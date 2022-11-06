Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

Brimstone Woodfire Grill Pembroke Pines

823 Reviews

$$

14575 SW 5th St

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Popular Items

Bread Pudding
Steak Sandwich
BRG Burger

Appetizers

BRG Slider

$18.00

A blend of short rib, brisket, ground chuck, topped with american cheese, served on a Challah Bun, garnished with pickles and grape tomatoes.

Chips & Salsa

$11.00

Tortilla chips and Salsa

Signature Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Classic Spinach Dip topped with parmesan cheese served with a side of pico de gallo and tortilla chips.

EXTRA CHIPS

Ceviche

$21.00

Tuna App

$19.00

SOLO Crab Cake

$25.00

Seafood Misto

$24.00

California Roll

$15.00
Coconut Shrimp Roll

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$18.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00

Spicy Krab Roll

$15.00

Tuna Roll

$20.00

Veggie Roll

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Alfredo sauce, buffalo chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles and bacon.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic oil, and pesto.

Mediterranean Shrimp Flatbread

$18.00

Prosciutto Flatbread

$16.00
Steak Flatbread

Steak Flatbread

$18.00

Beef Tenderloin, roasted peppers, grilled portabella mushrooms, goat cheese, and mozzarella with roasted red pepper sauce.

Truffled Macaroni Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Salads/Soups

She Crab Bisque

$14.00

Seasonal Soup

$10.00

Side Brimstone Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, red onions, house dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$12.00

Classic caesar salad

Side Kale Salad

$8.00

Kale, grated parmesan cheese, crushed croutons with lemon pepper vinaigrette.

Ahi Tuna Thai Salad

$26.00

Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

BRG Kale

$18.00

Woodfire roasted chicken, charred corn, parmesan cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, corn tortilla strips tossed with our famous kale with lemon pepper vinaigrette, white balsamic and BOV.

Large Salad with Chicken

$18.00

Large Salad with Salmon

$21.00

Large Salad with Shrimp

$21.00

Large Salad with Steak

$23.00

Large Salad with Tuna

$27.00

Mango Tuna Salad

$28.00

Mediterranean Garbanzo Salad

$12.00

Steak & Blue

$23.00

Filet Mignon tips, mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese vinaigrette topped with crispy onions.

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Bearnaise

$6.00

Blue Cheese & Bacon Crusted

$10.00

Blue Cheese Crust

$7.00

Boneless Ribeye

$34.00

Chimichurri

$1.00

Classic Chimichurri Sauce

Filet

$54.00

8 oz Filet Mignon cooked to perfection

Lobster Tail

$30.00

6 oz cold water lobster tail

Marvie Special

$96.00

New York Strip

$61.00

16 oz NY Strip cooked to perfection

Oscar Style

$12.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$6.00

Ribeye

$69.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Sauteed Onions

$6.00

Shrimp (8) ALA

$10.00

8 Sauteed Shrimp

Skirt Steak

$38.00

10 oz Skirt Steak marinated in beer and soy

Surf & Turf

$84.00

8 oz Filet Mignon with a 6 oz Cold Water Lobster Tail

Caribbean Trout

$26.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$30.00

Fish Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Mahi Napolean

$32.00

Seafood Truffle Pasta

$34.00

Twin Tail

$65.00

Yellowtail Snapper

$38.00

Adult Chicken FIngers

$18.00

Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Linguini tossed with alfredo pasta

All Natural Chicken

$26.00

BRG Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb Burger served on a challah bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Parmesan crusted chicken sauteed served over creamy angel hair pasta topped with arugula salad and a balsamic glaze drizzle

Chicken Saltimbocca

$25.00

Sauteed Chicken Breast, prosciutto, tomato, broccoli, spinach, tossed in a roasted red pepper sauce, sage butter served over linguini

Full Slab

$42.00

Pork Ribs cooked on our woodfire grill topped with barbecue sauce

Half Slab

$23.00

Pork Ribs cooked on our woodfire grill topped with barbecue sauce

Jambalaya

$30.00

Ratatouille Lentil Penne

$19.00

Sirloin Tips + Tails

$29.00

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Marinated filet mignon tips, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese and crispy onions served with a creamy horseradish sauce

Two Chicken Breasts

$19.00

Two 5 oz chicken breasts grilled over our woodfire

Valdostana Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Two chicken breasts topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, on top of a challah bun with lettuce tomato and mayo

Veal Scallopini

$26.00

Just Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Bleu Cheese Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Boniato

$8.00Out of stock

Brimstone Fries

$8.00

Brimstone's House Dressing To-Go

$7.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Corn

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

House-Made Lemon Pep Vin To-Go

$7.00

House-Made Ranch To-Go

$7.00

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kale Salad

$8.00

Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Tostones (3)

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

White Rice

$8.00

Yucca Fries

$8.00

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Kid Pizza

$8.00

Kid Steak

$14.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Espressotini

$15.00

Blanco 43

$15.00

Pucker Up

$15.00

Apple Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Brownie

$12.00

Guava Cheesecake

$12.00

(Nut Allergy)

Hot Fudge Sundae

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

(Nut Allergy)

Kid's Sundae

$8.00

One Scoop

$2.00

Two Scoops

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Directions

Gallery
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

Map
