Brindle Room 647 east 11th street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
647 east 11th street, new york, NY 10009
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sauce Pizzeria - East Village - 345 East 12th Street
No Reviews
345 East 12th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurant