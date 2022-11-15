Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands
1,787 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Louisville Original and local favorite. Three-area locations with on premise banquet rooms and off premise catering facility. Lunch and dinner daily with a Best of Louisville award winning Sunday brunch, full bar service with an excellent choice of wines by the glass or bottle. Kentucky Proud menu options and our world famous Bristol green chili wontons. Member of Kentucky Restaurant Association, Louisville Originals and The Urban Bourbon Trail (downtown only). Proud supporter of the Louisville Arts scene.
Location
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
No Reviews
1237 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Louisville
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Highlands
4.6 • 2,086
2525 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant