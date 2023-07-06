Brine - Fair Lawn Fair Lawn
3110 Promenade Blvd
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
CHICKEN WITH SIDES
SIGNATURE THIGH 1/4
Our juicy, 24-hour brined THIGH 1/4, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.
HALF CHICKEN
Our juicy, 24-hour brined HALF CHICKEN, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.
BONELESS BREAST
Our juicy, 24-hour brined BONELESS BREAST, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.
BUTTERMILK TENDERS
3 PIECE ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK
Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
3 PIECE ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK WITH FRENCH FRIES
Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
3 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI
Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
3 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI WITH FRIES
Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
2 PIECE ORIGINAL
Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
2 PIECE ORIGINAL WITH FRENCH FRIES
Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
2 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI
Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
2 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI + FRIES
Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
BOWLS
53rd STREET BOWL
Signature pulled chicken, brown rice, kale and romaine mix, pickled red onions, cucumbers, chives, white sauce drizzle
THE CHARRED BOWL
Signature pulled chicken, charred broccoli, charred sweet potato, brown rice, signature sauce on the side
MEDITERRANEAN BOWL
Grilled chicken breast, kale and romaine mix, brown rice, pickled red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, goat cheese tzatziki, feta cheese
SANDWICHES
"THE SANDWICH" with one ( 1 ) side
Signature Pulled chicken, grilled coleslaw, and black pepper aioli on butter grilled brioche WITH ONE ( 1 ) SIDE
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH with one ( 1 ) side
Herb chicken salad, spicy fried onion strings, black pepper aioli, and romaine lettuce on a butter grilled bun WITH ( 1 ) SIDE
NEW YORK HOT with one ( 1 ) side
Blackened chili-rubbed, pickled red onion, and mayo. ( The: "Nashville is cool, New York is coolest." )
"THE SANDWICH"
Signature Pulled chicken, grilled coleslaw, and black pepper aioli on butter grilled brioche
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Herb chicken salad, spicy fried onion strings, black pepper aioli, and romaine lettuce on a butter grilled bun
NEW YORK HOT
Blackened chili-rubbed, pickled red onion, and mayo. ( The: "Nashville is cool, New York is coolest." )
MSG
Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )
MSG with one ( 1 ) side
Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )
SALADS
SPICY CHICKEN SALAD
Signature pulled chicken, romaine and shredded kale mix, grilled coleslaw, spicy fried onion strings, signature sauce, black pepper aioli, chives
HONEY ROASTED GARLIC CAESAR
Romaine and shredded kale mix, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic confit, lemon and black pepper dressing
GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, red onion, feta cheese, fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette
THE GIGI
Romaine and shredded kale mix, goat cheese tzatziki beets, sliced red onion, roasted red pepper, cranberries, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing
MINI HONEY ROASTED GARLIC CAESAR
Romaine and shredded kale mix, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic confit, lemon and black pepper dressing
MINI GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, red onion, feta cheese, fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette
MINI GIGI
Romaine and shredded kale mix, goat cheese tzatziki beets, sliced red onion, roasted red pepper, cranberries, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing
SIDES
FRENCH FRIES
Crispy crinkle cut
BLACKENED-CHILI SPICED FRIES
Served with black pepper aioli
COCONUT RICE AND PEAS
Long grain rice and sweet peas, simmered with coconut milk, thyme, and onion
BROWN RICE
Whole grain brown rice, simmered with coconut milk, thyme, and onion
MARINATED TOMATO SALAD
Grape tomatoes marinated with Ecuadorian hearts of palm, red onion, and fresh basil
ROASTED BEETS WITH GOAT CHEESE TZATZIKI
Chilled purple beets tossed in goat cheese tzatziki, with fresh dill
GRILLED COLESLAW
Charred cabbage, shredded kale, carrots, and parsley, tossed with a creamy vinaigrette
GRILLED SWEET POTATO
Roasted sweet potato, charred, finished with our signature sauce, grated feta, and chives
CHARRED BROCCOLI
Charred broccoli florets, black pepper aioli, parmesan, and fresh basil
MARKET PLATE
Choose three ( 3 ) of your favorite sides
