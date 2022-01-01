Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

BRIXENS Downtown Albuquerque

review star

No reviews yet

400 Central Ave SW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Snacks & Starters

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Slow-cooked, tender wings fried extra crispy and dusted with our house seasoning, served with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice

Brussels

Brussels

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, bacon, red wine balsamic reduction

Chile Chili Fries

Chile Chili Fries

$10.00

A full pound of house-made fries, and your choice of chili and/or chile, plus cheddar, and extra toppings if you choose!

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Crisp corn tortilla chips, cheddar, chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos

Upside Down Corn Chip Pie

Upside Down Corn Chip Pie

$10.00

Our Tex-New-Mex chili serves as the base for this classic dish. Made in the Texas tradition, but with the addition of black beans and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with cheddar, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and of course Fritos!

Chips and Dips

Chips and Dips

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips, green chile tomato salsa, chile con queso, guacamole * We now have vegan queso!

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!

Burgers & Sandwiches

Build Your Brixens' Burger or Sandwich, Just the Way YOU Want it!

Build Your Brixens' Burger or Sandwich, Just the Way YOU Want it!

$15.00

We believe food is a reflection of the soul. So, just answer these 5 simple questions, and we’ll match you to your food soulmate, Brixens' style!

Salads

Southwest

Southwest

$15.00

Cheddar, Guacamole, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cripsy Potato Strings

Power

Power

$15.00

Quinoa, spiced pecans, apples, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, carrots, red onion, red wine balsamic reduction drizzle

House

House

$15.00

Carrots, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar, bacon crumbles, pepperoncini peppers, sunflower seeds

Milk Shakes

Abuelita Azteca

Abuelita Azteca

$8.00

Brown sugar cinnamon ice cream, chocolate, red chile, nutmeg, fresh whipped cream dusted with aztec spice

Banana Puddin' Pie

Banana Puddin' Pie

$8.00

Bananas, Vanilla, Cookie Crumbles, Fresh Whipped Cream... It's grandma's banana pudding perfectly mixed up into the tastiest shake imaginable!

Pineapple Upside Down Shake

Pineapple Upside Down Shake

$8.00

Tastes just like the cake, but it's a shake!!

You Bet Your Sweet Berry!

You Bet Your Sweet Berry!

$8.00

Vanilla, coconut creme, strawberries, lemon, fresh whipped cream

K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)

K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)

$8.00

Classic creamy vanilla, topped with vanilla whipped cream and a Luxardo maraschino cherry

Dark Pavlova

Dark Pavlova

$8.00

Chocolate, raspberries, balsamic, fresh whipped cream

My Druthers

My Druthers

$8.00

At Brixens, you can always have your druthers... make it any way you want! (even vegan!)

Other Goodies

Whiskey Brownie Sundae

Whiskey Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Soft, gooey brownie, ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauces. Available gluten-free and vegan too!

Vegan Whiskey Brownie Sundae

Vegan Whiskey Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Soft, gooey vegan brownie, vegan ice cream, chocolate sauce. Available gluten-free too!

Delightful Drinks

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Strawberries + Lemons = Classically Refreshing!

Cucumber Limeade

Cucumber Limeade

$4.00

Fresh Cucumbers + Limes = Delightfully Rejuvenating!

Mandarin Orangeade

Mandarin Orangeade

$4.00

Mandarin Orange Segments Juiced = Brightly Invigorating!

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House tea mixed with any of our fresh made Ade's.

Ice Tea, Sweet or Unsweetened

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

For the Kiddos

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

American, Ketchup, Pickles

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled or Fried, American Cheese, Ranch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melty american and cheddar cheeses on a toasted bun

Sides & Extras

House Made Fries

House Made Fries

$4.00+

Made fresh from whole Idaho potatoes. Perfectly crispy outside, soft and fluffy on the inside... these fresh fries are a labor of love, but one we think is definitely worth it!

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Crispy brussels sprouts finished with a drizzle of our Red Wine Balsamic Reduction.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.00

Thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried until they are perfectly crispy oniony delights!

Side Salad

$4.00

Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and sunflower seeds

Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz

Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz

$6.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Salsa, 4oz

$3.00

Guacamole, 4oz

$3.00

Chile Con Queso, 4 oz

$3.00

Green Chile Sauce, 4 oz

$2.00

Red Chile Sauce, 4 oz

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$1.00+

Brixens Merchandise

Brixens Hat

Brixens Hat

$20.00
Brixens T-Shirt

Brixens T-Shirt

$20.00

Catering Size Trays & Bulk Offerings

Brixens Burger/Sandwich 6 Pack!

