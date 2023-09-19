Popular Items

steak bomb

$22.00

Grilled Steak Tips, with Cheddar and American Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Honey Mustard, toasted Sub Roll with Fries or Salad

caprese salad

$16.00

Heirloom tomatoes, basil, burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, smoked salt (GF)

Gnocchi Bolognese

$27.00

Russet potato gnocchi pan seared and tossed with Pork sausage and beef Bolognese, cream, topped with parmesan


Soup & Salad

Soup of the day

Chowder

beet salad entree

$16.00

baby kale, quinoa, roasted beets, feta cheese, toasted almonds, white balsamic and basil vinaigrette (GF,V)

caesar salad entree

$14.00

romaine, herb brioche croutons, parmesan, anchovies, caesar dressing

Falafel salad

$17.00

romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, falafel balls, garlic hummus, pita bread, tahini dressing (V, GF with no pita)

house salad entree

$13.00

mixed greens, shaved carrot, radish, grape tomatoes (GF,V)

wedge salad entree

$16.00

iceburg lettice, heirloom tomatoes, bacon, greathill blue cheese, buttermilk ranch (GF)

Appetizers

basket of hand cut fries

$8.00

House cut fries, served with honey mustard (GF)

crispy brussels sprouts

$10.00

fried brussels, orange balsamic reduction (GF,V)

chicken wings

$19.00

wings fried and tossed in your choice of buffalo,sambal honey, peanut sauce,orange balsamic, jerk, honey mustard (GF)

clam fritters

$14.00

clams, corn, bacon, chives, cape cod beer, served with chipotle aioli

fried pickles

$10.00

house breaded and fried dill pickle chips, served with buttermilk ranch

peanut cauliflower

$13.00

roasted cauliflower tossed in house peanut sauce, toppped with peanuts, sesame seeds, pickled jalapenos, scallions, cilantro (V,GF)

duck confit poutine

$17.00

hand cut fries topped with smoked cheddar, rosemary orange duck gravy, duck confit, pickled cranberries (GF)

artichoke cakes

$13.00

artichoke cakes, mixed greens, sambal lemon aioli (V,GF)

mezza plate

$13.00

garic hummus, mixed olives, roasted red peppers, tomato & cucumber salad, feta, pita bread (V with no feta, GF with no pita)

sweet chilli shrimp

$18.00

5 panko breaded shrimp tossed in sambal honey and topped with cilanto lime sour cream

portuguese mussels

$23.00

local mussels steamed open in tomato, linguica, garlic, white wine, chicken stock, parsley, served with toasted bread (GF with no bread)

baked oysters

$18.00

6 wellfleet oysters, basil & almond pesto, parmesan, black garlic panko

raw wellfleet oysters 1/2 dozen

$14.00

6 raw wellfleet oysters served with your choice of cocktail sauce, champagne mignonette, horseradish (GF)

raw wellfleet oysters dozen

$26.00

12 raw wellfleet oysters served with your choice of cocktail sauce, champagne mignonette, horseradish (GF)

Sandwiches and more

nachos

$17.00

house made tortilla chips, sharp cheddar, pickled jalapenos, tomatoe pico de gallo, stewed blackbeans served with guacamole and sour cream (GF)

bbq chicken nachos

$25.00

house made tortilla chips, smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos, tomatoe pico de gallo, corn and blackbean pico de gallo, bbq chicken, topped with cilantro lime sour cream and guacamole (GF)

brine burger

$20.00

1/2 pound burger, American cheese, mayo, applewood smoked bacon, pickled onions, romaine, toasted bun, served with fries or house salad

avacado burger

$22.00

1/2 pound burger, Chipotle Aioli, Fried Pickles, Avocado, Arugula, Smoked Cheddar, served on a Toasted Burger Bun. Choice of Fries or House Salad

veggie burger

$18.00

House made black bean burger, tomato, romaine, pickles, Sambal aioli, toasted bun served with fries or house salad (V)

chicken sandwich

$20.00

Grilled or fried chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, roasted garlic aioli, baby arugula, toasted ciabatta, served with fries or house salad

shrimp po'boy

$24.00

Fried Shrimp with Chipotle Aioli, Pickles, Heirloom Tomatoes and Shredded Lettuce on a fresh Italian Sub Roll. Served with Fries or a House Salad

fish tacos

$22.00

Panko crusted cod, cabbage slaw, roasted corn and black bean pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro lime crème, guacamole, corn tortillas, fries or house salad

