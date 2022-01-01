5ec34ebe-66c2-4d7f-9279-513cd00913b8 imageView gallery

Bringle’s Smoking Oasis 4901 Centennial Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4901 Centennial Blvd

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bringle's Smoking Oasis is Texas style family restaurant and bar. Located in the Nations, we are a family owned and operated business that serves cafeteria style smoked meats and a fun family atmosphere. We welcome you to our family!

Location

4901 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
5ec34ebe-66c2-4d7f-9279-513cd00913b8 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pepperfire Hot Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
5104 Centennial Blvd, Suite C Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - The Nations
orange starNo Reviews
1105 North 51st Avenue Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
51st Deli - 1314 51St Avenue N
orange starNo Reviews
1314 51St Avenue N Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio
orange starNo Reviews
905 51st Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Midnight Oil
orange starNo Reviews
1310 51st Ave North Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Stocking 51
orange star4.9 • 145
4900 Centennial Blvd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston