Pizza
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

British Beer Company

1,111 Reviews

$$

46 Rte 6A

Sandwich, MA 02563

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese Pizza
Build Your Own Burger
Chicken Tenders

Beer

$ 4 Can of Week

$4.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Cape Cod Blonde

$5.50

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Erdinger N/A

$4.50Out of stock

Founders All Day IPA 16oz Can

$4.00

Harpoon IPA Can

$4.00

Heineken

$4.75

Magners

$4.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Narragansett Can

$3.50

Newcastle Bottle

$5.50Out of stock

O'Douls

$4.50

Omission Pale Ale

$5.00

Gluten Friendly

PBR 12oz Can

$3.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.50

Sam Smith Chocolate Stout 18.7oz BTL

$8.00Out of stock

Sam Smith Imperial Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Smith IPA

$6.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Smith Organic Cider

$6.00

Sam Smith Organic Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Smith Organic Lager 18.7oz BTL

$8.00

Stella

$4.50

Truly Seltzer

$4.75

Wells Banana Bread Can

$5.00

White Claw Seltzer

$4.75

Wine

BTL Cape Cod Cellar Merlot

$32.00

BTL Cigar Box Malbec

$30.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$31.00

BTL Le Grand Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Melini Chianti

$30.00

BTL Nicolas Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Rose All Day

$31.00

BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Clean Slate Riesling

$30.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Spasso Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Gemma Di Luna Split

$9.00

La Marca Split

$10.00

Specials

Lemon Berry Cake

$7.99

Soup Cup

$6.99Out of stock

Soup Crock

$8.99Out of stock

Shareables

Big Ben Nacho’s

Big Ben Nacho’s

$14.99

Little Nacho’s! Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Creamy buffalo dip topped with fried chicken & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots & celery.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99Out of stock

Garlic & herb flour tortilla, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Bone-in chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. If you are feeling spicy try buffalo with celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99

French Fry App

$5.99

A heaping portion of french fries.

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Hand cut cauliflower lightly breaded and deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99Out of stock

Breaded mozzarella cheese fried to a crisp and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$11.99

It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.

Little BBC Nachos

$9.99

Little Nacho’s! Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.

Onion Ring App

$7.99

A heaping portion of onion rings.

Panko App

$7.99Out of stock

A heaping portion of panko battered fried green beans.

Parmesan Fries App

$5.99

A heaping portion of french fries topped with parmesan cheese.

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$8.99Out of stock

A classic poutine with fries topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.

Poutine Tots

$8.99Out of stock

A classic poutine with tater tots topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.

Sweet Fry App

$7.99

A heaping portion of sweet potato fries.

Tater Tot App

$7.99

Truffle Fries

$9.99

A heaping portion of fries tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Truffle Tots

$9.99

A heaping portion of tots tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Wing Dings

$13.99Out of stock

Soups

Chili Crock

$9.99Out of stock

Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.

Chili Cup

$8.99Out of stock

Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.

Clam Chowder Crock

$7.99Out of stock

Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.99Out of stock

Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.

Stout Onion Soup Crock

$8.99Out of stock

Irish stout, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & croutons.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Apple & Pear Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, goat cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced pears & red apples. Served with apple cider vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.

Grilled Chicken Thai Peanut Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken on top of a kale and cabbage blend, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, tomatoes, edamame, sunflower seeds and goat cheese with Thai peanut dressing.

King Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

King Tavern Salad

$10.99

Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.

Queen Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Queen Tavern Salad

$7.99

Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.

Burgers & Sandwiches

All burgers & sandwiches are served with your choice of side: Pub Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, Panko Fried Green Beans, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Vegetable, Red Bliss Garlic Mashed Potato, Jasmine Rice, Side Salad $1.99, Soup $1.99, Mac & Cheese $1.99, Truffle Fries $3.99, Truffle Tots $3.99

Basil Pesto Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Fresh breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. Served on a toasted ciabatta roll with parmesan fries.

BBC Tacos

$15.99Out of stock

Your choice of fried chicken, pulled pork or beer battered fish served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled onion, shredded cheddar cheese & drizzled with an avocado aioli.

British Beer Burger

British Beer Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.

Build Your Own Burger

$14.99

Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced red onion. Served on a brioche roll.

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.

Classic Rueben

$14.99Out of stock

Corned beef grilled on seeded rye with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & melted Swiss cheese.

Fish Sandwich & Chowdah

$14.99Out of stock

Fried beer battered cod topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce Served on a grilled brioche roll. Served with a cup of clam chowdah.

Pilgrim Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh sliced roasted turkey, cranberry mayo & poultry stuffing served on multigrain bread with fries and a side of turkey gravy for dipping!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

House BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, & pickled onions on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.

Twin Diggity Dog Board

$13.99Out of stock

Two all beef Nathan Hot Dogs grilled and served in a brioche hot dog roll topped with chili, chopped white onions, jalapeños & drizzled with Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with fries.

Veggie Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a brioche bun. Try it in a wrap!

Mains

Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips

$23.99Out of stock

Hand cut tender beef tips finished in a bourbon sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice and fresh vegetales. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*

Buffalo Chicken Finger Entree

$15.98Out of stock

Our buffalo chicken tenders served with a side of fries.

Chicken Finger Entree

$14.99Out of stock

Our chicken tenders served with a side of fries.

Chicken Parmesan Fried

Chicken Parmesan Fried

$18.99Out of stock

Tender breast of fresh chicken fried then baked with our classic marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$18.99Out of stock

Traditional chicken piccata with capers, garlic butter and lemon served over linguine with garlic bread.

Fish & Chips King

Fish & Chips King

$18.99Out of stock

A large order of our fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.

Fish & Chips Queen

$14.99Out of stock

Our traditional fish & chips is now available in a smaller queen sized portion! Fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.99Out of stock

Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.

New England Pasty

$16.99Out of stock

Thanksgiving dinner baked & wrapped in a flaky pie crust! Stuffed with turkey breast & cornbread stuffing. Served w/ fresh vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce & turkey gravy.

Pork Osso Bucco

$24.99Out of stock

"Fall off the bone" pork shank braised in a red wine vegetable stock. Served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables.

Pot Roast Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Fork tender pot roast topped with a demi glaze served with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Scampi Pasta

$19.99Out of stock

Shrimp or chicken tossed in homemade scampi sauce with sun roasted cherry tomatoes and baby spinach over linguini. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$16.99Out of stock

Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.

Sweet Thai Chili Salmon

$23.99Out of stock

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon glazed with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice.

Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Fried chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.

SM Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

SM Fenway Pizza

$13.99

Sausage, peppers, and onions.

SM Margherita Pizza

SM Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

SM Rustic Pizza

SM Rustic Pizza

$13.99

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, tomato, basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasonings.

SM Spinach & Mushroom Pizza

$13.99

Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fried chicken with BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fried chicken with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.

LG Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

LG Fenway Pizza

$17.99

Sausage, peppers, and onions.

LG Margherita Pizza

LG Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

LG Rustic Pizza

LG Rustic Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, tomato, basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasonings.

LG Spinach & Mushroom Pizza

$17.99

Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.

Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.99Out of stock

Hand made grilled flatbread topped with arugula, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese blend, goat cheese and drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze.

Florentine Flatbread

$14.99

White pizza with garlic, spinach, sun roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$18.99Out of stock

Handmade grilled flatbread topped with scampi sauce, sun roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese, fresh shrimp, sliced lemon, and mozzarella cheese blend.

Gluten Friendly

G/F Beer Burger

$15.99

Fresh Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a gluten free roll.

G/F Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onions on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F BYO Burger

$14.99

Build your own burger! Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served on a gluten free bun.

G/F Caesar Salad King

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing.

G/F Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F Chicken Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Our famous seasoned jumbo chicken wings with your choice of Thai, bourbon, buffalo, honey hot, or plain.

G/F Classic Reuben

$14.99Out of stock

Corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a gluten free bun.

G/F Fenway Pizza

$13.99

Sausage, peppers and onions. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F Grilled Chicken Apple & Pear Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced pears & red apples.

G/F Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.99

Herb marinated chicken, fresh greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon and local bleu cheese.

G/F Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.

G/F Quesadilla

$13.99Out of stock

A gluten free tortilla stuffed with fresh grilled chicken, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

G/F Veggie Burger

$13.99

Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a gluten friendly bun.

Sides

Broccoli

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Guacamole Side

$1.50

Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Onion Rings

$1.99

Panko Green Beans

$1.99Out of stock

Parmesan Fries Side

$1.99

Pub Fries

$1.99

Seasoned House Chips

Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

Truffle Fries Side

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.99

Kid Fingers

$8.99

Kid Fish & Chips

$8.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Kid Hot Dog

$6.99

Nathan's beef hot dog served with pub fries.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Pasta

$5.99

Served with your choice of butter, marinara sauce, scampi sauce or plain.

Kid Small Pizza

$7.99

Kid Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

In England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and across Europe, the pub or "local" is the center of town life. A place to enjoy a pint with friends, relax with family, share news and be entertained. At The British Beer Company enjoy that same pub experience here in New England. Our staff will make you feel right at home, while our menu offers American Favorites and British Classics. Feeling parched? Have a pint from our extensive local and international beer list. See you at the pub!

Website

Location

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich, MA 02563

Directions

British Beer Company image
British Beer Company image
British Beer Company image
British Beer Company image

