Bars & Lounges
American
Brinx
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Espresso And Cocktail Bar. Locally Roasted Brew Coffees. Loose leaf teas. Locally baked pastries and breads. Light lunch. All handcrafted, carefully selected ingredients.
53 Main Street, Torrington, CT 06790
