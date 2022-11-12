Red Arrow Coffee - Ballard

Rishi Masala Chai

$7.00

Literally "mixed spiced tea," Masala Chai is a classic style of black tea blended with traditional spices native to South and Southeast Asia. The tea base consists of a robust and malty Assam balanced with our new, lively Orange Pekoe from northern Thailand. Our recipe is unapologetically spicy yet balanced, highlighting aromatic Guatemalan cardamom, hot and citrusy ginger, and sweet cinnamon, with accents of pungent cracked black pepper and fragrant cloves. Designed to be brewed both straight up and via stovetop simmered the traditional way in water and milk often with a touch of sweetness.