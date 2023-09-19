Brine dining 4100 State Hwy
4100 State Hwy
Eastham, MA 02642
Popular Items
steak bomb
Grilled Steak Tips, with Cheddar and American Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Honey Mustard, toasted Sub Roll with Fries or Salad
caprese salad
Heirloom tomatoes, basil, burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, smoked salt (GF)
Gnocchi Bolognese
Russet potato gnocchi pan seared and tossed with Pork sausage and beef Bolognese, cream, topped with parmesan
Soup & Salad
Soup of the day
Chowder
beet salad entree
baby kale, quinoa, roasted beets, feta cheese, toasted almonds, white balsamic and basil vinaigrette (GF,V)
caesar salad entree
romaine, herb brioche croutons, parmesan, anchovies, caesar dressing
Falafel salad
romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, falafel balls, garlic hummus, pita bread, tahini dressing (V, GF with no pita)
house salad entree
mixed greens, shaved carrot, radish, grape tomatoes (GF,V)
wedge salad entree
iceburg lettice, heirloom tomatoes, bacon, greathill blue cheese, buttermilk ranch (GF)
Appetizers
basket of hand cut fries
House cut fries, served with honey mustard (GF)
crispy brussels sprouts
fried brussels, orange balsamic reduction (GF,V)
chicken wings
wings fried and tossed in your choice of buffalo,sambal honey, peanut sauce,orange balsamic, jerk, honey mustard (GF)
clam fritters
clams, corn, bacon, chives, cape cod beer, served with chipotle aioli
fried pickles
house breaded and fried dill pickle chips, served with buttermilk ranch
peanut cauliflower
roasted cauliflower tossed in house peanut sauce, toppped with peanuts, sesame seeds, pickled jalapenos, scallions, cilantro (V,GF)
duck confit poutine
hand cut fries topped with smoked cheddar, rosemary orange duck gravy, duck confit, pickled cranberries (GF)
artichoke cakes
artichoke cakes, mixed greens, sambal lemon aioli (V,GF)
mezza plate
garic hummus, mixed olives, roasted red peppers, tomato & cucumber salad, feta, pita bread (V with no feta, GF with no pita)
sweet chilli shrimp
5 panko breaded shrimp tossed in sambal honey and topped with cilanto lime sour cream
portuguese mussels
local mussels steamed open in tomato, linguica, garlic, white wine, chicken stock, parsley, served with toasted bread (GF with no bread)
baked oysters
6 wellfleet oysters, basil & almond pesto, parmesan, black garlic panko
raw wellfleet oysters 1/2 dozen
6 raw wellfleet oysters served with your choice of cocktail sauce, champagne mignonette, horseradish (GF)
raw wellfleet oysters dozen
12 raw wellfleet oysters served with your choice of cocktail sauce, champagne mignonette, horseradish (GF)
Sandwiches and more
nachos
house made tortilla chips, sharp cheddar, pickled jalapenos, tomatoe pico de gallo, stewed blackbeans served with guacamole and sour cream (GF)
bbq chicken nachos
house made tortilla chips, smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos, tomatoe pico de gallo, corn and blackbean pico de gallo, bbq chicken, topped with cilantro lime sour cream and guacamole (GF)
brine burger
1/2 pound burger, American cheese, mayo, applewood smoked bacon, pickled onions, romaine, toasted bun, served with fries or house salad
avacado burger
1/2 pound burger, Chipotle Aioli, Fried Pickles, Avocado, Arugula, Smoked Cheddar, served on a Toasted Burger Bun. Choice of Fries or House Salad
veggie burger
House made black bean burger, tomato, romaine, pickles, Sambal aioli, toasted bun served with fries or house salad (V)
chicken sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, roasted garlic aioli, baby arugula, toasted ciabatta, served with fries or house salad
shrimp po'boy
Fried Shrimp with Chipotle Aioli, Pickles, Heirloom Tomatoes and Shredded Lettuce on a fresh Italian Sub Roll. Served with Fries or a House Salad
fish tacos
Panko crusted cod, cabbage slaw, roasted corn and black bean pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro lime crème, guacamole, corn tortillas, fries or house salad
steak tacos
Grilled steak, cheddar, romaine, pickled onions, chipotle aioli, tomato salsa, corn tortillas, served with fries or house salad (GF)
pasta
mushroom ravioli
Wild mushroom ravioli, pan roasted gourmet mushrooms, caramelized onion & sherry cream sauce, topped with parmesane
shrimp scampi
Shrimp, linguini, tomato, garlic, white wine, butter, parsley and topped with parmesane
carbonara
Applewood smoked bacon, garlic, linguini, parmesan, egg yolk, parsley
dinner entrees
cauliflower piccata
Pan Seared Cauliflower, Piccata Sauce, Brown Rice, Kale (V, GF)
chicken marsala
Pan roasted chicken breast, mushroom & marsala wine sauce, roasted broccolini, garlic mashed potatoes
steak tips
Marinated and grilled steak tips, Burgundy steak sauce, arugula salad, French fries or roasted garlic mashed potatoes (GF)
scallops
Seared scallops, corn nage, turnip, bacon, sugar snap peas (GF)
pork chop
Brined then grilled pork chop, glazed with a sambal honey sauce, with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus (GF)
harissa blackened cod
harissa crusted and blackened cod loin, creamy parmesane polenta, aspargus, romesco sauce (GF)
Hake Piccata
Panko Fried hake, topped with house piccata sauce. served with parmesan polenta and asparagus
desserts
Dinner Specials
Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic aioli, romaine, pickles, red onion, served on a Portuguese muffin. Comes with your choice of fries or salad
Greek Salad
Romaine. Cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, and Greek dressing
Flatbread
Basil Pesto, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic reduction drizzle, roasted garlic, topped with parmesan cheese (vegan without cheese)
Pork Belly Taco
Twice cooked crispy pork belly, tossed in chipotle agave and lime, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime crema, radish, pickled jalapenos. Served with side salad or fries
Scallop & Spaetzle
Seared Scallops, spaetzle pasta, rhubarb chutney, grilled asparagus $34
Baked Cod
Cod topped with roasted garlic butter, white wine, and breadcrumbs with lemon broccolini and brown rice
Spanakopita
Phyllo dough stuffed with marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, & feta. Served with tahini
Chipotle Agave Chicken Sando
Fried green toms
Sweet heat WINGS
Duck confit leg
Jerk shrimp ENTREE
Linguini pesto
Fried Green Tomato Club
Mediterranean Gnocchi
Boursin Burger Special
Beef Bourguingon
Tikka Masala
Grilled caesar
Chicken club
Chicken scampi gnocchi
Pesto burrata linguini
Duck breast
Baked cod
Pork Special
Sriracha honey sando
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
