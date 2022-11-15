Brisbane Lunch Truck 3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005

Individual Meal

$36.00

PICK UP TIMES FOR WED. ARE 2:00-5:00 ONLY. Thanksgiving Meal includes: Herb Roasted Turkey with gravy (white and dark meat portions), Chestnut Dressing, Mashed Potatoes, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetable Medley, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls and your choice of dessert: Pumpkin Mousse parfait, Pear-Almond tart, Apple Cranberry galette, or Brookie Please specify your dessert selection and pick up time with your order so we can have your food ready for you.