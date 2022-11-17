Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bristol Bar & Grille - Hurstbourne

review star

No reviews yet

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy

Louisville, KY 40222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Gold Rush

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

L.I.T

$12.50

French Martini

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

White Russian

$10.50

Fall Fashion

$10.00

Autumn Martini

$11.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222

Directions

Gallery
Bristol Bar and Grille image
Banner pic
Bristol Bar and Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brasserie Provence
orange star4.8 • 1,979
150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne - 119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Del Frisco's - 101 Whittington Parkway
orange star3.5 • 71
101 Whittington Parkway Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Shelbyville
orange starNo Reviews
10430 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Royals Hot Chicken - Shelbyville Rd
orange star3.5 • 21
10310 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - Plainview
orange starNo Reviews
9910 Linn Station Rd Anchorage, KY 40223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston