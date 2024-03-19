John J Kelly's Toasted Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Whether you're toasted from a long day at work, or life in general- We'll handle the cooking! Pick up, delivery, and catering available from John J Kelly's Toasted Kitchen
367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice, FL 34292