Brixens Burger/Sandwich 6 Pack!

$55.00

Choose 6 different burgers with the bun, patty, and cheese of your choice. We'll put all the freebie veggies and sauces on the side. Then you can add as many premium toppings as you'd like!

2.5 Pounds of Our House Made Fries

2.5 Pounds of Our House Made Fries

$15.00

2.5 pounds of our house made fries made from fresh potatoes every day! We truly believe the french fry is what all potatoes aspire to be, and these fries are crispy potato perfection!

Two Dozen Crispy Wings

Two Dozen Crispy Wings

$35.00

Our award-winning wings will brighten up any day! Crispy on the outside, tender, these wings will leave you filled with joy! All sauces are served on the side so that they stay crispy and delightful!

Bushel of Brussels

Bushel of Brussels

$25.00

Okay, it's not a full bushel, but it's a lot of Brussles! Our brussel sprouts have become famous for transforming brussel sprout haters into true brussel enthusiasts! Perfectly crispy, the redwine balsamic reduction, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, and bacon lardons, elevate this delectable vegetable to a whole 'nother level! (No fear our vegan and vegetarian friends, these brussels are delightful bacon free!)

Chips & Dips to Share

Chips & Dips to Share

$24.00

A big 'ol bowl of hot, cripsy tortilla chips, and 16 oz each of our fresh made Guacamole, Salsa, and Chile con Queso! We're convinced there is no better snack!!

Jumbo Upside Down Frito Pie

Jumbo Upside Down Frito Pie

$24.00

What's better than frito pie made with spicy Tex-New-Mex Chili?!?!? A GIANT bowl of it, of course!

Plentiful Salads

Plentiful Salads

$35.00

These big salads are sure to impress, filled with bountiful fresh ingredients! Salads have never looked or tasted so good!

Big Bowl 'o Fried Pickles

Big Bowl 'o Fried Pickles

$15.00

Crunchy, Dilly Delicousness, finally in a big enough bowl to share.... or not... up to you!

Tangle of Onion Strings

Tangle of Onion Strings

$15.00

A fan favorite since the beginning! Thin onion strings, lightly battered to be crunchy, oniony perfection!

4 Pack of 12oz Milkshakes!

4 Pack of 12oz Milkshakes!

$24.00

A quartet of delicousness can now be yours! Each shake is made just the way you want it to bring pure unadulterated milkshake joy!

Full Gallon of Our Delightful Drinks

Full Gallon of Our Delightful Drinks

That's right, 128 ounces of our amazingly delightful refreshments! We'll give you cups with ice on the side, just tell us how many you need! (Our Ade's and Palmers also make AMAZING cocktails!!!)

Bulk Items and Sauces

This has been a long time coming. Our house-made favorites are now available in larger versions!

Vegan Snacks & Starters

Vegan Wings

$14.00

Our vegan wings are simply a delight! Your choice of tofu or portobello that we dip in our vegan, gluten-free tempura batter and fry until they are shatteringly crisp. We finish them by dusting them with our house seasoning, and serve them up with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice. (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)

Vegan Brussels

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, red wine balsamic reduction (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)

Vegan Chile Chili Fries

$10.00

A full pound of house-made fries, and your choice of chili and/or chile, plus vegan cheddar, and extra toppings if you choose!

Vegan Nachos

$12.00

Crisp corn tortilla chips, vegan cheddar, vegan chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)

Vegan Upside Down Corn Chip Pie

$10.00

Our Vegan Tex-New-Mex chili is made in the classic Texas tradition, but with the addition of black beans, tofu, and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's... we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with vegan cheddar, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, and of course Fritos! (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)

Vegan Chips and Dips

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips, green chile tomato salsa, vegan chile con queso, guacamole (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)

Vegan Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!

Vegan Burgers & Sandwiches

Build Your Vegan Brixens' Burger or Sandwich Just the Way YOU Want It!

$15.00

We believe food is a reflection of the soul. So, just answer these 5 simple questions, and we’ll match you to your vegan food soulmate, Brixens' style!

