Brisa Peruvian Cuisine 517 Ocean Front Walk Ste 4
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best authentic Peruvian Cuisine has finally arrived to the beaches of California. Specializing in the best plates from Peru.
Location
517 Ocean Front Walk Ste 4, Venice, CA 90291
Gallery