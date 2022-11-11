Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bristol Cafe and Market

review star

No reviews yet

2600 Volunteer Pkwy

Bristol, TN 37620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cup Tomato Basil
Adult Grilled Chz
Country Club

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Chz

$6.75
BLT

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Served on Wheatberry with Basil Mayo

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, & Tomato on Croissant

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.75

Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, with 1000 Island on Marble Rye

Country Club

$9.50

Ham, Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese with Honey Mustard on Sourdough

Cuban

Cuban

$9.75

Slow Roasted Pork, Cappy Ham, Mustard, Pickle, Swiss, on French Baguette

French Dip

French Dip

$10.25

Roast Beef, Provolone, Horseradish sauce on a French Baguette with Homemade Au Jus

Fried Bologna

Fried Bologna

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, with a Jalapeno Popper Sauce on White Bread

Hot Ham & Swiss

Hot Ham & Swiss

$8.50

Ham, Swiss, Chipotle Mayo on Marble Rye

Italian

Italian

$9.75

Cappy Ham, Salami, Pepperoni with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, and Drizzled with Vinaigrette Dressing on Ciabatta

Meatloaf

$10.00

Homemade Meatloaf, Lettuce, Tomato, and Basil Mayo on Ciabatta

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$10.25

Swiss, Smoked Bacon, Basil Mayo on French Baguette

Smokey Pimento BLT

$9.25

Homemade Pimento Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Wheatberry

Turkey & Herb

$8.75

Turkey, Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, with Herb Cream Cheese on Ciabatta

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$9.25

Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut, with 1000 Island on Marble Rye

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$9.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Cucumbers, and Tomatoes with Herb Cream Cheese on Ciabatta

Burgers

Classic Chesse

$10.00

1/3LB. Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, with American Cheese

Pimento Burger

Pimento Burger

$10.50

1/3LB. Burger with Melted Homemade Pimento Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

Black & Bleu

$10.50

1/3LB. Burger Topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Pickle, Tomato, and Lettuce

Wraps

Asian Wrap

$10.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Asian Slaw, Garlic Soy Aioli, & Crunchy Asian Noodles

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Homemade Bleu Cheese

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Roasted Deli Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, and Lettuce (Sub. Grilled Chicken for $1.5)

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.25

Ham, Turkey, Cucumbers, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onions, and House Croutons

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, and Bacon

House Salad

House Salad

$9.50

Tomato, Croutons, Carrots, Bacon, & Cheddar Cheese

SIde Salad

$6.25

Tomato, Croutons, Carrots, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.50

Baby Spinach, Candied Pecans, Feta, Egg, and Red Onion served with Hot Bacon Dressing

Special

Blackend Turkey Panni

$8.25Out of stock

Brie Special

$8.50Out of stock

Caprese

$8.00Out of stock

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Coney Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Cordon Bleu

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Apple Grilled Chz

$7.00Out of stock

Pimento BBQ

$9.50Out of stock

Pot Pie Cups

$7.00Out of stock

Reds Philly

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled Mac & chz

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan sandwich

$8.50

Chipotle Turkey Bagel

$8.75Out of stock

Choose Two

Your choice of a 1/2 sandwich, cup of soup or a side house salad. (Upgrade to specialty salad for 1.50)

Choose Two

$10.00

Quiche of the day

Quiche

$5.25

Bowl of Soup

Bowl Tomato Basil

$5.00

Bowl White Bean Chicken Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Cactus Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Creamy Potato

$5.00

Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$6.50Out of stock

Bowl spicy black bean

$5.00

Cup soup

Cup Cactus Chili

$4.50

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00Out of stock

Cup Potato

$4.00

Cup Tomato Basil

$4.00

Cup White Bean Chicken Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Cup chicken tortilla

$4.00Out of stock

Cup spicy black bean

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00

Cookie

$1.50

Buttermilk Pie

$3.50

French Silk

$4.00

Dessert Cups

$3.50

Pecan Pie

$3.75

Cheesecake

$4.00

Chocolate Torte

$4.00

Whoopie Pie

$2.50

Pumpkin Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Devil egg of the day

Devil Eggs

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kid Ham

$6.00

Kid Turkey

$6.00

Kid Sm Mac & Chz

$6.00

Kid Grilled Chz

$6.00

Kid Lg Mac & Chz

$7.00

Sides

Bacon Ranch Pasta

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Black Eye Pea Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Italian Pasta

$3.00

Zesty Pasta

$3.00

Cucumber and Onions

$3.00Out of stock

Mac and Chz

$3.00

Tomato Basil Couscous

$3.00Out of stock

Bag Chips

$0.75

Homemade Chips

$2.00

Pickle Half

$0.75

Fruit cup

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.00

Large Drink

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Dr Enuf

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.25

Pellegrino

$2.00

Gallon Tea

$4.50

Ice Bag

$3.00

Water

$0.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Americano

$2.50

Latte

$4.25

Cappucino

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Drink of the week

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern cafe/deli serving handcrafted sandwiches, homemade soups, salads and quiches. We also offer locally roasted coffees that we serve in house to make our specialty coffee drinks.

Website

Location

2600 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

