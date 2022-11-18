Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brimstone PNW Smokehouse Gig Harbor, WA

335 Reviews

$$

7707 Pioneer Way

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Order Again

Popular Items

Knife + Fork MEDIUM
Knife + Fork SMALL
Million Dollar Corn Bread

Holiday Meals (ordering tips below)

TG Tip #1: Make sure you selected THANKSGIVING, NOV. 24 as your order date.

TG Tip #2: Pick up time is between 11:30 and 1:30 pm on THANKSGIVING

TG Tip #3: Your order will be ready at the time you select in the ordering window.

TG TIP #4: The only meal available that day is the special TG menu, all other options are unavailable

TG Tip #5: Additional Iscreamery's Pints are available for pickup that day also. Pick your flavors when you order.

Thanksgiving Meal (for two)

$135.00

Each Meal includes: HERB ROASTED TURKEY BREAST; & HERB ROASTED TURKEY DRUMSTICK (1); COFFEE RUBBED PRIME BRISKET (1lb) ADOBO GRAVY (2 cups) CELERY ROOT MASHED POTATOES & BAKED BEANS (1 qt. each) MAPLE SWEET POTATOES (2 cups) TRADITIONAL CRANBERRY SAUCE (1 cup) SOURDOUGH PARKERHOUSE ROLLS & SMOKED SEA SALT BUTTER (4 rolls) BROWN BUTTER CHESS PIE (6") CHAI GINGERSNAP ICE CREAM (1 pint)

Iscreamery's Ice Cream Pint (multiple flavors)

Iscreamery's Ice Cream Pint (multiple flavors)

Take a pint of our own Iscreamery's selections. All the flavors are made in the Iscreamery in the back of Brimstone; they are all natural, all delicious.

Specials

Texas Twinkies

Texas Twinkies

$10.00

Cream cheese & brisket stuffed into a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, smoked and finished with a glaze of our Sassy Sauce.

Slow Roasted Pork Belly Bites

$12.00

Slow Roasted Pork Belly Bites tossed in a ginger peach bbq sauce and tossed with griddled beecher's cheese curds

Starters & Sides

Take your favorite appetizers and sides To Go.
Brimstone Nachos

Brimstone Nachos

$19.00

pulled pork, shredded yardbird, brisket, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guac, olives, radishes, pickled red onions, beans, bbq sauces, cilantro lime sauce

Brimstone Meatless Nachos

Brimstone Meatless Nachos

$14.00

Brimstone Nachos, meatless. Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guac, olives, radishes, pickled red onions, beans, bbq sauces, cilantro lime sauce

Street Cart Corn Cob

Street Cart Corn Cob

$7.00

grilled corn on the cob coated with a mixture of cotija cheese, mayo, sour cream, chile powder & lime

Pickle Pile

Pickle Pile

$6.00

house pickled veggie mixture, saltines

Million Dollar Corn Bread

Million Dollar Corn Bread

$7.00

cornbread topped with honey & butter

Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy

$9.50

creamy beechers cheese noodles

Mac Daddiest

Mac Daddiest

$13.00

cheesy noodles topped with shredded pork, yardbird & brisket and bbq sauces

Fritto Pie

Fritto Pie

$9.00

classic chips, smothered with house made chili, sour cream, cheese, olives, jalapenos

Creamy Alabama Slaw

$3.00

Angry German Tater Salad

$3.00

Jacks Magic Beans

$3.00

Fork & Knife

Fork & Knife - Our meats are dry rubbed, not saucy. We will leave that up to you, each order is packaged with our signature house made sauces; Sissy (coffee & tomato based mild), Sassy (coffee & tomato based with a kick of chiles), Carolina Gold (vinegar and mustard based). Choose From - Coffee Rubbed Prime Brisket - Local Honey Dry Glazed St. Louis Ribs - Garlic Herb Smoked Chicken - Chile Rubbed & Shredded Pork Shoulder - The Missing Links (Specify Hot or Not)
Knife + Fork SMALL

Knife + Fork SMALL

$28.00

Small – two meats, 2 sides

Knife + Fork MEDIUM

Knife + Fork MEDIUM

$39.00

Medium – three meats, 3 sides

PNW Taco Plates

PNW Taco Plates. Comes with Carolina Slaw - Jacks Magic Beans - Pickle Pile
Seattle Goes South

Seattle Goes South

$15.50

crumbled chorizo, hatch pepper cream cheese sauce, smoked griddled onions, cilantro-lime puree

Vato's Brisket Taco

Vato's Brisket Taco

$17.00

brisket, grilled corn, smoked onion, sprinkled cotija cheese, barbeque sauce

Midas Touch

Midas Touch

$15.25

pulled pork, carolina gold, tangy slaw, radishes

Tatanka Taco

Tatanka Taco

$15.75

pulled chicken, spicy & savory korean chile hot wing sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions, cotija cheese crumbles

Beef Belly

$17.00

Spicy! Spicy! Smoked beef belly braised in warming spices, charred habanero-grapefruit aioli, melted Oaxaca cheese, chicharrons, radishes, pickled onions, cilantro

Dessert

BFD'S = Big Fluffy Donuts.
Iscreamery's Ice Cream Pint (multiple flavors)

Iscreamery's Ice Cream Pint (multiple flavors)

Take a pint of our own Iscreamery's selections. All the flavors are made in the Iscreamery in the back of Brimstone; they are all natural, all delicious.

Family Sized Draft Root Beer Float

Family Sized Draft Root Beer Float

$18.00

Take home a 32 oz growler of Snoqualmie Falls draft root beer with a pint of our Vanilla Ice cream.

Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather

$8.00

Glazed BFD Topped with Roasted Honeycrisps, Pecan Tuile, Whipped Cream and Pumpkin Caramel Sauce

Drinks To Go

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.75

Snoqualmie Falls Draft Root Beer

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Located in downtown Gig Harbor, the food here at Brimstone is inspired by BBQ flavors found around the country and we add our PNW twist. Also on the menu; Tacos, Nachos, Donuts, Mac & Cheese.

7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

