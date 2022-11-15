Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Sandwiches

Brisbane Lunch Truck 3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005

71 Reviews

$$

3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005

Brisbane, CA 94005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yokohama Chicken Sandwich
The BLT's BLT
Soup of the Day

Sandwiches

The BLT's BLT

The BLT's BLT

$13.50

Thick cut bacon patties, sweet and savory tomato jam, crisp lettuce, mayo, thick sliced sourdough bread

California Cheesesteak

California Cheesesteak

$16.00

Thinly sliced fresh roast beef, grilled mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, and Pepper Jack cheese

Yokohama Chicken Sandwich

Yokohama Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Ginger and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat lightly battered and fried, with sesame slaw and wasabi mayo

West Coast Fish

West Coast Fish

$16.00

Grilled, dry-rubbed sustainable Alaskan cod, lime gremolata, citrus slaw on a soft roll

BBQ Tofu

$12.00

Sautéed, dry-rubbed shredded tofu, BBQ sauce, citrus slaw

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Parmesan-crusted thick sourdough bread with Cheddar and Gruyere cheese

Fresh Salmon Sandwich

Fresh Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Pan seared salmon filet with a dill-yogurt sauce, citrus slaw, and thin sliced red onion on a toasted ciabatta roll

Burgers

"It's Possible" Vegan Burger

"It's Possible" Vegan Burger

$15.00

A large house-made plant-based patty. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and vegan burger sauce. Add vegan or regular cheese for $1

Classic Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Our large seasoned ground chuck patty topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, served on a soft burger bun with crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and burger sauce

Mushroom Gruyere Burger

Mushroom Gruyere Burger

$16.00

Our seasoned beef patty topped with melted Gruyere cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served on a soft roll with crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and burger sauce.

Salads & Sides

Fresh Salmon Salad

Fresh Salmon Salad

$15.00

A generous portion of our house salad mix, tossed with fresh veggies and our citrus vinaigrette. Topped with chilled grilled salmon pieces, pickled red onion and fried capers

Side Salad

$5.00

Shredded cabbage, spring lettuce mix, fresh veggies, house citrus vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Fresh, house-made soup. Changes daily. Check at the window for today's option.

Big Side of Chips

$4.00
Brookie

Brookie

$3.50

Our signature brownie topped with chocolate chip cookie batter, fudge swirls, and sea salt

Thanksgiving Dinner To Go - Wed. 11/23

Thanksgiving Feast includes: Herb Roasted Turkey with gravy (white and dark meat portions), Chestnut Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetable Medley, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls and your choice of dessert: Pumpkin Mousse parfait, Pear-Almond tart, Apple Cranberry galette, or Brookie

Individual Meal

$36.00

PICK UP TIMES FOR WED. ARE 2:00-5:00 ONLY. Thanksgiving Meal includes: Herb Roasted Turkey with gravy (white and dark meat portions), Chestnut Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetable Medley, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls and your choice of dessert: Pumpkin Mousse parfait, Pear-Almond tart, Apple Cranberry galette, or Brookie Please specify your dessert selection and pick up time with your order so we can have your food ready for you.

Meal for 4

$140.00

PICK UP TIMES FOR WED. ARE 2:00-5:00 ONLY. Thanksgiving Meal includes: Herb Roasted Turkey with gravy (white and dark meat portions), Chestnut Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetable Medley, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls and your choice of dessert: Pumpkin Mousse parfait, Pear-Almond tart, Apple Cranberry galette, or Brookie Please specify your dessert selection and pick up time with your order so we can have your food ready for you.

Thanksgiving Dinner To Go - Thu. 11/24

PICK UP TIMES FOR THU. ARE 9:00-NOON ONLY. Please specify a pick up time with your order so we can be ready for you.

Individual Meal

$36.00

PICK UP TIMES FOR THU. ARE 9:00-NOON ONLY. Thanksgiving Meal includes: Herb Roasted Turkey with gravy (white and dark meat portions), Chestnut Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetable Medley, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls and your choice of dessert: Pumpkin Mousse parfait, Pear-Almond tart, Apple Cranberry galette, or Brookie Please specify your dessert selection and pick up time with your order so we can have your food ready for you.

Meal for 4

$140.00

PICK UP TIMES FOR THU. ARE 9:00-NOON ONLY. Thanksgiving Meal includes: Herb Roasted Turkey with gravy (white and dark meat portions), Chestnut Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetable Medley, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls and your choice of dessert: Pumpkin Mousse parfait, Pear-Almond tart, Apple Cranberry galette, or Brookie Please specify your dessert selection and pick up time with your order so we can have your food ready for you.

Drinks

Citrusade

$3.50

Iced Hojicha

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

House made Organic Strawberry Soda

$4.00

House made Root Beer

$3.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Mash Up Smoothie

$6.00

Pour Over Hot Coffee

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Hot Hojicha

$3.50

Can Coke

$1.75

Can Diet Coke

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort Food for the Community

Website

Location

3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005, Brisbane, CA 94005

Directions

Gallery
Brisbane Lunch Truck image
Brisbane Lunch Truck image
Brisbane Lunch Truck image

Similar restaurants in your area

Calabria Bros
orange star5.0 • 220
4763 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94112
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings - San Francisco - Ghost Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
90 Charter Oak Ave San Francisco, CA 94124
View restaurantnext
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
orange starNo Reviews
3000 20th Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Loló Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
974 Valencia St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Goat Hill Pizza - West Portal
orange star3.7 • 1,544
170 West Portal Ave San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Duboce Park Cafe
orange star3.7 • 568
2 Sanchez Street San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brisbane

Na Na's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 71
301 Visitacion Ave Brisbane, CA 94005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brisbane
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (600 restaurants)
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston