Brittany's Cafe

4313 Ventnor Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Starbucks Double Shot Coffee Vanilla

$3.50

Starbucks Double Shot Coffee Mocha

$3.50

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Griddle

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.00

TS Pancake

$8.50

1 Pancake

$4.00

SS French Toast

$8.50

TS French Toast

$10.00

SS Italian Style French Toast

$8.50

TS Italian Style French Toast

$10.00

SS Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$8.50

TS Cinnamon RaIsin French Toast

$10.00

Waffle

$8.50

Eggs & Breakfast Sandwiches

1 Egg,HF,Br

$5.50

Fresh Egg served with Home Fries and choice of bread and Home Fries

2 Eggs,HF,Br

$6.50

Fresh Eggs served with Home Fries and choice of bread and Home Fries

3 Eggs,HF,Br

$7.50

Fresh Eggs served with Home Fries and choice of bread and Home Fries

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Fresh Egg on choice of bread

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Breakfast Sandwich with any breakfast meat, egg. American cheese and choice of bread

Danny's Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.00

Fresh Eggs served with Home Fries and choice of bread and Home Fries

Omelets

Bacon Omelet

$8.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs and bacon served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Broccoli Rabe Omelet

$12.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, broccoli rabe and choice of cheese served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, choice of cheese served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Farmers's Omelet

$11.00

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, potatoes, sweet peppers, onions and tomatoes served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Greek Omelet

$11.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, spinach, kalamata olives, tomatoes and feta cheese served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, ham and choice of cheese served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Italian Omelet

$11.00

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, hot or mild Italian sausage, provolone cheese and sweet peppers served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Jimmy's Omelet

$12.50

Omelet with 3 fresh egg whites, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, bacon, ham and sausage served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Mexican Omelet

$12.50

ham, onions, sweet peppers, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Nova Lox Omelet

$13.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs and Nova Lox served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Plain Omelet

$7.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Spanish Omelet

$11.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, onions,tomatoes, sweet peppers, ham and salsa served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Special Omelet - 3 items

$12.50

Make your own Omelet with 3 fresh eggs and 3 options

Veggie Omelet

$10.50

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs, sweet peppers, spinach, tomatos, onions, mushrooms served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Western Omelet

$11.00

Omelet with 3 fresh eggs,onions, sweet peppers and ham served with choice of bread and Home Fries

Sides

SD Avocado

$3.50

Oatmeal Cup

$4.00

Oatmeal Bowl

$5.50

Fruit Cup- Mixed

$3.50

Fruit Bowl - Mixed

$5.00

SD Banana

$1.50

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Home Fries

$3.50

Fries

$4.50

Fries + Cheddar Cheese

$6.50

Chips

$2.00

Soup

$5.00

Small soup

$4.00

Tuna Salad

$5.50

Chicken Salad

$5.50

Egg Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

SD Cream Cheese

$1.50

SD Cheese

$1.50

Toast White

$2.00

Toast Wheat

$2.00

Toast Rye

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.50

Croissant

$2.50

Kaiser Roll

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50

Plain Bagel Cr Cheese

$4.00

Everything Bagel Cr Cheese

$4.00

SD1 Egg

$1.50

Fresh Egg

SD2 Eggs

$3.00

Fresh Eggs

SD3 Eggs

$4.50

Fresh Eggs

SD Bacon

$4.00

SD Pork Roll

$4.00

SD Sausage

$4.00

SD Turkey Sausage

$4.00

SD Sausage Links

$4.00

SD Ham

$4.00

SD Hot Italian Sausage

$4.00

SD Mild Italian Sausage

$4.00

SD Scrapple

$4.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$5.00

SD Nova Lox

$6.50

SD Asparagus

$3.50

SD Broccoli Rabe

$3.50

SD Spinach

$3.50

SD Broccoli

$1.50

SD Cucumber

$1.50

SD Fresh Peppers

$1.50

SD Hot Peppers

$1.50

SD Jalapenos

$1.50

SD Mushrooms

$1.50

SD Olives

$1.50

SD Fried Onions

$1.50

SD Tomatos

$1.50

SD Pickles

$1.50

SD Raw Onions

$1.50

SD Roasted Peppers

$1.50

Balsamic

$1.50

Balsamic Vinegrette

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Caesar

$1.50

Chipotle

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$1.50

Creamy italian

$1.50

Croutons

$1.50

French Dressing

$1.50

Greek

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Jalapeno

$1.50

Mayonaise

$1.50

Mayonaise N/C

Oil

Oil & Vinegar

$1.50

Pesto

$1.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Russian

$1.50

Salsa

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Sandwiches

Turkey Supreme

$12.00

White Turkey Meat, pesto sauce, mixed greens, roasted peppers, provolone cheese served with chips and a pickle

