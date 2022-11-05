Restaurant header imageView gallery

BRISKETSTOP 1651 N La Brea Ave

No reviews yet

1651 N La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Popular Items

Meat Lover's Plate
Half BBQ Chicken Plate
Brisket & Rib Tips Plate

Sandwiches & Wraps

Brioche Brisket

$9.75

Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked Angus beef on Brioche bun, topped with coleslaw, pickles, pepperoncini, bbq sauce

Brisket Wrap

$9.95

Marinated, seasoned and hickory-smoked Angus beef wrapped in flat bread / bbq rice / pickles / pepperoncini / bbq sauce

Brioche Brisket Combo

$13.95

Choice of 1 Side and a 12 oz Drink

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.75

Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked pork meat on Brioche roll, topped with pickles, pepperoncini, coleslaw and bbq sauce

Pulled Pork Wrap

$9.95

Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked pork meat wrapped in flat bread with bbq rice, pickles, pepperoncini, coleslaw and bbq sauce

Pulled Pork Combo

$13.25

Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked pork meat on Brioche roll, topped with pickles, pepperoncini, coleslaw and bbq sauce. Choice of small side and soft drink. (coke, diet coke, sprite, Dr. Pepper)

BBQ & Rice Boxes

Rib Tips & Rice Box

$9.95

Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked rib tips served over rice / bbq sauce

Brisket & Rice Box

$9.95

Marinated overnight, seasoned and hickory smoked brisket served over rice / bbq sauce