British Beer Company

1,787 Reviews

$$

412 Main St

Hyannis, MA 02601

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger
Cheese Pizza
Truffle Fries

Wine

BTL Cape Cod Cellar Merlot

$32.00

BTL Cigar Box Malbec

$30.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$31.00

BTL Le Grand Pinot Noir

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Hogwash Rose

$33.00

BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Clean Slate Riesling

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Spasso Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Beer

Bentwater Suborbital 16oz Can

$7.50

Boochcraft Hard Kombucha 12oz can

$7.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Cape Cod Beer Harvest 16oz Can

$7.00

Cape Cod Red

$5.00

Cape Cod'r 12oz Can

$7.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Devils Purse Kolsch 16oz Can

$5.00

Dogfish Head 90 min 19.2oz Can

$8.25

Downeast Vodka Seltzer 12oz Can

$7.50Out of stock

Founders All Day IPA 19.2oz Can

$7.00

Harpoon IPA Can

$5.50

Heineken

$4.75

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$4.50

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine 16oz Can

$9.50

Lindemans Framboise

$10.00

Long Trail Blackberry Wheat 12oz Can

$6.50Out of stock

Lord Hobo Boomsauce 16oz Can

$9.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy 16 oz Can

$8.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Narragansett 16oz Can

$3.00

Newcastle Bottle

$5.50

NUTRL Vodka Seltzer 12oz Can

$7.50

O'Douls

$4.50

PBR 16oz Can

$3.00Out of stock

Samuel Smith Chocolate Stout 12oz Bottle

$7.50

Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale 12oz Bottle

$7.50

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout 12oz Bottle

$7.50

Samuel Smith Organic Cider 12oz Bottle

$7.50

Samuel Smith Organic Pale Ale 12oz Bottle

$7.50

Samuel Smith Taddy Porter 12oz Bottle

$7.50

Spindrift Vodka Seltzer 16oz Can

$6.25

Stella - Liberte

$5.50

Truly Vodka Selter

$7.00

Viva Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can

$8.50

Wells Banana Bread Can

$5.00

Widowmaker Blue Comet 16oz Can

$9.50

Wormtown Be Hoppy Can

$8.50

Zero Gravity Conehead 16oz Can

$8.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Specials

Crock of Soup

$8.99

Cup of Soup

$6.99

Fall Flatbread

$16.99
$14.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Seasoned fried chicken w/ cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles & spicy mayo.

Home-style Chicken Pot Pie

$17.99

New England Pot Roast

$18.99

Potato Skins

$11.99

Fried potato skins baked with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions served with a side of sour cream

Shrimp and Lemon Pasta

$21.99

The Steak Bomb

$14.49

Shaved steak, American cheese, peppers, onions & mushrooms on a sub roll.

Shareables

Big Ben Nacho’s

$15.99

$15.99

Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.99

Creamy buffalo dip topped with fried chicken & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots & celery.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Garlic & herb flour tortilla, pulled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers & cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

house breaded tenders plain with a side of honey mustard try them tossed in any of our sauces with carrots celery and house blue cheese dressing for $1.99

Chicken Wings

$16.99

$16.99

fresh jumbo fried chicken wings served plain or tossed in any of our sauces served with blue cheese, carrots and celery

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99Out of stock

French Fry App

$7.99

A heaping portion of french fries.

Giant Pretzel

$11.99

$11.99

It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.

Onion Ring App

$7.99

A heaping portion of onion rings.

Poutine Fries

$8.99

$8.99

A classic poutine with fries topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.

Poutine Tots

$8.99

A classic poutine with tater tots topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.

Stuffed Quahog

$5.99

Local Falmouth Quahog stuffed in a traditional Cape Cod style with chorizo, onions, garlic and cracker crumbs.

Twin Stuffed Quahogs

$12.99

twin hard shell clams stuffed with New Bedford linguica, vegetables and spices; served with butter

Sweet Fry App

$7.99

A heaping portion of sweet potato fries.

Tater Tot App

$7.99

Truffle Fries

$11.99

A heaping portion of fries tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Truffle Tots

$11.99

A heaping portion of tots tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Soups

Chili Crock

$9.99

Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.

Chili Cup

$8.99

Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.

Clam Chowder Crock

$8.99

Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.99

Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.

Stout Onion Soup Crock

$9.99

Irish stout, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & croutons.

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.99

crisp romaine lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes and cucumbers; served with greek dressing add chicken $4.99, salmon $8.99 or steak tips $8.99

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.99

$17.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.

King Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Queen Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

King Tavern Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.

Queen Tavern Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.

Super Beet Salad

$16.99

power green blend, pickled red beets, hard boiled egg, green chickpeas, avocado, candied walnuts, feta cheese, blueberry lemon vinaigrette

Wensleydale Salad

$17.99

A small town in England famous for their cranberry stilton cheese. Grilled chicken over fresh greens tossed with Wensleydale cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries and candied walnuts with sliced pears and red apples.

Burgers & Sandwiches

All burgers & sandwiches are served with your choice of side: Pub Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, Panko Fried Green Beans, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Vegetable, Red Bliss Garlic Mashed Potato, Jasmine Rice, Side Salad $1.99, Soup $1.99, Mac & Cheese $1.99, Truffle Fries $3.99, Truffle Tots $3.99

House Burger

$14.99
British Beer Burger

$15.99

$15.99

Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.

BBC Fish Tacos

$15.99

Classic Rueben

$14.99

Corned beef grilled on seeded rye with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & melted Swiss cheese.

Guinness Beer Brats

$13.99
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

$14.99

Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a brioche bun. Try it in a wrap!

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle crema, guacamole & bacon. Try it in a wrap!

Turkey Apple Melt

$15.99

hand carved turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh apple slices, and cheddar cheese on multigrain toast

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.

Mains

Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips

$26.99

Hand cut tender beef tips finished in a bourbon sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice and fresh vegetales. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*

Buffalo Chicken Finger Entree

$17.98

Our buffalo chicken tenders served with a side of fries.

Chicken Finger Entree

$15.99

Our chicken tenders served with a side of fries.

Fish & Chips

$21.99

$21.99

A large order of our fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.

Mac & Cheese

$15.99

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.

New England Pasty

$17.99

Thanksgiving dinner baked & wrapped in a flaky pie crust! Stuffed with turkey breast & cornbread stuffing. Served w/ fresh vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce & turkey gravy.

Shepherds Pie

$17.99

$17.99

Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.

Sweet Thai Chili Salmon

$24.99

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon glazed with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice.

Bangers & Mash

$15.99
Chicken Parmesan Fried

$17.99

$17.99

Tender breast of fresh chicken fried then baked with our classic marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.

Chicken Parmesan Grilled

$17.99

$17.99

Tender breast of fresh chicken grilled then baked with our classic marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.

Mum’s Meatloaf

$16.99

Red Thai Curry Shrimp

$21.99

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Fried chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.

Bianca Pizza

$16.99+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

$16.99+

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.

Cheese Pizza

$14.99+

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Rustic Pizza

$16.99+

$16.99+

ricotta, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasoning

Fenway Pizza

$16.99+

$16.99+

Sausage, peppers, and onions.

Margherita Pizza

$16.99+

$16.99+

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Royal Flatbread

$14.99+

crisp flatbread topped with burger sauce, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, hamburger, shredded lettuce and pickles

Spinach & Mushroom Pizza

$16.99+

Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.

Veggie Pizza

$15.99+

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, olives, roasted red peppers and mozzarella, over tomato sauce.

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pub Fries

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Truffle Fries Side

$5.99

Truffle Tots Side

$5.99

Yukon Gold Mashed

$3.99

Guacamole

$2.99

ADD Side Tavern Salad

$5.99

ADD Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Kids Menu

Fish Sticks and Chips

$9.99

Kid Cheese Burger

$9.99

Kid Fingers

$9.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Hot Dog

$8.99

Nathan's beef hot dog served with pub fries.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Pasta

$6.99

Served with your choice of butter, marinara sauce, scampi sauce or plain.

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

412 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601

Directions

