American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Brimley Diner LLC 9915 W 6 Mile Rd

review star

No reviews yet

9915 W 6 Mile Rd

Brimley, MI 49715

Combos

Combo 1

$4.00

Combo 2

$6.00

Combo 3

$9.00

Yooper Breakfast

$15.00

Pancakes & French Toast

Double Stack

$5.00

Single Pancake

$2.50

French Toast

$6.00

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.99

Raspberry Cream Cheese French Toast

Raspberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$12.99

Raspberry French Toast

$12.00

Jacks Special

Jacks Special

$10.00

Skillets

Pierogi Skillet

$12.00

Sunshine Skillet

$12.00

Super Skillet

$12.00

Quick Starts

Muffin Sandwich

$5.00

Country Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Half Order Country Biscuits and Gravy

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

Eggs Benedict Special

$9.00

Steak Special

$15.99

Omelets

Cheese Lovers

$10.00

Farmers

$10.00

Garden

$10.00

German

$10.00

Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Meat Lovers

$12.00

Southern

$11.00

Side Order

Breakfast Meat

English Muffin

$2.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

One Egg

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Bella Mushroom

$7.50

Bosco Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Poutine

$7.50

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.50

Chips and Queso

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Appetizer Platter Special

$14.00

Poppers

$6.99

Shrimp Jammers

$8.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$3.00

Jack's Salad

$7.00

U.P. Cranberry

$12.00

Soup

Soup of Day Cup

$2.50

Soup Of Day Bowl

$3.75

Chili Cup

$3.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

French Onion

$5.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Reuben

$11.00

Club Sub

$11.00

French Dip

$11.00

Whitefish Sandwich

$12.50

Street Tacos

$9.00

Po' Boy

$12.00

Pork

Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Olive Burger

$11.50

Whiskey River

$10.00

Beast Mode

$17.00

Jam Burger Single

$10.50

Jam Burger Double

$12.50

Pulled Pork

$12.50

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Baskets

Boneless Wing Basket

$11.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Whitefish Basket

$11.00

Perch Basket

$15.99

Wing Ding Basket- Bone in

$15.00

Ribs

$12.99

Walleye

$14.99

Smelt Basket

$11.99

Side Order

Side of Brown Gravy

$2.50

Side of Regular Fries

$2.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side of Onion Rings

$7.50

Lunch Special

Bison Brat Basket

$12.00

Bison Burger Basket

$16.00

Italian Sub

$14.99

Coney Dog

$5.99

Beverages

Black Raspberry Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Juice Sm

$1.75

LG Juice

$2.75

Milk

$1.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull SF

$4.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Liquor

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$6.50

Burnetts

$4.00

Grey Goose

$6.50

Platinum 7X

$4.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

UV Blue

$4.25

Well Vodka

$3.50

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Skyy

$4.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$10.00

Burnetts

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Titos

$5.50

UV Blue

$8.00

Beefeater

$4.00

Bombay Dry

$5.75

Bombay Saphire

$5.75

Hendricks

$10.00

Well Gin

$3.50

Seagrams

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

London Dry

$5.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$4.00

Bacardi Gold

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Bacardi Orange

$4.00

Bacardi Silver

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Captain Morgan Lime Bite

$4.50

Castillo Gold

$4.00

Castillo Silver

$4.00

Kraken Black Spiced

$5.00

Malibu

$4.50

Meyers

$4.00

Montego

$4.00

Mount Gay

$4.00

Myers

$4.00

Well Rum

$3.50

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Montego

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

1800

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.00

Camarena Gold

$5.00

Camarena Reposado

$6.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Margaritaville

$4.00

Patron

$8.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

Well Tequila

$7.00

1800

$10.00

Camarena

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Black & White

$3.50

Black Velvet

$3.50

Bushmills

$6.50

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jack Daniels Rye

$6.50

Jameson

$5.00

Kesslers

$3.50

McMasters

$3.50

Seagrams

$4.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Yellowstone

$6.50

Jonnie Walker red

$6.50

Jonnie walker Black

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Kesslers

$7.00

McMasters

$7.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Black and White

$3.50

Bulleit

$6.00

Cutty Sark

$4.25

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$6.00

Evan Williams Black Label

$6.25

Glenlivet

$12.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Well Scotch

$3.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Well Scotch

Black and White

$7.00

Cutty Sark

$8.50

Amaretto

$3.50

Baileys

$5.00

Blue Curaco

$3.50

Burnetts

$3.50

Buttershots

$4.00

Chambord

$7.00

