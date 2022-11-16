Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bringleton's Coffee House

209 Reviews

$

126 N Mecklenburg Ave

South Hill, VA 23970

Order Again

Cake/ Cookies

Gourmet Triple Layer Carrot Cake

$4.99
Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$1.49

Pumpkin Cake Bite

$2.29

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.99

Cheesecake/Brownies

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.99

Muffins/Pastries

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$3.49

Banana Nut

$3.49

Blueberry Muffin

$3.29Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk

$3.49

All Butter Croissant

$3.69

Chocolatw Hazelnut Croissant

$4.29

Danishes

Cheese Danish

$3.29

Cherry Danish

$3.29

Deli

Mediterranean Pasta Salad W/ Feta & Kale

$3.99

Chicken Salad Croissant Grab & Go

$6.99

Potato Salad 1/2 lb

$3.99

Chicken Salad 1\2 lb

$5.49

Chicken Salad 1 lb

$10.99

Potato Salad 1 lb

$7.99

Housemade Ranch (16 oz) Container

$5.99

Yerby's Honey 12 oz Bear

$12.00

Yerby's Honey 1 Lb Jar

$14.00

Specials

London Broil French Dip

$11.00

Birdie's Grilled Cheese & Soup Special

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
A full service coffee house that offers all your fresh coffee and espresso needs! We have a full lunch and dessert menu. We serve a limited breakfast from 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Lunch is served from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM.

126 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill, VA 23970

