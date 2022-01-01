Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brinkley's Chop House

1031 Center Street

North Augusta, SC 29841

Order Again

Appetizers

Calamari

$14.00

Old Bay aioli, fried pickles, Cajan lemon

Creole Shrimp

$16.00

Roasted garlic butter, green chili aioli, lime

U10 Scallops App

$25.00

Asparagus soubise, crispy polenta, prosciutto, sweet pea pesto

Beef & Pork Ricotta Meatballs

$13.00

Parmesan polenta, pork ragu, basil

NZ Lamb Chops App

$22.00

Bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, balsamic reduction

Burrata

$26.00

Lobster, roasted tomatoes, pomegranate, basil, EVOO

Seafood Gratin

$17.00

Shrimp, crab and salmon, tortilla chips

Bacon Steak

$13.00

Spring Roll

$15.00

Bluefin Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Empanadas

$13.00

Gnocchi Spec

$15.00

Crab Cake

$23.00

Soups & Salads

Chophouse Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby gem lettuce, garlic-asiago croutons, soft egg, crisp prosciutto, shaved parmesan, white anchovy

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Baby iceberg, house made blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, arugula, aged balsamic, shaved red onion, prosciutto pan grattato, EVOO

Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Steaks

8 oz Filet Mignon

$45.00

Served with Onion rings and one sauce

12 oz Prime NY Strip

$47.00

Served with onion rings and one sauce

14 oz Brasstown Ribeye

$60.00

Served with onion rings and one sauce

Signature Steaks

Brinkley’s Signature 16oz Duck Fat Delmonico Ribeye

$67.00

Served with choice of side and one sauce

40 oz Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye

$107.00

Served with choice of side and one sauce

36 oz Prime Porterhouse

$102.00

Served with choice of side and one sauce

6 oz Filet Gold Label

$72.00

8 oz Top Sirloin Gold Label

$32.00Out of stock

12 oz NY Strip Gold Label

$97.00

10oz Teris Major

$50.00

Brinkley's Butcher Boards

Land & Sea

$195.00

16 oz Duck Fat Delmonico, NZ Lamb Rack, 14 oz NY Strip, 6 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp,served sliced on wooden boards with two sides and two sauces

Land, Sea & Air

$225.00

16 oz Duck Fat Delmonico, 14 oz NY Strip, 2 Lobster Tails, 12 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Confit Duck Leg & Thigh, served sliced on wooden boards with two sides and two sauces

The Chairmen’s Board

$325.00

40 oz Tomahawk Ribeye, 36 oz Porterhouse, 2 Lobster Tails, 12 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Confit Duck Leg & Thigh, served sliced on wooden boards with two sides and two sauces

The Neptune Board

$220.00

Wagyu Gold Board

$220.00

Ribeye Flight

$350.00

Farm, Fish & Fowl

Joyce Farms or Springer Mtn Airline Chicken Breast

$28.00

Fresh ratatouille, asiago gnocchi, goat cheese sauce

Brinkley’s Duck Duo

$43.00

Maple Leaf Farms seared duck breast, confit leg & thigh, bacon-miso corn, scallion oil

Berkshire Pork Chop

$30.00

Cornbread & broccoli salad, house made ranch, cherry tomatoes, Monterey jack, red onion, BBQ vinaigrette

Brinkley’s Signature Wagyu Burger

$21.00

Brioche bun, queso fundido, smashed avocado, shredded lettuce, fries

NZ Rack of Lamb

$46.00

Chorizo, summer succotash, creamy corn puree, basil, charred tomato vinaigrette

Verlasso Salmon

$26.00

Asparagus, frisee, crisp baby potatoes, romesco sauce, soft egg

U10 Scallop Entree

$43.00

Crisp bacon, English peas, sweet corn, ricotta agnolotti, corn & bacon beurre blanc, chives

Catch of the Day

$29.00

Entree Risotto

$19.00

Sides

Brinkley’s Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$14.00+

Bacon, chive, sour cream, Monterey jack

Brinkley’s Creamed Spinach

$14.00+

Applewood Bacon & Poblano Creamed Corn

$14.00+

Brinkley’s Four Cheese Mac & Cheese Gratin

$14.00+

Parmesan Truffle Steak Fries

$14.00+

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$14.00+

Caramelized onions, Worcestershire butter, chives

Crispy Szechuan Brussels Sprout

$14.00+

Pork belly, peanuts, scallion, cilantro

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

$14.00+

Prosciutto pangrattato, parmesan

Risotto of the Day

$14.00+

Jumbo Onion Rings

$7.00+

Xtra Side Wonton

$1.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Served with fries

Desserts

High Road Ice Cream Terrine

$10.00

Raspberry prosecco sorbet, vanilla fleur de sel, mango sorbet, pomegranate molasses, pistachio mascarpone