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo served with chips and pickle

Landi's Chicken Supreme

$12.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, pesto sauce, mixed greens, roasted peppers, mayo on semolina roll served with chips and a pickle

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cheesesteak, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on long roll served with chips and pickle

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cheesesteak, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on long roll served with chips and pickle

Steak Sandwich

$8.50

Chickensteak, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on long roll served with chips and pickle

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Chickensteak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on long roll served with chips and pickle

Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet,roasted peppers,spinach, provolonecheese, on torpedo roll

Chicken BLAT

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon,lettuce, avocado,tomatoes, chipotle mayo on a kaiser roll

Jr. Turkey Club

$12.00

White turkey meat, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on choice of bread

Nova Lox Sandwich - Plain Bagel

$15.00

Generous pieces of Nova Lax, cream cheese,lettuce, onions, tomatoes on a bagel

Nova Lox Sandwich - Everything Bagel

$15.00

Pepper and Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Sweet peppers, scrambled eggs, on a long roll served with chips and a pickle

Corned Beef Special

$12.00

Corned beef, homemade coleslaw, russian dressing on choice of bread served with chips and pickle

Roast Pork Special

$12.00

Lean roast Pork, sauteed spinach, provolone cheese served with chips and pickle

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Ham and Choice of Cheese on choice of bread served with chips and a pickle

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

White Turkey Meat and Choice of Cheese on choice of bread served with chips and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Choice of cheese on White, Wheat or Rye

Grilled Porkroll

$8.00

2 slices of porkroll , choice of cheese served with chips and a pickle

Grilled Reuben

$13.50

Grilled Corn beef or pastrami, Homemade coleslaw, russian dressing, swiss cheese, on grilled rye bread

Grilled Veggie

$10.50

Sweet peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes sauteed in garlic on grilled rye bread served with chips and a pickle

Cheeseburger

$9.50

7oz burger, american cheese, lettuce tomatoes, onions seerved with chips and a pickle

Hamburger

$8.00

7oz burger, lettuce tomatoes, onions seerved with chips and a pickle

Chicken Salad

$9.00

White meat chicken, celery, mayo served with cips and a pickle

Tuna salad

$9.00

Solid White tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions served with chips and a pickle

Egg Salad

$7.50

Fresh egg salad, lettuce, tomatoes, onions served with chips and a pickle

Hot Dog

$6.00

Two grilled hot dogs, on a torpedo roll served with chips and a pickle

Italian Hot Dog

$9.50

Two grilled hot dogs, sweet peppers, american cheese, potatoes, on a torpedo roll served with chips and a pickle

Turkey Special

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.50

House Salad with Grilled Chicken

$14.00

House Salad with White Tuna

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Brittany's Special Salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Stuffed Tomato Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Yoshi's Salad

$14.00

Nova Lox Platter w/PlainBagel

$16.00

Nova Lox Platter w/Everything Bagel

$16.00

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.00

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.00

Special Salad

$11.50

Salad made with fresh lettuce, tomato and onions.

Sweets

Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Greek Yogurt, granola, mixed fruiot, honey

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Danish Apple

$3.50

Danish Cheese

$3.50

Danish Cherry

$3.50

Muffin Corn

$3.50

Muffin Banana Nut

$3.50

Muffin Blueberry

$3.50

Muffin Chocolate

$3.50

Ice Cream Vanilla

$2.50

Ice Cream Chocolate

$2.50

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

specials

Blackened Chix Plat

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Brittany Pork Sandwich w/sm soup

$15.00

Brittany Sandwich

$12.00

Brittany Slam

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$15.00

California Omelet

$12.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$14.00

Chicken Parm w/sm soup

$15.00

Chicken Tricolor

$15.00

Combination Club Wrap

$15.00

Combo Club on Gr Rye

$14.00

Cream Chip Beef

$12.00

Grilled Cheese w Jalapeno

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Gyro

$15.00

Italian Combo

$12.00

Latino Sandwich

$15.00

Meatball Omelet

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Ranchero Omelet

$12.00

Roasted Pork Special

$15.00

Tuna Salad Melt

$12.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$5.00

Gift Certificate

$10.00

Gift Certificate

$20.00

Gift Certificate

$25.00

Gift Certificate

$30.00

Catering

Catering

$280.00
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Restaurant info

Brittany's Cafe in Atlantic City, NJ is a quaint eatery with simple recipes done the home cooked way with fresh ingredients.

Location

4313 Ventnor Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

