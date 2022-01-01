Bristol Republic Bristol Republic - Short North

Bristol Republic imageView gallery

871 Reviews

$$

1124 N High St

Columbus, OH 43201

Order Again

Popular Items

Hickory Smoked Wings
Brisket Sandwich
Classic Mac

Shareables

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Classic Filling Topped with fried chicken nuggets, Chives, and spicy honey sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Dill Pickles, Served with House-made Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Texas Nachos

Texas Nachos

$14.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips Topped with House Queso, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime sour cream, Guacamole, Bristol Bourbon BBQ. Served Vegetarian. Can be Topped with Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork

Brisket Fry

$12.00

Golden brown waffle fries topped with hot brisket, queso, alabama sauce and fresh green onions

Cornbread Hushpuppies

$9.00

Fried Cornbread Batter, Served with pimento spread and chipotle aioli

BBQ

14-18 Pound Beef Brisket. Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for up to 18 Hours until moist and tender. Served with Coleslaw, Pickles
18HR Brisket

18HR Brisket

$14.00+

14-18 Pound Beef Brisket. Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for up to 18 Hours until moist and tender.

Pulled Pork

$11.00+

White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for 13-18 Hour until moist and tender.

Hickory Smoked Wings

Hickory Smoked Wings

$13.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings, Dry Rubbed(Salt, Pepper, Brown Sugar) and Quick Smoked. Fried to Order Served Dry or Tossed with White BBQ, Honey Mustard, Bristol Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Smoked on High Pucker Sauce(Spicy, Vinegar Based), Smoked on High Gator Sauce(Vinegar,Mustard Based). Served with Coleslaw, Pickles.

Hot Link

$7.00Out of stock

House Crafted Recipe, Sausage Making Provided By Butcher and Grocer in Grandview. Smoked with Shagbark Hickory and Oak.

Texas Spare Ribs

Texas Spare Ribs

$9.00+

Texas Style Spare Ribs Brushed with Smoked on High Sweet Whiskey Sauce, Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for 4-6 Hours until moist and tender.

Try it All

Try it All

$41.00

¾ Pound of Wings, ½ Pound of Pulled Pork, 2 sausage links, ¼ Rack of Ribs, 2 sides, Double Cornbread, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, Saltine Crackers, and Pickles

Burgers

Republic Burger

Republic Burger

$14.00

Two 4 ounce Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Peppercorn Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun

Boulder City Burger

Boulder City Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Inspired By Chefs Favorite Burger from Boulder City, Nevada Two 4 Ounce Beef Patties, Chopped Beef Brisket, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Bristol Bourbon BBQ Sauce, White BBQ Sauce, Topped with Tumbleweeds. Served on a Brioche Bun.

BURGER WEEK

$8.00

Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Dill Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served On Top of Spring Mix Lettuce and Tomato, Topped with Smoked Blue Cheese Dressing. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Tenders and Fries

$14.00

Four Breaded and Fried Chicken Tenders with Waffle Fries

Mac N Cheese

Classic Mac

Classic Mac

$10.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.

Piggy Mac

$13.00

Buffalo Mac

$13.00

Salads

BBQ COBB.

$12.00

Bacon, tomatoes, celery, onions, eggs, cheddar cheese and guacamole on a a bed of spring mix served with bbq ranch

BLT wedge

$12.00

Iceberg, Thick Cut Bacon, Charred Sweet Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Fried Onion and Green Onion with Smokey Blue Cheese Dressing

BBQ Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

18hr Brisket, Served on a Kaiser Roll.

Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Smoky, sweet slow cooked jackfruit served on a Kaiser bun

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.00

Split House Hot Link, Served on a Brioche Split Top Bun.

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Black and Pinto Beans, 18hr Beef Brisket, Molasses, Watershed Bourbon, Bristol BBQ and Smoked on High Sweet Whiskey Base.

Cheddar Cornbread

$5.00

House Baked Cheddar and Honey Cornbread Topped with Bourbon Butter

Coleslaw

$3.00

House Recipe (Combination of Vinegar and Mayo Based), With Shaved Cabbage and Carrots

Collard Greens

$4.00

Southern Style Collard Greens, Slow Braised with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pork, and Onions

Potato Salad

$4.00

Red skin potatoes, jalapeno, shallots, mustard and mayo

Waffle Fries

$4.00+

Crispy Beer Battered Waffle Shaped French Fries

Mac & Cheese Side

$7.00

Sauces

House BBQ

$0.50

Sweet Whiskey

$0.50

Alabama Sauce

$0.50

Pucker

$0.50

Gator

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Special Request

Hollandaise

$0.50

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kid Fries

$2.00

Kid Coleslaw

$2.00

Kid Baked beans

$2.00

Kid Potato salad

$2.00

MERCH

Mason Jar

$6.00

Bristol Glass Small

$5.00

Bristol Glass Pint

$6.00

Tip

$0.01

$13 plate & Draft

Coors Light & bbq plate

$13.00

Great lakes& bbq plate

$13.00

Modelo & bbq plate

$13.00

Blakes $ bbq plate

$13.00

Miller lite & bbq plate

$13.00

Leinenkugel & bbq plate

$13.00

Busch light & bbq plate

$13.00

7th son & bbq plate

$13.00

Dog fish & bbq plate

$13.00

Rhinegiest & bbq plate

$13.00

Brewdog & bbq plate

$13.00

Big light & bbq plate

$13.00

$13 plate and wine

Pinot and bbq plate

$13.00

Cabernet and bbq plate

$13.00

Rose and bbq plate

$13.00

$13 plate and NA beverage

Soda & bbq plate

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1124 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Bristol Republic image

