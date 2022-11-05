BRISKETSTOP 1651 N La Brea Ave

No reviews yet
1651 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked Angus beef on Brioche bun, topped with coleslaw, pickles, pepperoncini, bbq sauce
Marinated, seasoned and hickory-smoked Angus beef wrapped in
flat bread / bbq rice / pickles / pepperoncini / bbq sauce
Choice of 1 Side and a 12 oz Drink
Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked pork meat on Brioche roll, topped with pickles, pepperoncini, coleslaw and bbq sauce
Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked pork meat wrapped in flat bread with bbq rice, pickles, pepperoncini, coleslaw and bbq sauce
Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked pork meat on Brioche roll, topped with pickles, pepperoncini, coleslaw and bbq sauce. Choice of small side and soft drink. (coke, diet coke, sprite, Dr. Pepper)
Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked rib tips served over rice / bbq sauce
Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked brisket served over rice / bbq sauce