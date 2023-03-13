Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brisketeria Texas Barbecue & Mexican Food

review star

No reviews yet

5615 Lone Star Parkway

Silver Food Trailer

San Antonio, TX 78253

Appetizers

Crispy Tortilla Chips

Crispy Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Made Fresh Daily in House Crispy Tortilla Chips. Order your favorite sides, Bean Dip, Queso Dip, Roasted Salsa, or Fresh Guacamole

Wings n’ Slaw

Wings n’ Slaw

$10.00Out of stock

Golden Fried Wings and Stubs, served with Cole Slaw and your choice of Barbecue, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Cheesy Brisket Fries

Cheesy Brisket Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Golden Fried French Fries topped with Chopped Post-Oak Smoked Prime Brisket, then smothered with Our house Made Melted Queso and Sliced jalapenos.

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Cheesy Birria Fries

$14.00

Golden Fried French Fries topped with Chopped Prime Brisket Birria, then smothered with Our house Made Melted Queso and Sliced jalapenos.

Cheesy Pulled Pork Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Golden Fried French Fries topped with Shredded Post-Oak Smoked Pork Butt, then smothered with Our house Made Melted Queso and Sliced jalapenos.

Nacho Briskets

Nacho Briskets

$15.00Out of stock

Our Fresh Home-made Tortilla Chips are layered with Chopped Post Oak Smoked Brisket, Beans, Colby Jack Cheese, and Sliced Jalapenos, then baked in our oven and topped with Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Sour Cream.

Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy

$12.00

A hefty serving of Crispy House-made Chips layered with Beans, Spiced Ground Brisket or Chicken, Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, and Jalapenos, then baked in our oven and topped with Shredded Lettuce and Chopped Tomato.

Soups

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$12.00

A Bowl of Birria Ramen topped with Oaxacan Cheese, Cilantro & Onion

Birria Consomé

$8.00

Prime Shredded Brisket Birria In Broth, topped with Cilantro & Onion. Served with Limon.

Ramen

$8.00

Consomé

$6.00
Menudo

Menudo

$14.00Out of stock

Are you feeling Crudo? Eat a Big bowl of Menudo!

Texas Prime Brisket Chili

$15.00Out of stock

Get yourself a Texas Classic Bowl of Red. Post-Oak Smoked Texas Prime Brisket Chili. No Beans Ever!

Brisket Smash Burgers

Deluxe Brisket Smash Burger

Deluxe Brisket Smash Burger

$11.00

Prime Brisket Smash Burger served with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard & Pickles. For condiments on the side, ask for Ketchup & Mayo.

Deluxe Brisket Smash Burger Combo

$14.00

Texas Pit Boss Barbecue

All meats are smoked using Premium Post-Oak by our "Texas Pit Boss." We smoke Low & Slow. It's done when it says it's done, which can depending on the meat, 8 - 18 hours normally.
Pound of Brisket

Pound of Brisket

$32.00Out of stock

Post Oak Smoked Prime Brisket

Half Pound Brisket

$16.00Out of stock
Whole Brisket

Whole Brisket

$32.00Out of stock

Whole Prime Post Oak Smoked Brisket Sold By The Pound. Typical Weight 5lb to 10lb. All Center Cut Trimmed. Starting at $160.00 for 5 Pounds. Please allow two weeks' notice for the order.

Pound of Barbacoa

Pound of Barbacoa

$32.00Out of stock

Pit Smoked Barbacoa by the Pound

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$28.00Out of stock

By The Pound Post Oak Smoked Pulled Pork

Whole Pork Butts

Whole Pork Butts

$28.00Out of stock

Whole Post Oak Smoked Pork Butts Sold By The Pound. Typical Weight 3lb to 6lb. Starting at $84.00 for 3 Pounds. Please allow two weeks' notice for the order.

Full Rack of Pork Ribs

$23.00Out of stock

Half Rack of Pork Ribs

$13.00Out of stock
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Post Oak Whole Smoked Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.00Out of stock
Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese Sausage Links

Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese Sausage Links

$8.00Out of stock

Post Oak Smoked Brisket & Pork Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese Sausage Links

Beef Ribs

$36.00Out of stock
The Texan

The Texan

$13.00Out of stock

Post-Oak Smoked Prime Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich

The Big Texan

The Big Texan

$19.00Out of stock

Half Pound of Sliced Post Oak Smoked Brisket On Texas Toast & Melted Jalapeno & Jack Cheese or American. Please Specify what cheese you would like.

