Brimmer & Heeltap

1,055 Reviews

$$

425 NW Market ST

Seattle, WA 98107

Order Again

Popular Items

Dark Chocolate Sorbet
Manila Clams - 1/2 lb.
Salmon Collar

Snacks

Picholine Olives

$7.00

marinated in lemon, bay, cumin, chili and EVOO

Radishes

$12.00

whipped butter, herbs

Grilled Pear

$13.00

Grilled, thinly sliced house cured lardo, sherry vinegar

Chicken Liver Pate

$11.00

sourdough, pickled turnips and chilis

Bread

Bread

$7.00

Thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.

Ahi

$19.00

Veggies

Broccolini

$16.00

miso-bagna cauda, brown butter bread crumbs

Cauliflower Congee

$22.00

miso-bagna cauda, brown butter bread crumbs

Potatoes

$16.00

saffron aioli, bottarga

Radicchio Salad

$16.00

anchovy, hazelnut, breadcrumbs, aged cheddar

Celery Root & Fennel Salad

$14.00

citrus vin, lavender candied almonds

Seafood

Manila Clams - 1/2 lb.

$18.00

Herb and hard cider broth. You're going to want to order the bread with this too! Trust us!

Manila Clams - Full lb.

$36.00

Herb and hard cider broth. You're going to want to order the bread with this too! Trust us!

Salmon Collar

$24.00

herb vinaigrette, roe

Salmon Fillet

$24.00Out of stock

herb vinaigrette, roe

Meat

Steak

$42.00

eggplant, bone marrow, watercress

Gnocchetti

$28.00

Lamb ragu, mint, ricotta salata

Desserts

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

cherry preserves, creme fraiche Contains gluten. Can be made dairy free.

Dark Chocolate Sorbet

$10.00

arbequina olive oil, sea salt

Cocktails

Americano Cocktail

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Blood & Sand

$12.00

Boulivardier

$12.00

Corpse Reviver No.2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Duplex

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

French 76

$12.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hanky Panky

$12.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

Kamakazi

$12.00

Kir

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Cuban

$12.00

Old Pal

$13.00

Paloma

$11.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Pegu Club

$12.00

Secret Garden

$15.00

gin, st-germain, honey syrup, lemon, egg white

Pink Lady

$11.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Sangria Glass

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Side Car

$12.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vesper

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Waldorf

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Brown Derby

$11.00

Agro-Frenchy

$13.00

Gin, Lemon, Sparkling Wine, Caffo Red Bitter

Cacharpo

$14.00

Rum, Lime, Honey, Lavender, Sparkling wine

Cool Operator

$15.00

scotch, mezcal, cynar, punt e mes, grapefruit bitters

Hand Written Letters

$12.00

Nine Mile

$14.00

Tequila, Mezcal, China-China, Lime, Honey, Firewater Bitters

P.S.T. (Pacific Standard Time)

$14.00

Passion Flora

$14.00

Pressure Drop

$14.00

plantation dark, angostura, pineapple syrup

The Tempest

$14.00

Wish You Were Here

$12.00

Tequlia, Ancho Reyes, Lucano, Lime, Grapefruit

Beer

Black Raven Pilsner - 16oz

$7.00

Stoup Red 16oz

$7.00

Reubens Hazy - 16oz

$7.00

Breakside IPA - 16oz

$7.00

Tieton Apricot Cider - 16oz

$8.00

Cocktails & Such

Touched for the 1st Time (Mocktail)

$8.00

Upside Down (Daquiri)

$12.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

425 NW Market ST, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
Brimmer & Heeltap image

