Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands

1,787 Reviews

$$

1321 Bardstown Rd

Louisville, KY 40204

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A Louisville Original and local favorite. Three-area locations with on premise banquet rooms and off premise catering facility. Lunch and dinner daily with a Best of Louisville award winning Sunday brunch, full bar service with an excellent choice of wines by the glass or bottle. Kentucky Proud menu options and our world famous Bristol green chili wontons. Member of Kentucky Restaurant Association, Louisville Originals and The Urban Bourbon Trail (downtown only). Proud supporter of the Louisville Arts scene.

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204