steak tacos

$20.00

Grilled steak, cheddar, romaine, pickled onions, chipotle aioli, tomato salsa, corn tortillas, served with fries or house salad (GF)

pasta

mushroom ravioli

$26.00

Wild mushroom ravioli, pan roasted gourmet mushrooms, caramelized onion & sherry cream sauce, topped with parmesane

shrimp scampi

$32.00

Shrimp, linguini, tomato, garlic, white wine, butter, parsley and topped with parmesane

carbonara

$25.00

Applewood smoked bacon, garlic, linguini, parmesan, egg yolk, parsley

dinner entrees

cauliflower piccata

$24.00

Pan Seared Cauliflower, Piccata Sauce, Brown Rice, Kale (V, GF)

chicken marsala

$28.00

Pan roasted chicken breast, mushroom & marsala wine sauce, roasted broccolini, garlic mashed potatoes

steak tips

$34.00

Marinated and grilled steak tips, Burgundy steak sauce, arugula salad, French fries or roasted garlic mashed potatoes (GF)

scallops

$32.00

Seared scallops, corn nage, turnip, bacon, sugar snap peas (GF)

pork chop

$34.00

Brined then grilled pork chop, glazed with a sambal honey sauce, with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus (GF)

harissa blackened cod

$32.00Out of stock

harissa crusted and blackened cod loin, creamy parmesane polenta, aspargus, romesco sauce (GF)

Hake Piccata

$32.00

Panko Fried hake, topped with house piccata sauce. served with parmesan polenta and asparagus

desserts

carrot cake

$10.00

Vegan peanut banana pie

$10.00Out of stock

Soaked cashews, peanut butter, coconut oil, agave, dates, cocoa powder, oats

chocolate tort

$10.00

creme brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Gf brownie sundae

$10.00Out of stock

side of meat

chicken

$8.00

steak

$12.00

shrimp

$14.00

scallops

$15.00

cod fish

$14.00

side of starch

side French Fries

$9.00

side polenta

$8.00

side mashed potatoes

$8.00

side brown rice

$8.00

side linguini

$10.00

Pita bread

$2.00

Side falafel

$7.00

side of veggies

side asparagus

$8.00

side broccolini

$8.00

side snap peas

$8.00

side house salad

$8.00

side Caesar salad

$9.00

Dinner Specials

Soup of the day

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$22.00Out of stock

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic aioli, romaine, pickles, red onion, served on a Portuguese muffin. Comes with your choice of fries or salad

Greek Salad

$18.00

Romaine. Cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, and Greek dressing

Flatbread

$16.00Out of stock

Basil Pesto, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic reduction drizzle, roasted garlic, topped with parmesan cheese (vegan without cheese)

Pork Belly Taco

$30.00Out of stock

Twice cooked crispy pork belly, tossed in chipotle agave and lime, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime crema, radish, pickled jalapenos. Served with side salad or fries

Scallop & Spaetzle

$34.00Out of stock

Seared Scallops, spaetzle pasta, rhubarb chutney, grilled asparagus $34

Baked Cod

$33.00Out of stock

Cod topped with roasted garlic butter, white wine, and breadcrumbs with lemon broccolini and brown rice

Spanakopita

$14.00Out of stock

Phyllo dough stuffed with marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, & feta. Served with tahini

Chipotle Agave Chicken Sando

$23.00Out of stock

Fried green toms

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet heat WINGS

$20.00

Duck confit leg

$35.00Out of stock

Jerk shrimp ENTREE

$30.00Out of stock

Linguini pesto

$28.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato Club

$24.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Gnocchi

$26.00

Boursin Burger Special

$24.00Out of stock

Beef Bourguingon

$32.00Out of stock

Tikka Masala

$30.00Out of stock

Grilled caesar

$34.00

Chicken club

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken scampi gnocchi

$31.00Out of stock

Pesto burrata linguini

$30.00Out of stock

Duck breast

$33.00Out of stock

Baked cod

$32.00

Pork Special

$34.00

Sriracha honey sando

$24.00

Side Sauces

Agave chipotle

$1.50

Balsamic reduction

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Blue cheese dressing

$1.50

Caesar dressing

$1.50

Chipotle aioli

$1.50

Cilantro lime sour cream

$1.50

Garlic aioli

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.50

Honey mustard

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Sour cream

$1.50

Tahini

$1.50

White balsamic fresh basil

$1.50