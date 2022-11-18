Brimstone PNW Smokehouse Gig Harbor, WA

Fork & Knife

Fork & Knife - Our meats are dry rubbed, not saucy. We will leave that up to you, each order is packaged with our signature house made sauces; Sissy (coffee & tomato based mild), Sassy (coffee & tomato based with a kick of chiles), Carolina Gold (vinegar and mustard based). Choose From - Coffee Rubbed Prime Brisket - Local Honey Dry Glazed St. Louis Ribs - Garlic Herb Smoked Chicken - Chile Rubbed & Shredded Pork Shoulder - The Missing Links (Specify Hot or Not)