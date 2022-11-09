A map showing the location of Brindle Room 647 east 11th streetView gallery

Brindle Room 647 east 11th street

review star

No reviews yet

647 east 11th street

new york, NY 10009

Order Again

Appetizers

Kale Salad

$14.00

Lemon Vinaigrette

Chicken Wings

$15.00

House Made Hot Sauce

Tostada

$16.00

Lime Crema, Avocado, Pico

Octopus Carpaccio

$17.00

Steak Tartar

$17.00

Mostard & Ricotta

$13.00

Chia Pudding

$15.00

Brussels sprats

$15.00

Meatball

$12.00

Entrees

Burger

$22.00

Meat,American Cheese, Caramelized Onion,Pickle,french fries

Salmon

$25.00

Choice Of 2 Sides

Chicken Thighs

$25.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$21.00

Fresh Heirloom Tomato And Mozzarella

Skirt Steak

$27.00

Baby back Ribs

$24.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Mediterranean Frozen Yogurt Custard Sunday

$12.00Out of stock

Halva, Date Molasses And Honey

SNACKS

Parmesan Cracker

$7.00

Olives

$9.00

Dates

$9.00

Nuts

$7.00

Risoto balls

SIDES

Spicy Lentils

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00

Beer Braised Cabbage

$9.00

Snap peas & Heirloom tomatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Potatoes

$9.00

Braised kale

$9.00

Polenta

$9.00

Poached Egg

$6.00

Wheat Toast

$4.00

Apple Bacon

$7.00

Cheddar Biscuit

$7.00

Bread pudding

$10.00

Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Ketchup

PGB 4oz bottle

$7.00

Avocado Crema

$1.00

Salsa Macha

$1.00

PBG hot sauce small

FIRE

FIRE

HOUSE

MARGARITA

$15.00

OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

ROSE SANGRIA

$15.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$15.00

Vesper

$15.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

CLASSIC

VODKA MARTINI

$15.00

GIN MARTINI

$15.00

MANHATTAN

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

RED

Xavier Flouret Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Krasno Pino Noir

$56.00

WHITE

Bordeaux Sauvignon

$56.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$60.00

KRASNO

$56.00

SPARKLING

Bland De Blanca Brut

$47.00

RED

GLASS Cabernet

$13.00

Apothic blend GLASS

$12.00

Pino Noir

$15.00

WHITE

La Crema Chardonnay GLASS

$14.00

Rose L’Ostal GLASS

$14.00

Bordeaux Sauvignon GLASS

$14.00

KRASNO

$14.00

SPARKLING

Blanc De Blancs Brut GLASS

$12.00

BEER

LAGUNITAS IPA

$6.00

SUNDAY Lager

$6.00

BITBURGER Pilsner

$6.00

Von trapp

$6.00

Milk Stout

$6.00

VODKA

VODKA

$12.00

WHISKEY

$12.00

TEQUILA

$12.00

GIN

$12.00

The Glenlivet

$20.00

Beverage

COKE

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

COFFEE

$4.00

TEA

$4.00

Shirley Temp!e

$4.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Specials

Cheddar Biscuit

$17.00

Cajun Shrimp

$18.00

Waffles Banana

$17.00

Potato Fritata

$17.00

Avocado Shrimp

$18.00

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Breakfesr sausse

$10.00

Brussels Sprats

$16.00

Sunny side up

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
