked Eye of Round - Thinly Sliced & Sautéed in our Spicy BBQ Sauce

Slice of Bacon

$2.00

Rotating Favorites

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Local Mixed Greens, Shaved Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumble dressed w/ a Pickled Red Onion Vinaigrette and Cornbread Croutons

Briley Rice

Briley Rice

$10.00

Pulled Chicken, Andouille Sausage, BBQ Beans, Collards, Sticky Rice

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$20.00

1.5 Fillets Served with Ancho Chipotle and House-made Tartar sauce. Comes w/ Two Sides

Briley Fries

Briley Fries

$9.00

Potato Fries, Mild BBQ Sauce, Brunswick Stew

Kids Menu

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$9.00

Pulled Pork Slider - Comes w/ Fries & Banana Pudding

Kids Boneless Chicken Wings

Kids Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.00

Comes w/ Fries & Banana Pudding

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Topped w/ Nilla Wafers, Banana Slices, Powdered Sugar

Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Four Beignets Sprinkled w/ Cinnamon & Powdered Sugar

Oreo Chocolate Mousse

Oreo Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Layered Milk Chocolate & White Chocolate Mousse w/ Oreo Crumble

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$6.00

Two Slices of Home Made Banana Bread - Served Warm *GF

Utensils

Need Utensils

Additional Sauces

BBQ Sauce & Side Sauces

BBQ Sauce & Side Sauces

Cup of BBQ Sauce

$4.00

Pint of BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Lg Pepsi Fountain Drink

$2.75
Bottle Ginger Beer

Bottle Ginger Beer

$3.50
Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$3.50
Bottle Craft Rootbeer

Bottle Craft Rootbeer

$3.00
Bottle San Pellegrino

Bottle San Pellegrino

$3.00
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$1.50
Kids Soda

Kids Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Home Smoked BBQ and Pacific Northwest Micro Brews and Wine on tap.

15030 Bothell Way Northeast, Lk Forest Park, WA 98155

