Evano's Family Kitchen and Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Beautiful Lakeland is known for its hometown attitude. We gather to cheer on our friends at the local high school games, watch the Christmas Parade, walk around the lovely lakes, and fellowship with neighbors and co-workers over a good, home-cooked meal. Evano's is where friendly folks gather for delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Location
6617 North Loop Socrum Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lakeland
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurant