- Home
- /
- North Augusta
- /
- Brinkley's Chop House
Brinkley's Chop House
No reviews yet
1031 Center Street
North Augusta, SC 29841
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Calamari
Old Bay aioli, fried pickles, Cajan lemon
Creole Shrimp
Roasted garlic butter, green chili aioli, lime
U10 Scallops App
Asparagus soubise, crispy polenta, prosciutto, sweet pea pesto
Beef & Pork Ricotta Meatballs
Parmesan polenta, pork ragu, basil
NZ Lamb Chops App
Bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, balsamic reduction
Burrata
Lobster, roasted tomatoes, pomegranate, basil, EVOO
Seafood Gratin
Shrimp, crab and salmon, tortilla chips
Bacon Steak
Spring Roll
Bluefin Tuna Tartare
Empanadas
Gnocchi Spec
Crab Cake
Soups & Salads
Chophouse Caesar Salad
Baby gem lettuce, garlic-asiago croutons, soft egg, crisp prosciutto, shaved parmesan, white anchovy
Wedge Salad
Baby iceberg, house made blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles
Caprese Salad
Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, arugula, aged balsamic, shaved red onion, prosciutto pan grattato, EVOO
Soup of the Day
Steaks
Signature Steaks
Brinkley’s Signature 16oz Duck Fat Delmonico Ribeye
Served with choice of side and one sauce
40 oz Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye
Served with choice of side and one sauce
36 oz Prime Porterhouse
Served with choice of side and one sauce
6 oz Filet Gold Label
8 oz Top Sirloin Gold Label
12 oz NY Strip Gold Label
10oz Teris Major
Brinkley's Butcher Boards
Land & Sea
16 oz Duck Fat Delmonico, NZ Lamb Rack, 14 oz NY Strip, 6 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp,served sliced on wooden boards with two sides and two sauces
Land, Sea & Air
16 oz Duck Fat Delmonico, 14 oz NY Strip, 2 Lobster Tails, 12 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Confit Duck Leg & Thigh, served sliced on wooden boards with two sides and two sauces
The Chairmen’s Board
40 oz Tomahawk Ribeye, 36 oz Porterhouse, 2 Lobster Tails, 12 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Confit Duck Leg & Thigh, served sliced on wooden boards with two sides and two sauces
The Neptune Board
Wagyu Gold Board
Ribeye Flight
Farm, Fish & Fowl
Joyce Farms or Springer Mtn Airline Chicken Breast
Fresh ratatouille, asiago gnocchi, goat cheese sauce
Brinkley’s Duck Duo
Maple Leaf Farms seared duck breast, confit leg & thigh, bacon-miso corn, scallion oil
Berkshire Pork Chop
Cornbread & broccoli salad, house made ranch, cherry tomatoes, Monterey jack, red onion, BBQ vinaigrette
Brinkley’s Signature Wagyu Burger
Brioche bun, queso fundido, smashed avocado, shredded lettuce, fries
NZ Rack of Lamb
Chorizo, summer succotash, creamy corn puree, basil, charred tomato vinaigrette
Verlasso Salmon
Asparagus, frisee, crisp baby potatoes, romesco sauce, soft egg
U10 Scallop Entree
Crisp bacon, English peas, sweet corn, ricotta agnolotti, corn & bacon beurre blanc, chives
Catch of the Day
Entree Risotto
Sides
Brinkley’s Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Bacon, chive, sour cream, Monterey jack
Brinkley’s Creamed Spinach
Applewood Bacon & Poblano Creamed Corn
Brinkley’s Four Cheese Mac & Cheese Gratin
Parmesan Truffle Steak Fries
Sauteed Wild Mushrooms
Caramelized onions, Worcestershire butter, chives
Crispy Szechuan Brussels Sprout
Pork belly, peanuts, scallion, cilantro
Grilled Jumbo Asparagus
Prosciutto pangrattato, parmesan
Risotto of the Day
Jumbo Onion Rings
Xtra Side Wonton
Kid Tenders
Served with fries
Desserts
High Road Ice Cream Terrine
Raspberry prosecco sorbet, vanilla fleur de sel, mango sorbet, pomegranate molasses, pistachio mascarpone
Chocolate torte
Caramelized white chocolate & bourbon sauce, peanut brittle
Basque cheesecake
Frangelico blackberries, vanilla-lemon mascarpone
Seasonal Bread Pudding
Cheesecake Special
Apple Pie
PB Choc Cake
Scoop Ice Cream
Pecan Pie
Accompaniments
Sauces
Salad Accompaniments
Starters
Overnight Oat Parfait
Seasonal berries, bananas, vanilla mascarpone, granola
Fruit & Quinoa Salad
Seasonal fruit & berries, quinoa, basil, honey-lime syrup
Dulce de Leche Churros
Coffee syrup & rum caramel
Burrata
Lobster, roasted tomatoes, pomegranate, basil, EVOO
Seafood Gratin
Shrimp, crab and salmon, tortilla chips
Bacon Steak
Chophouse Caesar Salad
Baby gem lettuce, garlic-asiago croutons, soft egg, crisp prosciutto, shaved parmesan
Spring Roll
Bluefin Tuna Tartare
Sweet
Savory
Brinkley’s Signature Blackened Shrimp & Grits
Applewood bacon, andouille sausage, smoked gouda grit cake, creole gravy, corn maque choux, scallions
Fried Chicken Biscuit
Thick cut applewood bacon, chicken tenders, house made pimento cheese, candied jalapenos, fried eggs
Smoked Salmon Tartine
Citrus-herb cream cheese, sweet pea pesto, sourdough toast, poached eggs, radish
French Toast Stack
Brioche bread, sausage patty, thick cut applewood bacon, double fried egg, maple syrup
Brinkley’s Croque Madame
Bourbon ham, Swiss cheese, bechamel, challah bread, maple syrup, two eggs
Steak & Eggs
6 oz Filet Mignon, truffled mushroom & duck fat potato hash, brandy-thyme demi, two eggs
Bacon Fat Fried Cornbread BLT
Jalapeño cornbread, thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, Duke’s mayo, artisan lettuce, double fried egg
Brinkley’s Signature Wagyu Burger
Brioche bun, queso fundido, smashed avocado, shredded lettuce, fries
Brinkley’s Big Breakfast
Two eggs, two sausage, two applewood bacon, duck fat potato hash, truffled mushrooms
The Duke
Split biscuit, sausage patties, chicken tenders, country gravy, American cheese, two poached eggs
Benedicts
Creole Benedict
Sourdough English muffin, two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, blackened shrimp etouffee, hollandaise
Traditional
Sourdough English muffin, two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise
Florentine
Sourdough English muffin, two poached eggs, roasted heirloom tomato, sauteed baby spinach, smoked salmon hollandaise
Lobster Benedict
Sourdough English muffin, lobster, grilled asparagus, two poached eggs, fine herb hollandaise
Brunch Sides
Desserts (Copy)
High Road Ice Cream Terrine
Raspberry prosecco sorbet, vanilla fleur de sel, mango sorbet, pomegranate molasses, pistachio mascarpone
Chocolate torte
Caramelized white chocolate & bourbon sauce, peanut brittle
Basque cheesecake
Frangelico blackberries, vanilla-lemon mascarpone
Seasonal Bread Pudding
Cheesecake Special
Choc Toffee Mousse Cheesecake
Steaks (Copy)
NA Beverages
Acqua Panna Still
Cappuccino
Coca-Cola
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coca-Cola
Double Espresso
Espresso
Fever Tree Soda
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Mocktail
Natalie's Grapefruit
Natalie's Orange Juice
Regular Coffee
San Pellegrino Sparkling
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Upscale Steakhouse
1031 Center Street, North Augusta, SC 29841