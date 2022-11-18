Brimstone PNW Smokehouse Gig Harbor, WA
335 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Located in downtown Gig Harbor, the food here at Brimstone is inspired by BBQ flavors found around the country and we add our PNW twist. Also on the menu; Tacos, Nachos, Donuts, Mac & Cheese.
7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
