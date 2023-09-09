Food

Dry Goods

Burtons Daily Fish N Chips Salt & Vinegar

$1.00

Chips

Ahmad London Phone Box Tin Eng Brkfst

$8.40

Tea

Ambrosia Custard

$5.54

Pudding

Aunties Chocolate Pudding

$5.00

Bread Pudding

Bassetts Murray Mint Bags

$6.13

Candy

Batchelors Chip Shop Mushy Peas

$2.20

Vegetable

Batchelors Packet Peas Bigga

$3.00

Vegetable

Baxters Sliced Beetroot

$6.33

Vegetable

Flakes

$1.95Out of stock

Candy

Candyland Fruit Salad Stick Pack

$1.95

Candy

Colmans Mustard Powder

$6.99

Condiment

Colmans Horseradish Sauce

$4.20

Condiment

Colmans Cass Mix Beef Bourginion

$3.13

Preperation Mix

Colmans Mix Chicken Chasseur

$3.20

Preperation Mix

Colmans Mix Shepherds Pie

$3.30

Preperation Mix

Daddies Sauce Squeeze

$6.00

Condiment

Haribo Pontefract Cakes

$3.77

Bread

Heinz Salad Cream Top Down

$6.24

Condiment

Heinz Sandwich Spread Orig

$7.05

Condiment

Heinz Soup Potato & Leek

$4.50

Soup

Henllan Bakery 4pk Hot Cross Buns

$7.53

Bread

Mars Bounty Bar Milk Chocolate

$2.30

Candy

Mars Maltesers Std Bag

$2.20

Candy

Mars Bar Singles

$2.06

Candy

Mars Ripple Bar

$2.30

Candy

Mcvities D/c Digestive Rolls

$4.99

Crackers

Mcvities M/c Orange Caramel Digestives

$4.99

Crackers

Mcvities Tasties Bourbon Creams

$3.05

Cookies

Mcvities Tasties Custard Creams

$2.90

Cookies

Mrs Balls Hot Chutney

$8.86

Jar - Preperation Mix

Mrs Balls Peach Chutney

$8.86

Jar - Preperation Mix

Mrs. Darlington Rubarb

$4.96

Preserves

Mrs. Darlington Lemon And Lime Curd

$5.00

Curd

Mrs. Darlington Orange Curd

$7.32

Curd

Nestle Kit Kat Chunky

$2.58

Candy

Nestle Toffee Crisp

$2.64

Candy

Nestle Kit Kat Bites Pouch

$5.76

Candy

Nestle Caramac Bars

$1.96

Candy

Nestle Aero Mint Med

$2.05

Candy

Nestle Aero Caramel Melts Pouch

$5.33

Candy

Smarties Milk Block

$3.50

Candy

Smarties Orange Block

$3.50

Candy

Nestle Lion Duo White Bar

$3.00

Candy

Ovaltine Light Chocolate Drink

$15.33

Chocolate Drink

Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing

$5.63

Preperation Mix

Chcken Curry Pies

$9.00

Meat Pie

Rowntree Fruit Pastilles Roll

$1.56

Candy

Tate & Lyle Black Treacle

$6.07

Black Syrup

Taveners Liquorice Allsorts

$3.00

Candy

Taylors Tea Assam

$8.30

Tea

Yorkshire Tea Bags Red

$7.20

Tea

Twining Grea Tea With Lemon

$9.10

Tea

Twinings Earl Grey Tea 50ct

$15.70

Tea

Twinings English Breakfast Decaf

$10.25

Tea

Twinings Earl Grey Loose Tea

$7.54

Tea

Twinings Eng Breakfast Loose Tea

$9.24

Tea

Violet Crumble Milk Choc Std Bar

$2.10

Candy

Violet Crumble Dark Choc Std Bar

$2.10

Candy

Walkers Highland Oat Crackers

$5.69

Bread

Baileys Hot Chocolate

$15.85

Chocolate Drink Mix

Enlish Breakfast Tea

$8.10

25ct Tea bags

