BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

COKE ZERO

$2.49

ORANGE FANTA

$2.49

MELLO YELLO

$2.49

ROOT BEER

$2.49

MR PIBB

$2.49

DIET COKE

$2.49

LEMONADE

$2.49

SWEET TEA

$2.49

UNSWEET TEA

$2.49

1/2 TEA 1/2 LEMONADE

$2.49

2 LITER COKE

2 LITER DIET COKE

2 LITER SPRITE

2 LITER COKE ZERO

COKE CAN

$1.39

MINUTE MAID CAN

$1.39

FANTA ORANGE CAN

$1.39

ROOT BEER CAN

$1.39

SPRITE CAN

$1.39

DIET COKE CAN

$1.39

GREEN MONSTER 16oz

$3.39

JAVA MONSTER 16oz

$3.39

ZERO MONSTER 16oz

$3.39

BLUE POWER AID

$2.29

RED POWER AID

$2.29

DASANI Bottle

$2.29

JUICE & MILK OPT

LARGE

$3.99

SMALL

$2.99

LARGE MILK

$3.99

SMALL MILK

$2.99

LARGE CHOC MILK

$3.99

SMALL CHOC MILK

$2.99

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.49

HOT TEA

$2.49

HOT COCO

$2.49

FOOD

BREAKFAST MENU

2-EGG CLASSIC

$9.99

Two eggs, choice of bread, side, and meat

3-EGG CLASSIC

$10.99

Two eggs, choice of toast and side

MEATLOVERS CLASSIC

$14.99

BREAKFAST MEALS

BIG PLATE BREAKFAST

$15.99

CHEESE OMELET

$7.70

RUNNER OMELET

$12.10

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, feta and cheddar

PROMENADE OMELET

$11.49

Ham, Cheese, peppers and onions

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$12.49

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$7.70

SKILLET OMELET

$16.99

five egg omelet, with homefries, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers , onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese

BACON CHEESE OMELET

$9.99

SAUS & CHEESE OMELET

$9.99

HAM & CHZ

$9.99

THE MALLARD

$6.99

Bacon, peppers, onions, tomatoes, provolone, rooled omelet style on cuban bread

BREAKFAST BRITTANY

$6.99

Egg, hashbrown, choice of breakfast meat, Aeiol, tomatoes, lettuce on a bun

EGG SAND

$3.99

BREAKFAST BLT

$8.99

NITTY GRITTY

$9.99

Bowl of grits, Eggs, choice of meat and toast

HOME-STYLE

$12.29

BRK VEGGIE BOWL

$10.99

peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, home-fries, cheese, Egg

CLASSIC-BENE

$11.99

VEGGIE BENEDICT

$10.99

SOUTHER BENEDICTS

$10.99

SWEET CAKE CLASSIC MEAL

$10.99

Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat

SWEET CAKES SIDE

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$4.99+

Two biscuits smothered wit sausage gravy

MEAT SIDES

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SIDES

SWEET MUFFIN

$3.00+

SIDE TOAST OR BISCUIT

OATMEAL

$7.00

SIDE EGG

$1.29+

MONDAY SPECIAL

$8.00

LUNCH MENU

BRITTS BURGER

$9.99

Burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring

BLUE MOUNTAIN BURGER

$9.99

topped with bacon, blue cheese and cheddar cheese

THUNDER BURGER

$9.99

Cajun seasoned, sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, ranch, pepper jack cheese

ALL AMERICAN BURGERS

PATTY MELT

$8.99

ZING WRAP

$9.99

Buffalo seasoned Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Ranch

SWEET WRAP

$11.99

BISTRO WRAP

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onion and Cilantro Mayo

SOHO CUBANO

$9.99+

FISH SANDWICH

$8.99

Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun

BLT SANDWICH

$8.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

PHILLY SUB

$9.29

Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese

HURRICANE SUB

$9.99

Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese

REUBEN SANDWICH

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$11.99

2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$12.99

3-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw

FISH BASKET

$12.99

THE SOUTH RICE BOWL

$12.99

Rice and Beans topped with Cajun grilled Chicken and sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Black Olives topped with Pepper Jack cheese & Ranch Dressing

SIDE FRIES

$3.99

SIDE FRUIT

$3.99+

S. MAC

$3.99+

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$4.99

SIDE OF CHIPS

$2.99

BLACK BEANS AND RICE

$3.99+

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

SOD

$3.99+

SIDE SLAW

$3.99+

SIDE PICKLED SLAW

$0.00+

S. GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.99

SIDE CHICKEN SALAD

$4.99+

SIDE FISH

$1.79+

1-PIECE CORN BREAD

$2.00

ADD ONS

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.99

SWEET SALAD

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes , dried cranberries, candy nuts, cheddar cheese, sweet vidalia dressing

CYPRESS SALAD

$13.99

lettuce, bacon, cheeder, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard boild egg, side of ranch dressing

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, peppers and onions side of greek dressing

APPETIZERS

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

HOUSE CHIPS

PRETZEL

FRIED PICKLES

WINGS

EVANO'S FLAT BREAD

GRILLED CHICKEN FLAT BREAD

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

$1.99

COOKIES

$1.29+

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$4.99

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00+

MILKSHAKE

KIDS / SENIOR

KIDS TENDERS

$5.99

KIDS BURGER

$5.99

KIDS SWEET CAKES

$5.99

KIDS CLASSIC

$5.99

SR SWEET

$7.99

DINNER

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

SALMON

SIRLOIN

POT ROAST

SHORTBUTTS PULLED PORK

3 CHEESE RAVIOLI

FRIES

CHIPS

SAUTEED SPINACH

MAC N CHEESE

GREEN BEANS

CREAM CORN

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

FRIED PICKLES

HOUSE CHIPS

PRETZEL

WINGS

EVANO'S FLAT BREAD

GRILLED CHICKEN FLAT BREAD

LOBSTER BISQUE

CHILI

EVANO'S COBB

CAESAR

WEDGE

GREEK

EVANO'S BURGER

BLUE BURGER

CAJUN BURGER

SHORTBUTTS BURGER

EVANO'S POTROAST SANDWICH

CRISPYCHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE

PULLER PORK

SPAGHETTI DINNER FOR 4

FISH FRY

BURGERS

SPECIALS

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

SMOTHERED BOWL

BURRITO

$5.99

B&G/ EGG

$5.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

SMOTHERED TENDERS

$10.99

MOJO SPEC

$10.99

SPAGHETTI

$10.99

FISH

$10.99

FRIDAY NIGTHS

AYCE BSK

$15.99

REFILLS

SHRIMP &GRITS

$10.99

FRI DINNER PLATE

$12.29

FISH SANDWICH

FISH BASKET

$12.99

PIZZA

Specialty Pizzas

CHEESE

$9.99+

MEAT LOVER

$12.99+

WHITE PIE

$12.99+

HAWAIIAN

$11.99+

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$13.99+

EL JEFE

$13.99+

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$11.99+

LKLD MEATBALL

$11.99+

BBQ CHICKEN

$11.99+

SAUSAGE

$10.99+

PEPPERONI

$10.99+

BYO Pizzas

10" BYO

$9.99

14" BYO

$13.99

18" BYO

$17.99

Pasta Bowls

Cajun Grilled Chicken Pasta

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Pasta Rustica

$12.99

Subs

BBQ Meatball Sub

$12.99+

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$14.99+

Meatball Sub

$13.99+

Tenders & Wings

Tenders

$6.99+

Wings

$8.99+

Sides

Meatballs & Marinara

$7.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Bread Sticks (6)

$4.49

Marinara (8oz)

$3.50