Classic Brisket Sandwich

Classic Brisket Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

The Classic Texas Brisket Sandwich. Post-Oak Smoked Prime Brisket on White Bread and topped with Pickles & Sliced Onions.

Big Classic Brisket Sandwich

Big Classic Brisket Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Half Pound of Sliced Post Oak Smoked Brisket Served on Specialty Bread with Barbecue Sauce, Pickles & Onion on the side.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

1/4 Pound Post Oak Smoked Prime Chopped Brisket on a toasted bun. Served with Barbecue Sauce, Pickles & Onion.

Brisket Torta

Brisket Torta

$15.00Out of stock

Prime Post-Oak Smoked Brisket on a Torta Roll topped with Onion & Jalapeno. Served with Barbecue Sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Post-Oak Smoked Pulled Pork On a Bun. Served with Barbecue Sauce.

Pulled Pork Torta

$13.00Out of stock

Texan Combo

$16.00Out of stock

Big Texan Combo

$22.00Out of stock

Classic Combo

$14.00Out of stock

Big Classic Combo

$20.00Out of stock

Chopped Brisket Combo

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket Torta Combo

$18.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$14.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Torta Combo

$16.00Out of stock

Tex-Mex & Mexican Food

Six Pack Crispy Taco W/Cheese

Six Pack Crispy Taco W/Cheese

$15.00

Six Pack Crispy Prime Ground Brisket Tacos with Colby & Monterey Jack Cheese. We grind our meats in-house.

Quesa-Birria Tacos

Quesa-Birria Tacos

$13.00

Tacos served with Cilantro & Onion. Please ask if you would like to omit Cilantro & Onion. Thank you.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$11.00

Three Crispy Quesabirria Tacos served with Consome, Limon y Salsa Tacos served with Cilantro & Onion. Please ask if you would like to omit Cilantro & Onion. Thank you.

Birria Quesadilla

$12.00
Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$8.00Out of stock

Sliced Post-Oak Smoked Prime Brisket on a Soft Flour Tortilla and topped with Grilled Onions.

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Birria Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Crispy Taco Plate

$10.00

Two Crispy Beef & Cheese Tacos Served with Beans & Rice

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$9.00

Three Cheese Enchiladas served with Beans & Rice

Beef Enchilada Plate

$11.00

Two Beef Enchiladas served with beans & Rice

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$11.00

Two Chicken Enchiladas served with Beans & Rice

Chicken Enchilada Verde Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Two Chicken Enchiladas served with Beans & Rice

Wet Beef Burrito Plate

$14.00

Two Wet Beef Burritos served with Beans & Rice

Wet Chicken Burrito Plate

$14.00

Two Wet Chicken Burritos served with Beans & Rice

Wet Bean Burrito Plate

$11.00

Two Wet Bean Burritos served with Beans & Rice

Street Tacos

Barbacoa Street Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Lengua Street Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Ala Carte

Crispy Beef Taco with Cheese

Crispy Beef Taco with Cheese

$3.00

Crispy Prime Ground Beef Taco topped with Colby Jack Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato.

Gold Taco w/Cheese

$4.00
Carne Guisada Taco with Cheese

Carne Guisada Taco with Cheese

$4.00
Bean, Bacon & Cheese Taco

Bean, Bacon & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Home-made Frijoles topped with Wrights Jalapeno Bacon & Cheese

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Borracho Beans

$4.00

Large Borracho Bean

$10.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00
Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
Mexican Bottled Coke

Mexican Bottled Coke

$3.75

Made with Pure Sugar Cane Imported from Mexico.

Mexican Fanta

$3.75

Mexican Bottle Pina

$3.50

Mexican Bottle Fruit

$3.50

Mexican Bottle Punch

$3.50

Mexican Bottle Grapefruit

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Texas Barbecue & Mexican Food

Location

5615 Lone Star Parkway, Silver Food Trailer, San Antonio, TX 78253

Directions

