Bristol Cafe and Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
A modern cafe/deli serving handcrafted sandwiches, homemade soups, salads and quiches. We also offer locally roasted coffees that we serve in house to make our specialty coffee drinks.
Location
2600 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dixie Outpost Barbecue - 3172 Highway 126
No Reviews
3172 Highway 126 Blountville, TN 37617
View restaurant
Trailblazer Coffee - West State Street
No Reviews
2016 W State Street Bristol, TN 37620
View restaurant