Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands

Restaurant info

A Louisville Original and local favorite. Three-area locations with on premise banquet rooms and off premise catering facility. Lunch and dinner daily with a Best of Louisville award winning Sunday brunch, full bar service with an excellent choice of wines by the glass or bottle. Kentucky Proud menu options and our world famous Bristol green chili wontons. Member of Kentucky Restaurant Association, Louisville Originals and The Urban Bourbon Trail (downtown only). Proud supporter of the Louisville Arts scene.

Website