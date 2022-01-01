American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Brimley Diner LLC 9915 W 6 Mile Rd
9915 W 6 Mile Rd
Brimley, MI 49715
Pancakes & French Toast
Jacks Special
Quick Starts
Omelets
Side Order
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Burgers
Baskets
Beverages
Black Raspberry Lemonade
$2.00Out of stock
Chocolate Milk
$1.50
Coffee
$2.00
Fountain Drinks
$2.00
Ginger Beer
$3.75
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Hot Tea
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Juice Sm
$1.75
LG Juice
$2.75
Milk
$1.50
Raspberry Iced Tea
$2.00Out of stock
Redbull
$3.00
Redbull SF
$4.00
Sweet Iced Tea
$2.00
Unsweet Iced Tea
$2.00
Raspberry Tea
$2.00
Liquor
Absolut
$5.00
Belvedere
$6.50
Burnetts
$4.00
Grey Goose
$6.50
Platinum 7X
$4.00
Smirnoff
$4.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$4.00
Titos
$4.00
UV Blue
$4.25
Well Vodka
$3.50
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
$4.00
Skyy
$4.00
Well Vodka
$7.00
Absolut
$10.00
Burnetts
$8.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Smirnoff
$8.00
Titos
$5.50
UV Blue
$8.00
Beefeater
$4.00
Bombay Dry
$5.75
Bombay Saphire
$5.75
Hendricks
$10.00
Well Gin
$3.50
Seagrams
$4.00
Tanqueray
$5.00
London Dry
$5.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Sloe Gin
$8.00
Bacardi 151
$4.00
Bacardi Gold
$4.00
Bacardi Limon
$4.00
Bacardi Orange
$4.00
Bacardi Silver
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$4.00
Captain Morgan Lime Bite
$4.50
Castillo Gold
$4.00
Castillo Silver
$4.00
Kraken Black Spiced
$5.00
Malibu
$4.50
Meyers
$4.00
Montego
$4.00
Mount Gay
$4.00
Myers
$4.00
Well Rum
$3.50
Well Rum
$7.00
Bacardi 151
$8.00
Bacardi Limon
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$4.50
Malibu
$8.00
Meyers
$8.00
Montego
$8.00
Mount Gay
$8.00
Myers
$8.00
1800
$5.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$6.00
Camarena Gold
$5.00
Camarena Reposado
$6.50
Jose Cuervo
$6.50
Margaritaville
$4.00
Patron
$8.00
Well Tequila
$3.50
Well Tequila
$7.00
1800
$10.00
Camarena
$8.00
Jose Cuervo
$8.00
Black & White
$3.50
Black Velvet
$3.50
Bushmills
$6.50
Canadian Club
$4.00
Crown Royal
$6.50
Crown Royal Salted Caramel
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Jack Daniels Apple
$6.50
Jack Daniels Honey
$6.50
Jack Daniels Rye
$6.50
Jameson
$5.00
Kesslers
$3.50
McMasters
$3.50
Seagrams
$4.00
Skrewball
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Well Whiskey
$3.50
Yellowstone
$6.50
Jonnie Walker red
$6.50
Jonnie walker Black
$6.50
Well Whiskey
$7.00
Black Velvet
$8.00
Canadian Club
$8.00
Crown Royal
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Kesslers
$7.00
McMasters
$7.00
Seagrams
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Jameson
$10.00
Black and White
$3.50
Bulleit
$6.00
Cutty Sark
$4.25
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$6.00
Evan Williams Black Label
$6.25
Glenlivet
$12.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$4.00
Johnny Walker Black Label
$8.00
Johnny Walker Red Label
$5.00
Maker's Mark
$7.00
Well Scotch
$3.50
Woodford Reserve
$8.00
Makers Mark
$7.50
Well Scotch
Black and White
$7.00
Cutty Sark
$8.50
Amaretto
$3.50
Baileys
$5.00
Blue Curaco
$3.50
Burnetts
$3.50
Buttershots
$4.00
Chambord
$7.00
Creme de Banana
$3.50
Creme de Menthe
$3.50
Creme DeMenthe
$3.50
Dr. McGillicuddys
$4.50
Drambuie
$5.00
Fireball
$4.00
Frangelico
$4.00
Grand Marnier
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Hypnotiq
$4.00
Jagermeister
$4.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Kamora
$3.00
Licor 43
$3.50
Midori
$4.00
Ouzo
$3.50
Pucker
