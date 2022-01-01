- Home
British Beer Company
174 Reviews
$$
15 Columbia Rd #10B
Pembroke, MA 02359
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Beer
Bud Light
Bud Light Seltzer
Budweiser
Carlsberg 1L Can
Carlsons Oak Hill Cider
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA Can
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 N/A
Heineken Light
Magners Can 16oz
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Newcastle Bottle
Sam Adams Just The Haze Non Alc
Truly Seltzer
White Claw Seltzer
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Wine
Red Sangria
Chateau Souverain Cab Sauv, New Amsterdam peach vodka, New Amsterdam red berry vodka, watermelon puckers, and peachtree.
BTL Cigar Box Malbec
BTL Josh Cabernet
BTL Melini Chianti
BTL Parducci Pinot Noir
BTL Proverb Merlot
BTL Beringer White Zin
BTL Fleur de Mer Rose
La Marca 1/2 BTL
William Hill Chard 1/2 Bottle
Santa Margherita PG 1/2 BTL
BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Matua Sauv Blanc
BTL Spasso Pinot Grigio
1/2 BTL Veuve Cliquot 12.5oz
Specialty Cocktails
$6 Cocktail of the Week
BBC Bloody Mary
BBC Spiked Hot Chocolate
Classic hot chocolate, Butterscotch liqueur or Peppermint Schnapps
Blueberry Lime Refresher
Bushmills Hot Toddy
Coconut Margarita
1800 Coconut Tequila, Coco Lopez, fresh lime juice, and Ripe Bar Juice sour mix.
Cran Orange Whiskey
Cranberry Mule
Espresso Martini
Hot Apple Toddy
Peanut Butter Cup Martini
Peanut Butter Whiskey, Creme de Cocoa, Godiva Chocolate
Pear Martini
Pomegranate Mimosa
Pussers Painkiller
Pusser's rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, cream of coconut and sprinkled with ground nutmeg.
Pussers Rum Runner
Pusser's rum, white rum, banana & blackberry liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice and grenadine.
Red Sangria
Chateau Cabernet, Pama Pomegranate, triple sec Pomegranate Juice topped with soda water
White Chocolate PB Coffee
White Sangria
Spasso Pinot Grigio, Pear Vodka, Splash of Apple Cider topped with Soda Water
Winter Punch
Winter Wonderland
Espresso Martinis
Specials
Shareables
Big Ben Nacho’s
Little Nacho’s! Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy buffalo dip topped with fried chicken & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots & celery.
Chicken Quesadilla
Garlic & herb flour tortilla, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Tenders
Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
Chicken Wings
Bone-in chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. If you are feeling spicy try buffalo with celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
French Fry App
A heaping portion of french fries.
Fried Cauliflower
Hand cut cauliflower lightly breaded and deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Breaded mozzarella cheese fried to a crisp and served with a side of marinara sauce.
Giant Pretzel
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Little BBC Nachos
Little Nacho’s! Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.
Onion Ring App
A heaping portion of onion rings.
Panko App
A heaping portion of panko battered fried green beans.
Parmesan Fries App
A heaping portion of french fries topped with parmesan cheese.
Poutine Fries
A classic poutine with fries topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.
Poutine Tots
A classic poutine with tater tots topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.
Sweet Fry App
A heaping portion of sweet potato fries.
Tater Tot App
Truffle Fries
A heaping portion of fries tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
Truffle Tots
A heaping portion of tots tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
Wing Dings
Soups
Chili Crock
Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.
Chili Cup
Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.
Clam Chowder Crock
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Clam Chowder Cup
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Stout Onion Soup Crock
Irish stout, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & croutons.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Apple & Pear Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, goat cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced pears & red apples. Served with apple cider vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
Grilled Chicken Thai Peanut Salad
Grilled Chicken on top of a kale and cabbage blend, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, tomatoes, edamame, sunflower seeds and goat cheese with Thai peanut dressing.
King Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
King Tavern Salad
Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.
Queen Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
Queen Tavern Salad
Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Basil Pesto Chicken Parm Sandwich
Fresh breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. Served on a toasted ciabatta roll with parmesan fries.
BBC Tacos
Your choice of fried chicken, pulled pork or beer battered fish served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled onion, shredded cheddar cheese & drizzled with an avocado aioli.
British Beer Burger
Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
Build Your Own Burger
Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced red onion. Served on a brioche roll.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
Classic Rueben
Corned beef grilled on seeded rye with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & melted Swiss cheese.
Fish Sandwich & Chowdah
Fried beer battered cod topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce Served on a grilled brioche roll. Served with a cup of clam chowdah.
Pilgrim Sandwich
Fresh sliced roasted turkey, cranberry mayo & poultry stuffing served on multigrain bread with fries and a side of turkey gravy for dipping!
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, & pickled onions on a toasted ciabatta roll.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
Twin Diggity Dog Board
Two all beef Nathan Hot Dogs grilled and served in a brioche hot dog roll topped with chili, chopped white onions, jalapeños & drizzled with Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger
Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a brioche bun. Try it in a wrap!
Mains
Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips
Hand cut tender beef tips finished in a bourbon sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice and fresh vegetales. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*
Buffalo Chicken Finger Entree
Our buffalo chicken tenders served with a side of fries.
Chicken Finger Entree
Our chicken tenders served with a side of fries.
Chicken Parmesan Fried
Tender breast of fresh chicken fried then baked with our classic marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Traditional chicken piccata with capers, garlic butter and lemon served over linguine with garlic bread.
Fish & Chips King
A large order of our fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.
Fish & Chips Queen
Our traditional fish & chips is now available in a smaller queen sized portion! Fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
New England Pasty
Thanksgiving dinner baked & wrapped in a flaky pie crust! Stuffed with turkey breast & cornbread stuffing. Served w/ fresh vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce & turkey gravy.
Pork Osso Bucco
"Fall off the bone" pork shank braised in a red wine vegetable stock. Served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables.
Pot Roast Dinner
Fork tender pot roast topped with a demi glaze served with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Scampi Pasta
Shrimp or chicken tossed in homemade scampi sauce with sun roasted cherry tomatoes and baby spinach over linguini. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Shepherds Pie
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon glazed with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice.
Pizza
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.
SM Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SM Fenway Pizza
Sausage, peppers, and onions.
SM Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.
SM Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
SM Rustic Pizza
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, tomato, basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasonings.
SM Spinach & Mushroom Pizza
Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken with BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.
LG Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
LG Fenway Pizza
Sausage, peppers, and onions.
LG Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.
LG Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
LG Rustic Pizza
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, tomato, basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasonings.
LG Spinach & Mushroom Pizza
Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.
Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread
Hand made grilled flatbread topped with arugula, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese blend, goat cheese and drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze.
Florentine Flatbread
White pizza with garlic, spinach, sun roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Scampi Flatbread
Handmade grilled flatbread topped with scampi sauce, sun roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese, fresh shrimp, sliced lemon, and mozzarella cheese blend.
Gluten Friendly
G/F Beer Burger
Fresh Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a gluten free roll.
G/F Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onions on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F BYO Burger
Build your own burger! Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served on a gluten free bun.
G/F Caesar Salad King
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing.
G/F Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F Chicken Wings
Our famous seasoned jumbo chicken wings with your choice of Thai, bourbon, buffalo, honey hot, or plain.
G/F Classic Reuben
Corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a gluten free bun.
G/F Fenway Pizza
Sausage, peppers and onions. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F Grilled Chicken Apple & Pear Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced pears & red apples.
G/F Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Herb marinated chicken, fresh greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon and local bleu cheese.
G/F Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F Quesadilla
A gluten free tortilla stuffed with fresh grilled chicken, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
G/F Veggie Burger
Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a gluten friendly bun.
Sides
Broccoli
Cole Slaw
Guacamole Side
Jasmine Rice
Onion Rings
Panko Green Beans
Parmesan Fries Side
Poutine Fries Side
Poutine Tots Side
Pub Fries
Seasoned House Chips Side
Side Mac & Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Truffle Fries Side
Truffle Tots Side
Kids Menu
Kid Cheese Burger
Kid Fingers
Kid Fish & Chips
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Hot Dog
Nathan's beef hot dog served with pub fries.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Milk
Kid Pasta
Served with your choice of butter, marinara sauce, scampi sauce or plain.
Kid Small Pizza
Kid Mozzarella Sticks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!
