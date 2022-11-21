British Beer Company
412 Main St
Hyannis, MA 02601
Popular Items
Wine
BTL Cape Cod Cellar Merlot
BTL Cigar Box Malbec
BTL Josh Cabernet
BTL Le Grand Pinot Noir
BTL Hogwash Rose
BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay
BTL Clean Slate Riesling
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Spasso Pinot Grigio
BTL Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Beer
Bentwater Suborbital 16oz Can
Boochcraft Hard Kombucha 12oz can
Bud Light
Budweiser
Cape Cod Beer Harvest 16oz Can
Cape Cod Red
Cape Cod'r 12oz Can
Coors Light
Corona
Devils Purse Kolsch 16oz Can
Dogfish Head 90 min 19.2oz Can
Downeast Vodka Seltzer 12oz Can
Founders All Day IPA 19.2oz Can
Harpoon IPA Can
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 N/A
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine 16oz Can
Lindemans Framboise
Long Trail Blackberry Wheat 12oz Can
Lord Hobo Boomsauce 16oz Can
Michelob Ultra
Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy 16 oz Can
Miller Light
Narragansett 16oz Can
Newcastle Bottle
NUTRL Vodka Seltzer 12oz Can
O'Douls
PBR 16oz Can
Samuel Smith Chocolate Stout 12oz Bottle
Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale 12oz Bottle
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout 12oz Bottle
Samuel Smith Organic Cider 12oz Bottle
Samuel Smith Organic Pale Ale 12oz Bottle
Samuel Smith Taddy Porter 12oz Bottle
Spindrift Vodka Seltzer 16oz Can
Stella - Liberte
Truly Vodka Selter
Viva Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can
Wells Banana Bread Can
Widowmaker Blue Comet 16oz Can
Wormtown Be Hoppy Can
Zero Gravity Conehead 16oz Can
NA Beverages
Specials
Crock of Soup
Cup of Soup
Fall Flatbread
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned fried chicken w/ cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles & spicy mayo.
Home-style Chicken Pot Pie
New England Pot Roast
Potato Skins
Fried potato skins baked with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions served with a side of sour cream
Shrimp and Lemon Pasta
The Steak Bomb
Shaved steak, American cheese, peppers, onions & mushrooms on a sub roll.
Shareables
Big Ben Nacho’s
Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy buffalo dip topped with fried chicken & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots & celery.
Chicken Quesadilla
Garlic & herb flour tortilla, pulled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers & cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Tenders
house breaded tenders plain with a side of honey mustard try them tossed in any of our sauces with carrots celery and house blue cheese dressing for $1.99
Chicken Wings
fresh jumbo fried chicken wings served plain or tossed in any of our sauces served with blue cheese, carrots and celery
Fajita Quesadilla
French Fry App
A heaping portion of french fries.
Giant Pretzel
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Onion Ring App
A heaping portion of onion rings.
Poutine Fries
A classic poutine with fries topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.
Poutine Tots
A classic poutine with tater tots topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.
Stuffed Quahog
Local Falmouth Quahog stuffed in a traditional Cape Cod style with chorizo, onions, garlic and cracker crumbs.
Twin Stuffed Quahogs
twin hard shell clams stuffed with New Bedford linguica, vegetables and spices; served with butter
Sweet Fry App
A heaping portion of sweet potato fries.
Tater Tot App
Truffle Fries
A heaping portion of fries tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
Truffle Tots
A heaping portion of tots tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
Soups
Chili Crock
Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.
Chili Cup
Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.
Clam Chowder Crock
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Clam Chowder Cup
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Stout Onion Soup Crock
Irish stout, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & croutons.
Salads
Greek Salad
crisp romaine lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes and cucumbers; served with greek dressing add chicken $4.99, salmon $8.99 or steak tips $8.99
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
King Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
Queen Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
King Tavern Salad
Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.
Queen Tavern Salad
Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.
Super Beet Salad
power green blend, pickled red beets, hard boiled egg, green chickpeas, avocado, candied walnuts, feta cheese, blueberry lemon vinaigrette
Wensleydale Salad
A small town in England famous for their cranberry stilton cheese. Grilled chicken over fresh greens tossed with Wensleydale cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries and candied walnuts with sliced pears and red apples.
Burgers & Sandwiches
House Burger
British Beer Burger
Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
BBC Fish Tacos
Classic Rueben
Corned beef grilled on seeded rye with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & melted Swiss cheese.
Guinness Beer Brats
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
Veggie Burger
Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a brioche bun. Try it in a wrap!
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle crema, guacamole & bacon. Try it in a wrap!
Turkey Apple Melt
hand carved turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh apple slices, and cheddar cheese on multigrain toast
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
Mains
Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips
Hand cut tender beef tips finished in a bourbon sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice and fresh vegetales. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*
Buffalo Chicken Finger Entree
Our buffalo chicken tenders served with a side of fries.
Chicken Finger Entree
Our chicken tenders served with a side of fries.
Fish & Chips
A large order of our fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
New England Pasty
Thanksgiving dinner baked & wrapped in a flaky pie crust! Stuffed with turkey breast & cornbread stuffing. Served w/ fresh vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce & turkey gravy.
Shepherds Pie
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon glazed with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice.
Bangers & Mash
Chicken Parmesan Fried
Tender breast of fresh chicken fried then baked with our classic marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.
Chicken Parmesan Grilled
Tender breast of fresh chicken grilled then baked with our classic marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.
Mum’s Meatloaf
Red Thai Curry Shrimp
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.
Bianca Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.
Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Rustic Pizza
ricotta, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasoning
Fenway Pizza
Sausage, peppers, and onions.
Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.
Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Royal Flatbread
crisp flatbread topped with burger sauce, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, hamburger, shredded lettuce and pickles
Spinach & Mushroom Pizza
Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.
Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, olives, roasted red peppers and mozzarella, over tomato sauce.
Sides
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
