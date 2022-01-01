British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
Popular Items
Beer
$ 4 Can of Week
Angry Orchard Cider
Bud Light
Budweiser
Cape Cod Blonde
Coors Light
Corona
Erdinger N/A
Founders All Day IPA 16oz Can
Harpoon IPA Can
Heineken
Magners
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Narragansett Can
Newcastle Bottle
O'Douls
Omission Pale Ale
Gluten Friendly
PBR 12oz Can
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Smith Chocolate Stout 18.7oz BTL
Sam Smith Imperial Stout
Sam Smith IPA
Sam Smith Nut Brown
Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout
Sam Smith Organic Cider
Sam Smith Organic Lager
Sam Smith Organic Lager 18.7oz BTL
Stella
Truly Seltzer
Wells Banana Bread Can
White Claw Seltzer
Wine
BTL Cape Cod Cellar Merlot
BTL Cigar Box Malbec
BTL Josh Cabernet
BTL Le Grand Pinot Noir
BTL Melini Chianti
BTL Nicolas Pinot Noir
BTL Rose All Day
BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay
BTL Clean Slate Riesling
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Matua Sauv Blanc
BTL Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Spasso Pinot Grigio
Gemma Di Luna Split
La Marca Split
Shareables
Big Ben Nacho’s
Little Nacho’s! Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy buffalo dip topped with fried chicken & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots & celery.
Chicken Quesadilla
Garlic & herb flour tortilla, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Tenders
Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
Chicken Wings
Bone-in chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. If you are feeling spicy try buffalo with celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
French Fry App
A heaping portion of french fries.
Fried Cauliflower
Hand cut cauliflower lightly breaded and deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Breaded mozzarella cheese fried to a crisp and served with a side of marinara sauce.
Giant Pretzel
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Little BBC Nachos
Little Nacho’s! Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.
Onion Ring App
A heaping portion of onion rings.
Panko App
A heaping portion of panko battered fried green beans.
Parmesan Fries App
A heaping portion of french fries topped with parmesan cheese.
Poutine Fries
A classic poutine with fries topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.
Poutine Tots
A classic poutine with tater tots topped with garlic cheese curds and a lashing of stout gravy.
Sweet Fry App
A heaping portion of sweet potato fries.
Tater Tot App
Truffle Fries
A heaping portion of fries tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
Truffle Tots
A heaping portion of tots tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
Wing Dings
Soups
Chili Crock
Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.
Chili Cup
Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.
Clam Chowder Crock
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Clam Chowder Cup
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Stout Onion Soup Crock
Irish stout, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & croutons.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Apple & Pear Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, goat cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced pears & red apples. Served with apple cider vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
Grilled Chicken Thai Peanut Salad
Grilled Chicken on top of a kale and cabbage blend, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, tomatoes, edamame, sunflower seeds and goat cheese with Thai peanut dressing.
King Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
King Tavern Salad
Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.
Queen Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
Queen Tavern Salad
Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Basil Pesto Chicken Parm Sandwich
Fresh breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. Served on a toasted ciabatta roll with parmesan fries.
BBC Tacos
Your choice of fried chicken, pulled pork or beer battered fish served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled onion, shredded cheddar cheese & drizzled with an avocado aioli.
British Beer Burger
Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
Build Your Own Burger
Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced red onion. Served on a brioche roll.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
Classic Rueben
Corned beef grilled on seeded rye with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & melted Swiss cheese.
Fish Sandwich & Chowdah
Fried beer battered cod topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce Served on a grilled brioche roll. Served with a cup of clam chowdah.
Pilgrim Sandwich
Fresh sliced roasted turkey, cranberry mayo & poultry stuffing served on multigrain bread with fries and a side of turkey gravy for dipping!
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, & pickled onions on a toasted ciabatta roll.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
Twin Diggity Dog Board
Two all beef Nathan Hot Dogs grilled and served in a brioche hot dog roll topped with chili, chopped white onions, jalapeños & drizzled with Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger
Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a brioche bun. Try it in a wrap!
Mains
Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips
Hand cut tender beef tips finished in a bourbon sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice and fresh vegetales. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*
Buffalo Chicken Finger Entree
Our buffalo chicken tenders served with a side of fries.
Chicken Finger Entree
Our chicken tenders served with a side of fries.
Chicken Parmesan Fried
Tender breast of fresh chicken fried then baked with our classic marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of linguini pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Traditional chicken piccata with capers, garlic butter and lemon served over linguine with garlic bread.
Fish & Chips King
A large order of our fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.
Fish & Chips Queen
Our traditional fish & chips is now available in a smaller queen sized portion! Fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
New England Pasty
Thanksgiving dinner baked & wrapped in a flaky pie crust! Stuffed with turkey breast & cornbread stuffing. Served w/ fresh vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce & turkey gravy.
Pork Osso Bucco
"Fall off the bone" pork shank braised in a red wine vegetable stock. Served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables.
Pot Roast Dinner
Fork tender pot roast topped with a demi glaze served with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Scampi Pasta
Shrimp or chicken tossed in homemade scampi sauce with sun roasted cherry tomatoes and baby spinach over linguini. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Shepherds Pie
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon glazed with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice.
Pizza
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.
SM Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SM Fenway Pizza
Sausage, peppers, and onions.
SM Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.
SM Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
SM Rustic Pizza
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, tomato, basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasonings.
SM Spinach & Mushroom Pizza
Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken with BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions.
LG Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
LG Fenway Pizza
Sausage, peppers, and onions.
LG Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.
LG Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
LG Rustic Pizza
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, tomato, basil, crushed red pepper & Italian seasonings.
LG Spinach & Mushroom Pizza
Wild mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cracked black pepper and balsamic reduction.
Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread
Hand made grilled flatbread topped with arugula, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese blend, goat cheese and drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze.
Florentine Flatbread
White pizza with garlic, spinach, sun roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Scampi Flatbread
Handmade grilled flatbread topped with scampi sauce, sun roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese, fresh shrimp, sliced lemon, and mozzarella cheese blend.
Gluten Friendly
G/F Beer Burger
Fresh Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a gluten free roll.
G/F Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onions on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F BYO Burger
Build your own burger! Fresh Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served on a gluten free bun.
G/F Caesar Salad King
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing.
G/F Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F Chicken Wings
Our famous seasoned jumbo chicken wings with your choice of Thai, bourbon, buffalo, honey hot, or plain.
G/F Classic Reuben
Corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a gluten free bun.
G/F Fenway Pizza
Sausage, peppers and onions. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F Grilled Chicken Apple & Pear Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced pears & red apples.
G/F Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Herb marinated chicken, fresh greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon and local bleu cheese.
G/F Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Served on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
G/F Quesadilla
A gluten free tortilla stuffed with fresh grilled chicken, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
G/F Veggie Burger
Tri-colored quinoa, vegetables & cranberries in a house made patty, topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, avocado aioli, tomato & cheddar on a gluten friendly bun.
Sides
Kids Menu
Kid Cheese Burger
Kid Fingers
Kid Fish & Chips
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Hot Dog
Nathan's beef hot dog served with pub fries.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Milk
Kid Pasta
Served with your choice of butter, marinara sauce, scampi sauce or plain.
Kid Small Pizza
Kid Mozzarella Sticks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
In England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and across Europe, the pub or "local" is the center of town life. A place to enjoy a pint with friends, relax with family, share news and be entertained. At The British Beer Company enjoy that same pub experience here in New England. Our staff will make you feel right at home, while our menu offers American Favorites and British Classics. Feeling parched? Have a pint from our extensive local and international beer list. See you at the pub!
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich, MA 02563