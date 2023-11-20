Country Chicken and Fish Lakeland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1263 KATHLEEN RD, Lakeland, FL 33805
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THE BACK NINE DOWNTOWN - 124 S Tennessee Ave
No Reviews
124 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lakeland
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurant