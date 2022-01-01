- Home
BRIXENS Downtown Albuquerque
400 Central Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Snacks & Starters
Wings
Slow-cooked, tender wings fried extra crispy and dusted with our house seasoning, served with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice
Brussels
Crispy brussels sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, bacon, red wine balsamic reduction
Chile Chili Fries
A full pound of house-made fries, and your choice of chili and/or chile, plus cheddar, and extra toppings if you choose!
Nachos
Crisp corn tortilla chips, cheddar, chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos
Upside Down Corn Chip Pie
Our Tex-New-Mex chili serves as the base for this classic dish. Made in the Texas tradition, but with the addition of black beans and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with cheddar, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and of course Fritos!
Chips and Dips
Fresh tortilla chips, green chile tomato salsa, chile con queso, guacamole * We now have vegan queso!
Fried Pickle Chips
Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!
Burgers & Sandwiches
Salads
Southwest
Cheddar, Guacamole, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cripsy Potato Strings
Power
Quinoa, spiced pecans, apples, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, carrots, red onion, red wine balsamic reduction drizzle
House
Carrots, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar, bacon crumbles, pepperoncini peppers, sunflower seeds
Milk Shakes
Abuelita Azteca
Brown sugar cinnamon ice cream, chocolate, red chile, nutmeg, fresh whipped cream dusted with aztec spice
Banana Puddin' Pie
Bananas, Vanilla, Cookie Crumbles, Fresh Whipped Cream... It's grandma's banana pudding perfectly mixed up into the tastiest shake imaginable!
Pineapple Upside Down Shake
Tastes just like the cake, but it's a shake!!
You Bet Your Sweet Berry!
Vanilla, coconut creme, strawberries, lemon, fresh whipped cream
K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)
Classic creamy vanilla, topped with vanilla whipped cream and a Luxardo maraschino cherry
Dark Pavlova
Chocolate, raspberries, balsamic, fresh whipped cream
My Druthers
At Brixens, you can always have your druthers... make it any way you want! (even vegan!)
Other Goodies
Delightful Drinks
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh Strawberries + Lemons = Classically Refreshing!
Cucumber Limeade
Fresh Cucumbers + Limes = Delightfully Rejuvenating!
Mandarin Orangeade
Mandarin Orange Segments Juiced = Brightly Invigorating!
Arnold Palmer
House tea mixed with any of our fresh made Ade's.
Ice Tea, Sweet or Unsweetened
Soda
Bottled Water
Hot Tea
Coffee
For the Kiddos
Sides & Extras
House Made Fries
Made fresh from whole Idaho potatoes. Perfectly crispy outside, soft and fluffy on the inside... these fresh fries are a labor of love, but one we think is definitely worth it!
Fried Pickle Chips
Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts finished with a drizzle of our Red Wine Balsamic Reduction.
Onion Strings
Thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried until they are perfectly crispy oniony delights!
Side Salad
Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and sunflower seeds
Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz
Corn Tortilla Chips
Salsa, 4oz
Guacamole, 4oz
Chile Con Queso, 4 oz
Green Chile Sauce, 4 oz
Red Chile Sauce, 4 oz
Side of Dressing
Catering Size Trays & Bulk Offerings
Brixens Burger/Sandwich 6 Pack!
Choose 6 different burgers with the bun, patty, and cheese of your choice. We'll put all the freebie veggies and sauces on the side. Then you can add as many premium toppings as you'd like!
2.5 Pounds of Our House Made Fries
2.5 pounds of our house made fries made from fresh potatoes every day! We truly believe the french fry is what all potatoes aspire to be, and these fries are crispy potato perfection!
Two Dozen Crispy Wings
Our award-winning wings will brighten up any day! Crispy on the outside, tender, these wings will leave you filled with joy! All sauces are served on the side so that they stay crispy and delightful!
Bushel of Brussels
Okay, it's not a full bushel, but it's a lot of Brussles! Our brussel sprouts have become famous for transforming brussel sprout haters into true brussel enthusiasts! Perfectly crispy, the redwine balsamic reduction, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, and bacon lardons, elevate this delectable vegetable to a whole 'nother level! (No fear our vegan and vegetarian friends, these brussels are delightful bacon free!)
Chips & Dips to Share
A big 'ol bowl of hot, cripsy tortilla chips, and 16 oz each of our fresh made Guacamole, Salsa, and Chile con Queso! We're convinced there is no better snack!!
Jumbo Upside Down Frito Pie
What's better than frito pie made with spicy Tex-New-Mex Chili?!?!? A GIANT bowl of it, of course!
Plentiful Salads
These big salads are sure to impress, filled with bountiful fresh ingredients! Salads have never looked or tasted so good!
Big Bowl 'o Fried Pickles
Crunchy, Dilly Delicousness, finally in a big enough bowl to share.... or not... up to you!
Tangle of Onion Strings
A fan favorite since the beginning! Thin onion strings, lightly battered to be crunchy, oniony perfection!
4 Pack of 12oz Milkshakes!
A quartet of delicousness can now be yours! Each shake is made just the way you want it to bring pure unadulterated milkshake joy!
Full Gallon of Our Delightful Drinks
That's right, 128 ounces of our amazingly delightful refreshments! We'll give you cups with ice on the side, just tell us how many you need! (Our Ade's and Palmers also make AMAZING cocktails!!!)
Bulk Items and Sauces
This has been a long time coming. Our house-made favorites are now available in larger versions!
Vegan Snacks & Starters
Vegan Wings
Our vegan wings are simply a delight! Your choice of tofu or portobello that we dip in our vegan, gluten-free tempura batter and fry until they are shatteringly crisp. We finish them by dusting them with our house seasoning, and serve them up with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice. (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)
Vegan Brussels
Crispy brussels sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, red wine balsamic reduction (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)
Vegan Chile Chili Fries
A full pound of house-made fries, and your choice of chili and/or chile, plus vegan cheddar, and extra toppings if you choose!
Vegan Nachos
Crisp corn tortilla chips, vegan cheddar, vegan chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)
Vegan Upside Down Corn Chip Pie
Our Vegan Tex-New-Mex chili is made in the classic Texas tradition, but with the addition of black beans, tofu, and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's... we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with vegan cheddar, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, and of course Fritos! (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)
Vegan Chips and Dips
Fresh tortilla chips, green chile tomato salsa, vegan chile con queso, guacamole (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)
Vegan Fried Pickle Chips
Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!
Vegan Burgers & Sandwiches
Vegan Salads
Vegan Southwest
Guacamole, Vegan Cheddar, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Avocado, Cripsy Potato Strings
Vegan Power
Quinoa, Spiced Pecans, Vegan Provolone, Apples, Avocado, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, Red Onion, Red Wine Balsamic Reduction Drizzle
Vegan House
Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Vegan Cheddar, Pepperoncini Peppers, Sunflower Seeds
Vegan Milk Shakes
Vegan Abuelita Azteca
Vegan chocolate ice cream, chocolate, red chile, nutmeg, fresh vegan whipped cream dusted with aztec spice
Vegan Banana Puddin' Pie
Bananas, Vegan Vanilla, Vegan Cookie Crumbles, and Fresh Vegan Whipped Cream... It's grandma's banana pudding perfectly mixed up into the tastiest vegan shake imaginable!
Vegan Pineapple Upside Down Shake
Tastes just like the cake, but it's a shake!!
Vegan You Bet Your Sweet Berry!
Vegan Vanilla, coconut creme, strawberries, lemon, fresh vegan whipped cream
Vegan K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)
Classic creamy vegan vanilla ice cream, topped with vegan vanilla whipped cream and a Luxardo maraschino cherry
Vegan Dark Pavlova
Vegan chocolate ice cream, raspberries, balsamic, fresh vegan whipped cream
My Vegan Druthers
At Brixens, you can always have your druthers... make it any way you want! (even vegan!)
Other Vegan Goodies
For the Vegan Kiddos
Vegan Sides & Extras
Vegan House Made Fries
Made fresh from whole Idaho potatoes. Perfectly crispy outside, soft and fluffy on the inside... these fresh fries are a labor of love, but one we think is definitely worth it!
Vegan Fried Pickle Chips
Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!
Vegan Brussels Sprouts
Vegan Onion Strings
Side Salad
Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and sunflower seeds
Vegan Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz
Corn Tortilla Chips
Salsa, 4oz
Guacamole, 4oz
Vegan Chile Con Queso, 4 oz
Green Chile Sauce, 4 oz
Red Chile Sauce, 4 oz
Side of Vegan Dressing
Vegetairan Snacks & Starters
Vegetarian Wings
Slow-cooked, tender wings fried extra crispy and dusted with our house seasoning, served with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice
Vegetarian Brussels
Crispy brussels sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, red wine balsamic reduction
Vegetarian Chile Chili Fries
A full pound of house-made fries, and your choice of chili and/or chile, plus cheddar, and extra toppings if you choose!
Vegetarian Nachos
Crisp corn tortilla chips, cheddar, chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos
Vegetarian Upside Down Corn Chip Pie
Our Vegetarian Tex-New-Mex chili serves as the base for this classic dish. Made in the Texas tradition, but with the addition of tofu, black beans and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with cheddar, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and of course Fritos!
Vegetarian Chips and Dips
Fresh tortilla chips, green chile tomato salsa, chile con queso, guacamole
Vegetarian Fried Pickle Chips
Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!
