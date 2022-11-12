Red Arrow Coffee imageView gallery

Red Arrow Coffee - Ballard

81 Reviews

425 NW Market ST

Seattle, WA 98107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Caffe Mocha - Large
Caffe Latte - Medium

Espresso

Caffe Latte - Small

$4.00

Caffe Latte - Medium

$4.50

Caffe Latte - Large

$4.75

Americano - Small

$3.25

Americano - Medium

$3.50

Americano - Large

$3.75

Cappuccino - Small

$4.00

Cappuccino - Medium

$4.50

Cappuccino - Large

$4.75

Caffe Mocha - Small

$4.50

Caffe Mocha - Medium

$5.00

Caffe Mocha - Large

$5.25

Cortado

$4.50

Espresso - Single

$3.00

Espresso - Double

$3.50

Espresso - Quad

$4.50

Espresso Machiatto

$4.00

Coffee (Brewed)

Coffee - Small

$3.00

Coffee - Medium

$3.25

Coffee - Large

$3.75

Nitro - Small

$4.50

Nitro - Medium

$5.00

Nitro - Large

$5.50

Cold Brew - Can

$4.50

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Tea

Chai - Small

$4.00

Chai - Medium

$4.25

Chai - Large

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea - Medium

$3.50

Iced Tea - Large

$4.00

London Fog

$4.25

Matcha Latte Small

$5.00

Matcha Latte Large

$5.50

Specials

Spiced Fig Latte

$8.00

fig syrup, cardamom, cinnamon, orange zest

Spiced Fig Mocha

$8.00

chocolate, fig syrup, cardamom, cinnamon, orange zest

Banana Foster Latte

$7.50

banana syrup, caramel, cinnamon

Vietnamese Coffee

$7.00

quad long pull, sweetened condensed milk

Chider

$6.00

quad long pull, sweetened condensed milk

Rose London Fog

$6.00

early grey tea, rose syrup, milk

Lavender London Fog

$6.00

early grey tea, lavender syrup, milk

Iced Horchata Latte

$7.00

1/2 rice milk, 1/2 milk of choice, vanilla syrup, finished with cinnamon

Shaken Iced Latte

$7.00

quad latte, choice of milk and flavor

Fizzy

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Shrub

$5.00

Sant Aniol Sparkling Water - 1 L

$7.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Kombucha - Small

$4.50

Kombucha- Medium

$5.00

Kombucha - Large

$5.50

Juice

Juice - Small

$4.00

Juice - Medium

$4.50

Juice - Large

$5.00

Food

Housemade Granola

Housemade Granola

$7.00

Oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, coconut, raisins, cherries, currants, maple syrup, grapeseed oil, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger *depending on the type of milk selected, can be dairy free.

Vegetable Frittata

$11.00

caramelized onions, goat cheese, green salad

Potatoes

$16.00

saffron aioli, bottarga

Ham Sandwich

$15.00

house smoked ham, pimento cheese, pickles, potato chips

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

fried egg, beechers cheddar, fresno chili, blueberry preserves add bacon +$3

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

hot smoked salmon, creme fraiche, onion, dill, za'atar

Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)

Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)

$7.00

Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.

Housemade Ricotta

Housemade Ricotta

$10.00

Served with grilled sourdough, honey, sea salt

Veggie Melt

$14.00

braised greens, root vegetables, gruyere cheese

Radicchio Salad

$9.00

anchovy, hazelnuts, bread crumbs, aged cheddar

Grain Bowl

$12.00

farro, soft boiled egg, black garlic, mushroom conserva *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Coffee/Tea Retail

Caffe Umbria Bag Bizzarri - 12 oz

Caffe Umbria Bag Bizzarri - 12 oz

$14.00

BLEND NOTES: This blend was crafted to pair uniquely with the sweet characteristics of milk and cream. A resonant body and deep fruity acidity helps this coffee stay structured when sipped “con latte”. Taste molasses, pecan and hints of banana in this Golden Bean North America medal-winning coffee. We love this blend for its versatility so brew in the style of your preference. Characteristics: Harmonious | Molasses | Pecan | Banana Primary Origins: Peru | El Salvador | Uganda Medium-Dark Roast

Caffe Umbria Bag Terra Sana - 12 oz

Caffe Umbria Bag Terra Sana - 12 oz

$14.00

BLEND NOTES: This Organic and Fair Trade certified coffee highlights some of the Bizzarri family’s longtime supplier relationships. Grown by smallholder cooperative farmers in Peru, Mexico & East Timor it is artfully blended to balance the crisp apple-like acidity with deeper cocoa notes. We drink this remarkably agreeable & clean blend as a morning drip coffee. Characteristics: Clean | Crisp | Apple | Bittersweet Chocolate Primary Origins: Mexico | Peru | East Timor Medium Roast

Caffe Umbria Bag Gusto Crema - 12 oz

Caffe Umbria Bag Gusto Crema - 12 oz

$14.00

BLEND NOTES: Un espresso perfetto. Defined by a creamy body and delightful sweetness that lasts through the finish. Find milk chocolate and dried fig notes in this rounded and subtly complex coffee. This blend typifies the style of coffee roasted for generations by the Bizzarri family and is the featured espresso at Caffè Umbria cafés. Brewed drip-style it smooths to a rich and refined cup. Characteristics: Creamy | Milk Chocolate | Cream | Dried Fig Primary Origins: Brazil | Colombia | Guatemala Medium Roast

Caffe Umbria Bag Arco Etrusco - 12 oz

Caffe Umbria Bag Arco Etrusco - 12 oz

$14.00Out of stock

BLEND NOTES: Named after the iconic arched entry to the Umbrian town of Perugia, Arco Etrusco is the darkest of our blends. Natural sugars found in the coffees caramelize when roasted to this depth, imparting a cane sugar sweetness and aroma. Created as a drip coffee this blend boasts a fudge-like body, low acidity, a persistent roasty aftertaste and characteristics of a sweet stout. Characteristics: Sweet | Fudge | Cane Sugar | Smokey Primary Origins: Brazil | Colombia | Mexico Dark Roast

Rishi Masala Chai

Rishi Masala Chai

$7.00

Literally "mixed spiced tea," Masala Chai is a classic style of black tea blended with traditional spices native to South and Southeast Asia. The tea base consists of a robust and malty Assam balanced with our new, lively Orange Pekoe from northern Thailand. Our recipe is unapologetically spicy yet balanced, highlighting aromatic Guatemalan cardamom, hot and citrusy ginger, and sweet cinnamon, with accents of pungent cracked black pepper and fragrant cloves. Designed to be brewed both straight up and via stovetop simmered the traditional way in water and milk often with a touch of sweetness.

Rishi Tumeric Ginger Chai

Rishi Tumeric Ginger Chai

$7.00

An innovative adaptation from a classic Ayurvedic elixir. We expertly combine golden turmeric root with zesty ginger, lemongrass and a crack of black pepper to create a replenishing tonic with a range of hot and iced applications.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wander through the garden gates, 7 days a week, from 7 am – 2 pm to our little garden studio to find us pulling espresso and serving up a cup of joe in a quaint, fast & casual coffee shop. Red Arrow Coffee is proud to be your neighbor.

Website

Location

425 NW Market ST, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
Red Arrow Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brimmer & Heeltap
orange star4.8 • 1,055
425 NW Market ST Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Phinney
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Phinney Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Burb's Burgers - 5101 14th Avenue Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
5101 14th Avenue Northwest Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Serious Take Out
orange star4.7 • 1,004
5118 14th Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Trailbend Taproom
orange star4.2 • 108
1118 NW 50th St. Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Frelard Pizza Company
orange star4.3 • 1,259
4010 Leary Way NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Rays Boathouse, Cafe & Catering
orange star4.5 • 5,410
6049 Seaview Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
The Walrus and The Carpenter
orange star4.4 • 3,189
4743 Ballard Ave Nw Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
8oz Burger & Co - Ballard
orange star4.5 • 3,013
2409 NW Market St Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Sawyer Seattle
orange star4.8 • 1,985
5309 22nd Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Ballard Pizza Company - Ballard Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,497
5107 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Gracia
orange star4.4 • 1,240
5313 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston