Bars & Lounges
American

British Beer Company

174 Reviews

$$

15 Columbia Rd #10B

Pembroke, MA 02359

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
LG Cheese Pizza
Classic Rueben

Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.75

Carlsberg 1L Can

$5.00Out of stock

Carlsons Oak Hill Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$3.75Out of stock

Corona

$4.25Out of stock

Corona Light

$4.50

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA Can

$7.50

Heineken

$4.75Out of stock

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$4.25

Heineken Light

$4.75

Magners Can 16oz

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75Out of stock

Miller Light

$3.75Out of stock

Newcastle Bottle

$5.50Out of stock

Sam Adams Just The Haze Non Alc

$5.00Out of stock

Truly Seltzer

$4.75

White Claw Seltzer

$4.75Out of stock

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.50Out of stock

Wine

Red Sangria

Chateau Souverain Cab Sauv, New Amsterdam peach vodka, New Amsterdam red berry vodka, watermelon puckers, and peachtree.

BTL Cigar Box Malbec

$30.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$31.00

BTL Melini Chianti

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Parducci Pinot Noir

$26.00Out of stock

BTL Proverb Merlot

$25.00Out of stock

BTL Beringer White Zin

$20.00

BTL Fleur de Mer Rose

$38.00Out of stock

La Marca 1/2 BTL

$22.00

William Hill Chard 1/2 Bottle

$23.00

Santa Margherita PG 1/2 BTL

$25.00

BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Spasso Pinot Grigio

$24.00Out of stock

1/2 BTL Veuve Cliquot 12.5oz

$35.00

Specialty Cocktails

$6 Cocktail of the Week

$6.00

BBC Bloody Mary

$12.00

BBC Spiked Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Classic hot chocolate, Butterscotch liqueur or Peppermint Schnapps

Blueberry Lime Refresher

$9.00

Bushmills Hot Toddy

$10.00

Coconut Margarita

$10.00

1800 Coconut Tequila, Coco Lopez, fresh lime juice, and Ripe Bar Juice sour mix.

Cran Orange Whiskey

$9.50

Cranberry Mule

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Apple Toddy

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

$10.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey, Creme de Cocoa, Godiva Chocolate

Pear Martini

$14.00

Pomegranate Mimosa

$10.00

Pussers Painkiller

$8.00Out of stock

Pusser's rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, cream of coconut and sprinkled with ground nutmeg.

Pussers Rum Runner

$8.00Out of stock

Pusser's rum, white rum, banana & blackberry liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice and grenadine.

Red Sangria

$8.50

Chateau Cabernet, Pama Pomegranate, triple sec Pomegranate Juice topped with soda water

White Chocolate PB Coffee

$8.00Out of stock

White Sangria

$8.50

Spasso Pinot Grigio, Pear Vodka, Splash of Apple Cider topped with Soda Water

Winter Punch

$7.00Out of stock

Winter Wonderland

$8.00Out of stock

Espresso Martinis

Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Creamy Hazelnut Espresso

$13.00Out of stock

Caramel Espresso

$13.00Out of stock

Chocolate PB Espresso

$13.00Out of stock

Almond Joy

$13.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Espresso Tini

$13.00Out of stock

Girl Scout Cookie Espresso Tini

$13.00Out of stock

Specials

Blue bunny Ice cream sandwich

$3.99

Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99Out of stock

Turkey BLT

$13.99Out of stock

Hand carved fire-braised turkey with lettuce, bacon, mayonnaise and tomato. Served with French fries and a pickle.

Shareables

Big Ben Nacho’s

Big Ben Nacho’s

$14.99Out of stock

Little Nacho’s! Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99Out of stock

Creamy buffalo dip topped with fried chicken & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots & celery.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Garlic & herb flour tortilla, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Bone-in chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. If you are feeling spicy try buffalo with celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99

French Fry App

$5.99

A heaping portion of french fries.

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Hand cut cauliflower lightly breaded and deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99Out of stock

Breaded mozzarella cheese fried to a crisp and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$11.99Out of stock

It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.

Little BBC Nachos

$9.99Out of stock

Little Nacho’s! Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.

Onion Ring App

$7.99

A heaping portion of onion rings.

Panko App

$7.99Out of stock

A heaping portion of panko battered fried green beans.

Parmesan Fries App

$5.99

A heaping portion of french fries topped with parmesan cheese.

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$8.99

A classic poutine with fries topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.

Poutine Tots

$8.99

A classic poutine with tater tots topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.

Sweet Fry App

$7.99

A heaping portion of sweet potato fries.

Tater Tot App

$7.99

Truffle Fries

$9.99Out of stock

A heaping portion of fries tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Truffle Tots

$9.99Out of stock

A heaping portion of tots tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Wing Dings

$13.99Out of stock

Soups

Chili Crock

$9.99

Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.

Chili Cup

$8.99

Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.

Clam Chowder Crock

$8.99Out of stock

Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.99Out of stock

Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.

Stout Onion Soup Crock

$8.99

Irish stout, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & croutons.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Apple & Pear Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, goat cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced pears & red apples. Served with apple cider vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.

Grilled Chicken Thai Peanut Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken on top of a kale and cabbage blend, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, tomatoes, edamame, sunflower seeds and goat cheese with Thai peanut dressing.

King Caesar Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

King Tavern Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.

Queen Caesar Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Queen Tavern Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.

Burgers & Sandwiches

All burgers & sandwiches are served with your choice of side: Pub Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, Panko Fried Green Beans, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Vegetable, Red Bliss Garlic Mashed Potato, Jasmine Rice, Side Salad $1.99, Soup $1.99, Mac & Cheese $1.99, Truffle Fries $3.99, Truffle Tots $3.99

Basil Pesto Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Fresh breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. Served on a toasted ciabatta roll with parmesan fries.

BBC Tacos

$15.99Out of stock

Your choice of fried chicken, pulled pork or beer battered fish served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled onion, shredded cheddar cheese & drizzled with an avocado aioli.

British Beer Burger

British Beer Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.

Build Your Own Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced red onion. Served on a brioche roll.

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.

Classic Rueben

$14.99

Corned beef grilled on seeded rye with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & melted Swiss cheese.

Fish Sandwich & Chowdah

$14.99

Fried beer battered cod topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce Served on a grilled brioche roll. Served with a cup of clam chowdah.

Pilgrim Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh sliced roasted turkey, cranberry mayo & poultry stuffing served on multigrain bread with fries and a side of turkey gravy for dipping!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

House BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, & pickled onions on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.

Twin Diggity Dog Board

$13.99Out of stock

Two all beef Nathan Hot Dogs grilled and served in a brioche hot dog roll topped with chili, chopped white onions, jalapeños & drizzled with Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with fries.

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a brioche bun. Try it in a wrap!

Mains

Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips

$23.99

Hand cut tender beef tips finished in a bourbon sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice and fresh vegetales. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*

Buffalo Chicken Finger Entree

$15.98

Our buffalo chicken tenders served with a side of fries.

Chicken Finger Entree

$14.99

Our chicken tenders served with a side of fries.

Chicken Parmesan Fried

Chicken Parmesan Fried

$18.99

Tender breast of fresh chicken fried then baked with our classic marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$18.99Out of stock

Traditional chicken piccata with capers, garlic butter and lemon served over linguine with garlic bread.

Fish & Chips King

Fish & Chips King

$18.99

A large order of our fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.

Fish & Chips Queen

$14.99Out of stock

Our traditional fish & chips is now available in a smaller queen sized portion! Fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.99Out of stock

Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.

New England Pasty

$16.99Out of stock

Thanksgiving dinner baked & wrapped in a flaky pie crust! Stuffed with turkey breast & cornbread stuffing. Served w/ fresh vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce & turkey gravy.

Pork Osso Bucco

$24.99Out of stock

"Fall off the bone" pork shank braised in a red wine vegetable stock. Served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables.

Pot Roast Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Fork tender pot roast topped with a demi glaze served with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Scampi Pasta

$19.99Out of stock

Shrimp or chicken tossed in homemade scampi sauce with sun roasted cherry tomatoes and baby spinach over linguini. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$16.99Out of stock

Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.

Sweet Thai Chili Salmon

$23.99

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon glazed with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice.

Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Fried chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.

SM Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

SM Fenway Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Sausage, peppers, and onions.

SM Margherita Pizza

SM Margherita Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

SM Rustic Pizza

SM Rustic Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, tomato, basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasonings.

SM Spinach & Mushroom Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fried chicken with BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fried chicken with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.

LG Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

LG Fenway Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Sausage, peppers, and onions.

LG Margherita Pizza

LG Margherita Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

LG Rustic Pizza

LG Rustic Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, tomato, basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasonings.

LG Spinach & Mushroom Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.

Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.99Out of stock

Hand made grilled flatbread topped with arugula, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese blend, goat cheese and drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze.

Florentine Flatbread

$14.99Out of stock

White pizza with garlic, spinach, sun roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$18.99

Handmade grilled flatbread topped with scampi sauce, sun roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese, fresh shrimp, sliced lemon, and mozzarella cheese blend.

Gluten Friendly

G/F Beer Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Fresh Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a gluten free roll.

G/F Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onions on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F BYO Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Build your own burger! Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served on a gluten free bun.

G/F Caesar Salad King

$10.99Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing.

G/F Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F Chicken Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Our famous seasoned jumbo chicken wings with your choice of Thai, bourbon, buffalo, honey hot, or plain.

G/F Classic Reuben

$14.99Out of stock

Corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a gluten free bun.

G/F Fenway Pizza

$13.99

Sausage, peppers and onions. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F Grilled Chicken Apple & Pear Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced pears & red apples.

G/F Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Herb marinated chicken, fresh greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon and local bleu cheese.

G/F Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F Quesadilla

$13.99

A gluten free tortilla stuffed with fresh grilled chicken, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

G/F Veggie Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a gluten friendly bun.

Sides

Broccoli

$1.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$1.99Out of stock

Guacamole Side

$1.50

Jasmine Rice

$1.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$1.99

Panko Green Beans

$1.99Out of stock

Parmesan Fries Side

$1.99

Poutine Fries Side

$3.99

Poutine Tots Side

$3.99

Pub Fries

$1.99

Seasoned House Chips Side

$1.99Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

Truffle Fries Side

$3.99Out of stock

Truffle Tots Side

$3.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.99

Kid Fingers

$8.99

Kid Fish & Chips

$8.99Out of stock

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Hot Dog

$6.99Out of stock

Nathan's beef hot dog served with pub fries.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Pasta

$5.99

Served with your choice of butter, marinara sauce, scampi sauce or plain.

Kid Small Pizza

$7.99

Kid Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

15 Columbia Rd #10B, Pembroke, MA 02359

Directions