Assam Tea

$8.30

25ct Tea Bags

Darjeeling Tea

$7.45

25ct Tea Bags

Black Currant Curd

$7.32

Jar of Jam

Rubarb & Ginger Jam

$7.32

Jar of Jam

Pickled Onions

$3.43

Jar of Onions

Malt Vinegar

$2.75

Shaker Top Bottle

Branston Pickle

$3.77

Relish

Mincemeat

$4.10

Jar of Mincemear

HP Sauce

$6.01

Sauce

Golden Syrup

$5.48

Can of Dessert Sauce

Goldenfry Original Gravy Granuals Beef

$4.52

Gravy Packets

Chocolate Finger Cookies

$4.35Out of stock

Cookies

Colemans English Mustard

$4.31

Jar of Mustard

Goldenfry Original Gravy Granuals Onion

$4.52

Gravy Packets

Aero Dark & Milk Bar

$2.05Out of stock

Candy Bar

Double Devon Cream

$7.10

Jar of Cream

Coffee Crisp Bar

$1.46

Candy Bar

Guinness Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar

$4.99

Candy Bar

Violet Crumble Milk

$2.05

Candy Bar

Grandma's Wild Biscut - Dark Chocolate Gingers

$8.35

Candy Bar

Guinness Dark & White Chocolate Mini Pints

$7.85

Candy

PG Tips

$9.87

Tea Bags

Builders Tea Bags

$3.35

Tea Bags

Lemon Curd

$4.98

Jar of Curd

Duerr's Black Currant Conserve

$4.19

Jar of Jam

Duerr's Orange Course Cut Mamalade

$4.46

Jar of Preserves

Cream Crackers

$3.25

Cookies

Jammie Dodgers

$3.81

Cookies

Jelly Babies

$4.26

Candy

Heinz Beans

$3.63

Can of Beans

Bourbon Fingers

$2.45

Cookies

Custard Cream Biscuts

$3.24

Cookies

Pure Butter Shortbread

$5.54Out of stock

Cookies

Toffee

$2.25

Candy

Rowntree Fruit Gums Pouch Bag

$4.20

Candy

Rowntree Fruit Pastilles Pouch Bag

$4.20

Candy

PG Tips Decaf

$8.35

Scottish Blend

$7.50

Ty-Phoo

$5.25

Tea bags

Scottish Blend Tea

$7.50

HP Sauce

$5.40

Vindaloo

$5.00

Cooking Sauce

Poppadoms

$3.53

Plain Poppadoms

Ploughman's Pickle

$4.13

Chunky Classic

Scottish Breakfast Tea

$6.23

English Breakfast Tea

$8.10

Darjeeling Tea

$9.55

Royalty Assam

$8.99

British Cuppa

$6.50

Apple & Pear

$6.25

Blackcurrant & Blueberry

$4.35

Raspberry Indulgance

$4.72

Jasmine Romance

$5.75

Aero Hot Chocolate Drink

$7.70

Ovaltine Light Chocolate

$12.49

Lemon & Ginger

$7.50

Garibaldi Biscuits

$3.35

Tasties

$3.35

Cream Crackers

$3.35

Jelly Babies

$7.00

Dark Chocolate Gingers

$5.00

Guinness Mini Pints

$5.99

Custard Creams

$3.65

Bourbon Fingers

$3.35

Galaxy Smooth Caramel

$1.75

Smarties

$1.75

Fizzy Friends

$2.25

Grapefruit Peach

Airwaves

$0.75

Original Toffee

$1.95

Trevor Peppermint

$1.50

Mint Sauce

$5.00

Trifle Kit

$5.00

Double Cream

$4.00

Butterscotch Topping Syrup

$3.35

Legendary Lemon Curd

$7.32

Rhubarb & Ginger Jam

$7.00

Caramel Spread

$5.67

Gooseberries

$3.35

Green Gooseberry Conserve

$5.00

Damson Conserve

$5.00

Tawny Orange Marmalade

$5.00

Branston Pickle

$4.30

Small Chunk

Beans in Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Yorkshire Pudding Mix

$2.26

Shopping Bag

$0.10

Rajah Curry Powder Mild & Spicy

$6.22

Preperation Mix

Crawford Garibaldi

$2.85

Ginger Nuts

$4.25

Rich Tea

$3.30

Hob Nobs

$4.43

Hob Nobs Milk Chocolate

$4.55

Caramel Digestives

$4.75

Kind Hearts

$1.25

Custard Powder

$4.08

Maltesers

$1.95

Smarties Hextube

$1.95

Milky Bar

$1.75

Hot n Spicy Pickled Onions

$5.79

Medium n Tangy Silverskin Onions

$7.41

Sip & Paint

$65.00

Butterscotch Syrup

$5.61

Real Fruit Minis orange

$5.67

Real Fruit Minis Lemon Lime

$5.62

Real Fruit Minis Summer Fruits

$5.62

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.49

Original Digestive Small

$7.12

Original Digestive Large

$9.36

Homestyle Fudge

$7.25

Cheddar Mini Bites

$6.00

Double Devon Cream

$11.44

Coleman's Mustard Powder

$6.38

Toffypops

$2.99

Seedless Raspberry Jam

$14.99

Violet Crumble Drk. Choc. King Size

$4.25

Bistro Onion Granules

$6.95

Bistro Curry

$8.45

Branston Piccalilli

$8.99

Refridgerated

Bakers Blue Label Marie Biscuits

$4.98

Cookies

Knorr Aromat Original Seasoning

$5.69

Seasoning

Spotted Dick

$5.00

Bread Pudding

Golden Syrup Sponge

$5.00

Bread Pudding

Eccles Cakes

$4.83

Cakes 4 Pack

Barley Water

$3.37

Orange Drink concentrate

Real Fruit Lemon

$5.48

Real Fruit Lemon Drink

Summer Fruit Drink

$5.48

Fruit Drink

Cloudy Lemonade

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Tango Orange Soda

$1.50

Orange Soda

Lemonade

$1.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$1.50

Soda

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.00

Salsa

$18.00

Ranch Eggs

$18.00

Cream Soda

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$1.75

Ribena Blackcurrant

$12.57

Frozen

Steak, Bacon & Ale Pies

$9.25

Meat Pie

Chicken & Mushroom Pies

$9.25

Meat Pie

Lamb Curry Pies

$9.25

Meat Pie

Vegetable Curry Pies

$9.25

Meat Pie

Spinach & Feta Pies

$9.25

Meat Pie

Traditional Cornish Pasty

$7.25

Meat Pie

Cheese And Onion Pasty

$7.25

Meat Pie

Beef & Onion Pasty

$8.36

Meat Pie

Cheese & Onion

$8.36

Meat Pie

English Sultana

$5.66

Fruit pie

Bake Crumpets

$3.57

Crumpet

Haddock W/Butter

$9.52

Fish Fillet

Kipper W/Butter

$5.43

Fish Fillet

White Pudding

$10.14

Sausage

Pork Back Bacon

$7.75

Irish Bangers

$7.50

Beef Steak and Banger Pie

$7.25

Meat Pie

Steak and Haggis Pie

$8.25

Mac and Cheese Pie

$6.42

Shepherds Pie Pasty

$7.25

Spinach & Feta Pie

$9.25

Irish White Pudding

$9.00

Crumpets

$3.35

Sultana Scones

$7.00

Meat pie 8 pack

$32.77

Black Pudding

$20.00

Potato Scones

$7.66

Jumbo Sausage Rolls

$9.75

Scotch Meat Pie 4pk

$21.10

Scotch Meat Pie 2pk

$11.76

Steak & Kidney Pie

$14.00

Souvenir

Taxable

British Flag 3x5

$32.99

Sewn British Flag

Touch Panel Light

$24.99

The Big Ben

$12.99

British Flag Blanket

$35.99

Yard Flag Stand

$8.00

Yard Flag

$8.00

Med. Hot Tea

$8.00

Sm Hot Tea

$6.00

Scone

$6.00

Ice Tea

$7.00

Mini Flag

$1.00

Lennon Sunglasses

$5.00

Round Colored Sunglasses

Cloth Shopping bag

$10.99

Throw Pillow

$19.99

Lrg Hot Tea

$10.00

Pot of Tea

$25.00

Raffle

$5.00

McDougall's Flour Apron

$15.00

Gold Thread Crowns Coin Purse

$22.00

St. George Cross Mug

$14.95

Welsh Dragon Mug

$14.95

G.B. Map Tea Towel

$12.49

Union Jack Door Mat

$29.50

Union Jack PVC Bunting

$11.58

Union Jack Tea Pot

$44.99

Union Jack Mug

$14.95

English Ball Cap

$22.00

British Bucket Cap

$18.00

British Skull Shirt (Large)

$25.00

British Skull Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Tea House Lady's Tank Top

$18.00

Tea House Lady's Tee

$20.00

Tea House Men's Tee

$24.00

Tea Infuser - Ball

$3.25

Tea infuser Spoon

$2.50

Flag Bikini

$99.00