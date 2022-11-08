Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

850 Reviews

$$

3450 NW 83rd Ave #145

Doral, FL 33166

Order Again

Entrees

Full Slab

$34.00

Twelve in house BBQ babyback ribs.

Half Slab

$19.00

Six in house BBQ babyback ribs.

Chicken Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Lunch Rush

Soup and Salad

$16.00

La Completa

$17.00

Marinated, chopped chicken and chicharrón served with rice and beans, topped off with avocado, pico de gallo, and garnished with jalapeño cream sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled romaine lettuce served with marinated chicken, and Parmesan cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla accompanied with french fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