Vegetarian Burgers & Sandwiches
Vegetarian Salads
Vegetarian Southwest
Cheddar, Guacamole, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cripsy Potato Strings
Vegetarian Power
Quinoa, spiced pecans, apples, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, carrots, red onion, red wine balsamic reduction drizzle
Vegetarian House
Carrots, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar, pepperoncini peppers, sunflower seeds
Vegetarian Milk Shakes
Abuelita Azteca
Brown sugar cinnamon ice cream, chocolate, red chile, nutmeg, fresh whipped cream dusted with aztec spice
Banana Puddin' Pie
Bananas, Vanilla, Cookie Crumbles, Fresh Whipped Cream... It's grandma's banana pudding perfectly mixed up into the tastiest shake imaginable!
Pineapple Upside Down Shake
Tastes just like the cake, but it's a shake!!
You Bet Your Sweet Berry!
Vanilla, coconut creme, strawberries, lemon, fresh whipped cream
K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)
Classic creamy vanilla, topped with vanilla whipped cream and a Luxardo maraschino cherry
Dark Pavlova
Chocolate, raspberries, balsamic, fresh whipped cream
My Druthers
At Brixens, you can always have your druthers... make it any way you want! (even vegan!)
Vegetarian Goodies
For the Vegetarian Kiddos
Sides & Extras
House Made Fries
Made fresh from whole Idaho potatoes. Perfectly crispy outside, soft and fluffy on the inside... these fresh fries are a labor of love, but one we think is definitely worth it!
Fried Pickle Chips
Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts finished with a drizzle of our Red Wine Balsamic Reduction.
Onion Strings
Thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried until they are perfectly crispy oniony delights!
Side Salad
Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and sunflower seeds
Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz
Corn Tortilla Chips
Salsa, 4oz
Guacamole, 4oz
Chile Con Queso, 4 oz
Green Chile Sauce, 4 oz
Red Chile Sauce, 4 oz
Side of Dressing
Gluten-Free Snacks & Starters
Gluten-Free Wings
Slow-cooked, tender wings fried extra crispy in our gluten-free fryer and dusted with our house seasoning, served with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice
Gluten-Free Brussels
Crispy brussel sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, bacon, red wine balsamic reduction
Gluten-Free Chile Chili Fries
A full pound of house-made fries, fried in our gluten-free fryer, and your choice of chili and/or chile, plus cheddar, and extra toppings if you choose! *All of our chili's and chile's are gluten-free!
Gluten-Free Nachos
Crisp corn tortilla chips, fresh fried in our gluten-free fryer, cheddar, chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos * Our chile con queso is gluten free, so no worries there!
Gluten-Free Upside Down Corn Chip Pie
Our Tex-New-Mex chili serves as the base for this classic dish. Made in the Texas tradition, but with the addition of black beans and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with cheddar, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and of course Fritos!
Gluten-Free Chips and Dips
Fresh tortilla chips, green chile tomato salsa, chile con queso, guacamole * We now have vegan queso!
Gluten Free Fried Pickle Chips
Gluten-Free Burgers & Sandwiches
Gluten-Free Salads
Gluten-Free Southwest
Cheddar, Guacamole, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cripsy Potato Strings
Gluten-Free Power
Quinoa, spiced pecans, apples, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, carrots, red onion, red wine balsamic reduction drizzle
Gluten-Free House
Carrots, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar, bacon crumbles, pepperoncini peppers, sunflower seeds
Gluten-Free Milk Shakes
Gluten-Free Abuelita Azteca
Brown sugar cinnamon ice cream, chocolate, red chile, nutmeg, fresh whipped cream dusted with aztec spice
Gluten-Free Banana Puddin' Pie
Bananas, Vanilla, Gluten-Free Cookie Crumbles, Fresh Whipped Cream... It's grandma's banana pudding perfectly mixed up into the tastiest gluten-free shake imaginable!
Gluten-Free Pineapple Upside Down Shake
Tastes just like the cake, but it's a shake!!
Gluten-Free You Bet Your Sweet Berry!
Vanilla, coconut creme, strawberries, lemon, fresh whipped cream
Gluten-Free K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)
Classic creamy vanilla, topped with vanilla whipped cream and a Luxardo maraschino cherry
Gluten-Free Dark Pavlova
Chocolate, raspberries, balsamic, fresh whipped cream
My Gluten-Free Druthers
At Brixens, you can always have your druthers... make it any way you want! (even vegan!)
Gluten-Free Goodies
For the Gluten-Free Kiddos
Gluten-Free Sides & Extras
Gluten-Free House Made Fries
Gluten Free Fried Pickle Chips
Gluten-Free Brussels Sprouts
Gluten-Free Onion Strings
Gluten-Free Side Salad
Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and sunflower seeds
Gluten-Free Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz
Gluten-Free Corn Tortilla Chips
Gluten-Free Salsa, 4oz
Gluten-Free Guacamole, 4oz
Gluten-Free Chile Con Queso, 4 oz
Gluten-Free Green Chile Sauce, 4 oz
Gluten-Free Red Chile Sauce, 4 oz
Side of Gluten-Free Dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
We are obsessed with delighting our guests!
400 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102