$3.50
Rumchata
$4.00
Sambuca
$4.00
Schnapps
$3.50
Sloe Gin
$1.50
Tequila Rose
$5.00
Triple Sec
$2.00
Hot Damn
$4.00
Cointreau
$6.00
Amaretto
Baileys
Blue Curaco
Creme DeMenthe
$7.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Frangelico
$6.50
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Hypnotiq
$8.00
Jagermeister
$8.50
Kahlua
$8.50
Kamora
$8.00
Melone
$7.00
Midori
$8.00
Ouzo
$7.00
Rumchata
$8.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Triple Sec
$2.00
Licor 43
$8.00
Schnapps
$7.00
Pucker
$3.00
E &J
$4.00
Hartley
$4.00
Cocktails
Screwdriver
$6.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Ceasar
$7.00
Cosmopolitan
$5.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Snowball Sex
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Corona rita
$8.50
Margarita
$5.00
Johhny Vegas
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$6.00
White Russians
$9.00
White Russian
$9.00
Mimosa
$7.50
Bannana Dream
$8.00
White Kraken
$8.00
White Horn
$9.00
Beer
Pabst
$2.00
12 oz Bud Lt
$1.75
12 oz Widow Maker
$2.75
12 oz Black Rocks
$3.00
12 oz Blue Moon
$3.00
12 oz Bells Two Hearted
$4.50
12 LCD Moon over Mackinac
$5.00
Pabt
$2.00
Forbidden Fruit
$3.00
Oberon
$3.00
16oz Blue Moon
$4.00
16oz Bud Lt
$2.50
16oz Summer Shandy
$4.00
Pabst
$2.00
Oberon
$4.00
Special Draft
$1.50
Lemon Fish
$4.00
October Fest
$4.00
24oz Bud Lt
$3.50
24oz Widow Maker
$7.00
24oz Black Rocks
$6.00
24 oz Blue Moon
$6.00
24oz Bells Two Hearted
$9.00
24oz LCD Moon over Mackinac
$10.00
Blue Moon Mango
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.00
Coors LT
$3.00
Corona
$3.25
Dos Equis Amber
$3.75
Edmund Fitzgerald
$4.00
Labatts
$3.00
Labatts LT
$3.00
Miller Light
$3.00
Killians
$2.75
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Busch LT
$3.00
Two Hearted Ale
$3.00
Bud LT
$2.75
Bud lt Chelada 16 oz
$4.50
Budweiser
$2.75
Busch
$2.50
Busch LT
$2.50
Busch NA
$2.50
Keweenaw Pick Axe Blonde
$3.75
Keweenaw Borealis
$3.75
Killians
$2.75
Michelob Ultra
$2.75
Miller High Life
$2.75
Miller Lt
$2.75
Pick Axe Blonde
$3.75
Twisted Tea
$3.25
Ginger Beer
$3.75
Yooper Beer
$4.00
Crown Pack
$16.00
Angry Orchard
$3.00
White Claw 12 oz
$3.75
White Claw 16 oz
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$3.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$3.25
Forbidden fruit
$4.00
Malibu
$4.00
JD
$4.00
Crown
$4.00
Champagne
Andre
$15.00
Artisan Red- Black Star Farms
$5.75
Blue Silk- Tanglewood
$7.00
Merlot-Coastal Ridge
$3.50
Red House Red- Black Star Farms
$5.00
Artisan Red- Black Star Farms
$23.00
Blue Silk- Tanglewood
$28.00
Merlot- Coastal Ridge
$14.00
Red House Red- Black Star Farms
$20.00
Chardonnay- Arcturos
$6.50
Chardonnay- Coastal Ridge
$3.50
Moscato- Canyon Road
$3.75
Moscato- Coastal Ridge
$3.75
Pinot Grigio- Arcturos
$6.50
Pinot Grigio- Canyon Road
$3.75
Riesling- Barefoot
$3.50
White Zinfandel- Canyon Road
$3.75
White Zinfandel- Coastal Ridge
$3.50
Chardonnay- Arcturos
$26.00
Chardonnay- Coastal Ridge
$14.00
Moscato- Canyon Road
$15.00
Moscato- Coastal Ridge
$14.00
Pinot Grigio- Arcturos
$26.00
Pinot Grigio- Canyon Road
$15.00
Riesling- Barefoot
$12.00
White Zinfandel- Canyon Road
$15.00
White Zinfandel- Coastal Ridge
$14.00
Halloween Specials
Bar Menu
Beer Cheese w/Pretzel Sticks
$6.00
Mini Tacos
$6.00
Deep Fried Pickle Slices
$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.50
Bella Mushrooms
$7.50
Onion Rings
$7.50
Breaded Califlower
$7.50
Queso and Chips
$7.50
Fries
$2.50
Wings Traditional
$10.00
Wings Boneless
$8.00
Nachos Supreme
$12.00
Game Special T/ Wings
$13.00
Game Special B/ Wings
$9.00
Pizza
$12.99
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9915 W 6 Mile Rd, Brimley, MI 49715