Chocolate torte

$10.00

Caramelized white chocolate & bourbon sauce, peanut brittle

Basque cheesecake

$10.00

Frangelico blackberries, vanilla-lemon mascarpone

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cheesecake Special

$7.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

PB Choc Cake

$11.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Pecan Pie

$11.00

Accompaniments

Lobster Tail

$29.00

Oscar Style

$15.00

Jumbo Snow Crab Cluster

$28.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

Sauces

Au Poivre

$2.00

Brandy-Thyme Demi

$2.00

Béarnaise

$2.00

Chimichurri

$2.00

Horseradish Rosemary Cream

$2.00

Roasted Garlic Maitre'd Butter

$2.00

BC dress

Ranch

Oil and (Balsamic) Vinegar

Caesar dress

Salad Accompaniments

Grilled Salmon

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Petite Filet

$29.00

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Grilled Organic Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Crab Leg Cluster

$20.00

Starters

Overnight Oat Parfait

$8.00

Seasonal berries, bananas, vanilla mascarpone, granola

Fruit & Quinoa Salad

$9.00

Seasonal fruit & berries, quinoa, basil, honey-lime syrup

Dulce de Leche Churros

$10.00

Coffee syrup & rum caramel

Burrata

$26.00

Lobster, roasted tomatoes, pomegranate, basil, EVOO

Seafood Gratin

$17.00

Shrimp, crab and salmon, tortilla chips

Bacon Steak

$13.00

Chophouse Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby gem lettuce, garlic-asiago croutons, soft egg, crisp prosciutto, shaved parmesan

Spring Roll

$15.00

Bluefin Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Sweet

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$13.00

Crème patisserie, strawberry preserves, whipped cream, strawberry-champagne coulis

Bananas Foster Belgian Waffles

$13.00

Caramelized banana rum sauce, vanilla mascarpone

Savory

Brinkley’s Signature Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Applewood bacon, andouille sausage, smoked gouda grit cake, creole gravy, corn maque choux, scallions

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$15.00

Thick cut applewood bacon, chicken tenders, house made pimento cheese, candied jalapenos, fried eggs

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$16.00

Citrus-herb cream cheese, sweet pea pesto, sourdough toast, poached eggs, radish

French Toast Stack

$15.00

Brioche bread, sausage patty, thick cut applewood bacon, double fried egg, maple syrup

Brinkley’s Croque Madame

$16.00

Bourbon ham, Swiss cheese, bechamel, challah bread, maple syrup, two eggs

Steak & Eggs

$29.00

6 oz Filet Mignon, truffled mushroom & duck fat potato hash, brandy-thyme demi, two eggs

Bacon Fat Fried Cornbread BLT

$16.00

Jalapeño cornbread, thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, Duke’s mayo, artisan lettuce, double fried egg

Brinkley’s Signature Wagyu Burger

$21.00

Brioche bun, queso fundido, smashed avocado, shredded lettuce, fries

Brinkley’s Big Breakfast

$16.00

Two eggs, two sausage, two applewood bacon, duck fat potato hash, truffled mushrooms

The Duke

$18.00

Split biscuit, sausage patties, chicken tenders, country gravy, American cheese, two poached eggs

Benedicts

Creole Benedict

$21.00

Sourdough English muffin, two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, blackened shrimp etouffee, hollandaise

Traditional

$13.00

Sourdough English muffin, two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise

Florentine

$18.00

Sourdough English muffin, two poached eggs, roasted heirloom tomato, sauteed baby spinach, smoked salmon hollandaise

Lobster Benedict

$29.00

Sourdough English muffin, lobster, grilled asparagus, two poached eggs, fine herb hollandaise

Brunch Sides

Mushroom Hash

$8.00

Applewood Bacon (4)

$6.00

Sausage Patties (2)

$5.00

Apple Gouda Sausage Link

$4.00

Mac & Chz

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Creamed Corn

$7.00

Biscuit & Jam

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

2 Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

2 Fries Eggs

$4.00

Toast (4)

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna Still

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.50

Espresso

$4.00

Fever Tree Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Natalie's Grapefruit

$4.00

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Upscale Steakhouse

1031 Center Street, North Augusta, SC 29841

