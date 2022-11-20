Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House Lindale

300 Reviews

$$

15338 FM 849

Lindale, TX 75771

Appetizers

Shareables, snacks, and small bites.

Chips and Queso

$7.00Out of stock

Add Brisket to Queso

$2.00Out of stock

Add Salsa

$2.00Out of stock

Appetizer Onion Rings

$7.00

Thick cut, buttermilk battered onion rings. Significant Gluten and Trace Dairy.

Large French Fries

$6.00

House cut blanched and fried potatoes. Trace Gluten in French Fries.

Wings

$9.00

Eight oak and hickory smoked chicken wings, fried fresh to order and served with choice of tossed sauce, and dipping sauce.

pizza

$2.50Out of stock

Salads

Mixed greens piled high with smoked meats, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing.

Brisket Love Salad

$14.00

Sliced brisket and turkey with mixed greens, pickled red onions, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.

Chicken strip salad

$8.00

Smoked Turkey Salad

$9.00

Sliced turkey with mixed greens, pickled red onions, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, pickled red onions, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.

Plates

Piled high smoked meat plates with choice of sides.

1 Meat Plate

$15.00

Third pound of meat and choice of two sides.

2 Meat Plate

$18.00

Two thirds pound of meat and choice of two sides.

3 Meat Plate

$22.00

Full pound of meat and choice of two sides.

Pork Chop Plate Special....2 Sides. & Drink Included

$21.95Out of stock

Smoked Meats

Low and slow oak smoked meats; prime brisket, house made sausages, and others.

Brisket

Prime Certified Angus Beef smoked low and slow for 16 hours in our wood fired pits.

Sausage

House made beef and pork blended sausages.

Turkey

Out of stock

Peppery smoked turkey, smoked low and slow with oak and hickory. Try it dunked in our buttery turkey broth for extra juiciness and flavor.

hot links

Pork Ribs

St. Louis Style pork ribs with our house rub and sweet glaze.

pulled pork

Sides

Award winning fixings to accompany your meal or to be enjoyed alone.

Pinto Beans

$3.00+

Award winning pinto beans made with a specialty blend of spices and given a generous portion of chopped brisket.

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$3.00+

Pasta shells tossed in creamy cheese sauce with applewood smoked bacon. Sauce contains significant gluten and dairy.

Cabbage

$3.00+Out of stock

Carrots

$3.00+Out of stock

Chips

$1.25

Lays' Chips, choice of Regular, Sour Cream and Onion, or Barbecue.

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Shredded carrots and cabbage with a sweet and vinegar-based sauce.

Baked Potato

$8.00

Big ol' roasted spud served up with butter, sour cream, and cheese. Try it stuffed with chopped brisket or pulled pork to make a meal out of it.

German Potato Salad

$3.00+

Sweet and peppery vinegar based potato salad, served warm and chock full of bacon and herbs. Sauce contains significant gluten.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+Out of stock

Southern Potato Salad

$3.00+

Mustard based potato salad with eggs and whole grain beer marinated mustard seeds, served cold.

Vegetable Of The Day

$3.00+

French Fries

$3.00

House cut blanched and fried potatoes. Trace Gluten on French Fries.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Thick cut, buttermilk battered onion rings. Significant Gluten and Trace Dairy.

Twisted Potatoes

$2.00

Thin cut crispy potatoes. Trace gluten on chips.

Extra Pickles

$1.50

Collard Greens

$3.00+Out of stock

Texas Scalloped Potatoes

$3.00+Out of stock

Kids

Meals for your kiddo or your kid at heart.

Kids Meal Deal

$8.00

Desserts

Fruit cobblers and Henry's Homemade Ice Cream.

Cobbler

$3.00+

single slice cake

$5.99

single slice pie

$4.99

whole cake

$50.00

whole pie

$35.00

Cupcake/Brownie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$6.99+

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.99

Pound Cake

$2.99

Cake-N- A-Cup

$4.99

Stanley Cookies

$1.99

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Spooky Box

$3.99

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks, Fanta, and Glass Bottled Mexican Sodas.

Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fountain

$2.50

Bottled Beverage

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pickle Hydrate Shot

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Karaoke Specials

Rumple Minze

$3.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Fireball

$3.00

Bud light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

You'll come for the food, you'll stay for the experience!

Website

Location

15338 FM 849, Lindale, TX 75771

Directions

Gallery
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House image
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House image
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House image

Map