Creme de Banana

$3.50

Creme de Menthe

$3.50

Creme DeMenthe

$3.50

Dr. McGillicuddys

$4.50

Drambuie

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

Frangelico

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hypnotiq

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Kamora

$3.00

Licor 43

$3.50

Midori

$4.00

Ouzo

$3.50

Pucker

$3.50

Rumchata

$4.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Schnapps

$3.50

Sloe Gin

$1.50

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Triple Sec

$2.00

Hot Damn

$4.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Amaretto

Baileys

Blue Curaco

Creme DeMenthe

$7.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.50

Kamora

$8.00

Melone

$7.00

Midori

$8.00

Ouzo

$7.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Triple Sec

$2.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Schnapps

$7.00

Pucker

$3.00

E &J

$4.00

Hartley

$4.00

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Ceasar

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Snowball Sex

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Corona rita

$8.50

Margarita

$5.00

Johhny Vegas

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

White Russians

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Bannana Dream

$8.00

White Kraken

$8.00

White Horn

$9.00

Beer

Pabst

$2.00

12 oz Bud Lt

$1.75

12 oz Widow Maker

$2.75

12 oz Black Rocks

$3.00

12 oz Blue Moon

$3.00

12 oz Bells Two Hearted

$4.50

12 LCD Moon over Mackinac

$5.00

Pabt

$2.00

Forbidden Fruit

$3.00

Oberon

$3.00

16oz Blue Moon

$4.00

16oz Bud Lt

$2.50

16oz Summer Shandy

$4.00

Pabst

$2.00

Oberon

$4.00

Special Draft

$1.50

Lemon Fish

$4.00

October Fest

$4.00

24oz Bud Lt

$3.50

24oz Widow Maker

$7.00

24oz Black Rocks

$6.00

24 oz Blue Moon

$6.00

24oz Bells Two Hearted

$9.00

24oz LCD Moon over Mackinac

$10.00

Blue Moon Mango

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors LT

$3.00

Corona

$3.25

Dos Equis Amber

$3.75

Edmund Fitzgerald

$4.00

Labatts

$3.00

Labatts LT

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Killians

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch LT

$3.00

Two Hearted Ale

$3.00

Bud LT

$2.75

Bud lt Chelada 16 oz

$4.50

Budweiser

$2.75

Busch

$2.50

Busch LT

$2.50

Busch NA

$2.50

Keweenaw Pick Axe Blonde

$3.75

Keweenaw Borealis

$3.75

Killians

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Miller High Life

$2.75

Miller Lt

$2.75

Pick Axe Blonde

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Yooper Beer

$4.00

Crown Pack

$16.00

Angry Orchard

$3.00

White Claw 12 oz

$3.75

White Claw 16 oz

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.25

Forbidden fruit

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

JD

$4.00

Crown

$4.00

Champagne

Andre

$15.00

Artisan Red- Black Star Farms

$5.75

Blue Silk- Tanglewood

$7.00

Merlot-Coastal Ridge

$3.50

Red House Red- Black Star Farms

$5.00

Artisan Red- Black Star Farms

$23.00

Blue Silk- Tanglewood

$28.00

Merlot- Coastal Ridge

$14.00

Red House Red- Black Star Farms

$20.00

Chardonnay- Arcturos

$6.50

Chardonnay- Coastal Ridge

$3.50

Moscato- Canyon Road

$3.75

Moscato- Coastal Ridge

$3.75

Pinot Grigio- Arcturos

$6.50

Pinot Grigio- Canyon Road

$3.75

Riesling- Barefoot

$3.50

White Zinfandel- Canyon Road

$3.75

White Zinfandel- Coastal Ridge

$3.50

Chardonnay- Arcturos

$26.00

Chardonnay- Coastal Ridge

$14.00

Moscato- Canyon Road

$15.00

Moscato- Coastal Ridge

$14.00

Pinot Grigio- Arcturos

$26.00

Pinot Grigio- Canyon Road

$15.00

Riesling- Barefoot

$12.00

White Zinfandel- Canyon Road

$15.00

White Zinfandel- Coastal Ridge

$14.00

Pitchers

Domestic pitcher

$8.00

Special pitcher

$12.00

Shots

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Yellowstone

$7.00

Halloween Specials

Jungle Juice

$2.00

Jello Shots 2 for 1

$1.00

Dessert

All Desserts

$3.00

Add Ice Cream

$1.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Mint Pie

$5.00

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.00

Blueberry

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Kids Menu

Mini Corn Dogs Kids

$4.99

Mini Cheese Burger Kids

$4.99

Chicken Strips Kids

$4.99

Whitefish Kids

$4.99

Bosco Stick Kids

$4.99

Macaroni and Cheese Kids

$4.99

Shots

Schnapps/Pucker

$2.50

Cuervo

$3.00

Fireball

$3.00

Bar Menu

Beer Cheese w/Pretzel Sticks

$6.00

Mini Tacos

$6.00

Deep Fried Pickle Slices

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Bella Mushrooms

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Breaded Califlower

$7.50

Queso and Chips

$7.50

Fries

$2.50

Wings Traditional

$10.00

Wings Boneless

$8.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Game Special T/ Wings

$13.00

Game Special B/ Wings

$9.00

Pizza

$12.99

Sandwiches

Georgia Reuben

$8.00

Liver and onion

Liver And Onions

$15.99

Whitefish

Whitefish

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

6 OZ Steak

Tomahawk

$45.99

Add shrimp

$4.00

Add shrimp (Copy)

$4.00

Fish Dinner

Perch Dinner

$22.99

Whitefish Dinner

$22.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9915 W 6 Mile Rd, Brimley, MI 49715

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

