Restaurant info

Briny Swine Chicago is a seaside-inspired smokehouse and oyster bar featuring Carolina-style barbeque, seafood and Lowcountry classics, served with a side of sass. It’s a local joint where friends and family gather to laugh and forget about life in the big city while they get in on some Southern hospitality and good eatin'. Rosé, bourbon, cocktails and beer are aplenty...and on a steady flow. Whether you’re on vacation, passing by after a long day of work or catchin’ the big game, Briny is that place where all are welcome, from all parts, and no one cares about the rest. Y’all, leave your worries at the door, take a seat, enjoy fine swine, wine and oysters while listening to the sweet sounds of rock, blues, jazz, bluegrass and honkey tonk. We’ll take care of the rest. With love, The Rushings