Vegan Salads

Vegan Southwest

$15.00

Guacamole, Vegan Cheddar, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Avocado, Cripsy Potato Strings

Vegan Power

$15.00

Quinoa, Spiced Pecans, Vegan Provolone, Apples, Avocado, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, Red Onion, Red Wine Balsamic Reduction Drizzle

Vegan House

$15.00

Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Vegan Cheddar, Pepperoncini Peppers, Sunflower Seeds

Vegan Milk Shakes

Vegan Abuelita Azteca

$9.00

Vegan chocolate ice cream, chocolate, red chile, nutmeg, fresh vegan whipped cream dusted with aztec spice

Vegan Banana Puddin' Pie

$9.00

Bananas, Vegan Vanilla, Vegan Cookie Crumbles, and Fresh Vegan Whipped Cream... It's grandma's banana pudding perfectly mixed up into the tastiest vegan shake imaginable!

Vegan Pineapple Upside Down Shake

$9.00

Tastes just like the cake, but it's a shake!!

Vegan You Bet Your Sweet Berry!

$9.00

Vegan Vanilla, coconut creme, strawberries, lemon, fresh vegan whipped cream

Vegan K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)

$9.00

Classic creamy vegan vanilla ice cream, topped with vegan vanilla whipped cream and a Luxardo maraschino cherry

Vegan Dark Pavlova

$9.00

Vegan chocolate ice cream, raspberries, balsamic, fresh vegan whipped cream

My Vegan Druthers

$9.00

At Brixens, you can always have your druthers... make it any way you want! (even vegan!)

Other Vegan Goodies

Vegan Whiskey Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Soft, gooey vegan brownie, vegan ice cream, chocolate sauce. Available gluten-free too!

Delightful Drinks

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Strawberries + Lemons = Classically Refreshing!

Cucumber Limeade

Cucumber Limeade

$4.00

Fresh Cucumbers + Limes = Delightfully Rejuvenating!

Mandarin Orangeade

Mandarin Orangeade

$4.00

Mandarin Orange Segments Juiced = Brightly Invigorating!

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House tea mixed with any of our fresh made Ade's.

Ice Tea, Sweet or Unsweetened

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

For the Vegan Kiddos

Vegan Veggie Burger

$10.00

Ketchup and Pickles

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Melty american and cheddar cheeses on a toasted bun

Vegan Sides & Extras

Vegan House Made Fries

$4.00+

Made fresh from whole Idaho potatoes. Perfectly crispy outside, soft and fluffy on the inside... these fresh fries are a labor of love, but one we think is definitely worth it!

Vegan Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!

Vegan Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Vegan Onion Strings

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and sunflower seeds

Vegan Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz

$6.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Salsa, 4oz

$3.00

Guacamole, 4oz

$3.00

Vegan Chile Con Queso, 4 oz

$3.00

Green Chile Sauce, 4 oz

$2.00

Red Chile Sauce, 4 oz

$2.00

Side of Vegan Dressing

$1.00+

Brixens Merchandise

Brixens Hat

Brixens Hat

$20.00
Brixens T-Shirt

Brixens T-Shirt

$20.00

Vegetairan Snacks & Starters

Vegetarian Wings

$14.00

Slow-cooked, tender wings fried extra crispy and dusted with our house seasoning, served with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice

Vegetarian Brussels

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, red wine balsamic reduction

Vegetarian Chile Chili Fries

$10.00

A full pound of house-made fries, and your choice of chili and/or chile, plus cheddar, and extra toppings if you choose!

Vegetarian Nachos

$12.00

Crisp corn tortilla chips, cheddar, chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos

Vegetarian Upside Down Corn Chip Pie

$10.00

Our Vegetarian Tex-New-Mex chili serves as the base for this classic dish. Made in the Texas tradition, but with the addition of tofu, black beans and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with cheddar, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and of course Fritos!

Vegetarian Chips and Dips

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips, green chile tomato salsa, chile con queso, guacamole

Vegetarian Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!

Vegetarian Burgers & Sandwiches

Build Your Vegetarian Brixens' Burger or Sandwich, Just the Way YOU Want it!

$15.00

We believe food is a reflection of the soul. So, just answer these 5 simple questions, and we’ll match you to your food soulmate, Brixens' style!

Vegetarian Salads

Vegetarian Southwest

$15.00

Cheddar, Guacamole, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cripsy Potato Strings

Vegetarian Power

$15.00

Quinoa, spiced pecans, apples, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, carrots, red onion, red wine balsamic reduction drizzle

Vegetarian House

$15.00

Carrots, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar, pepperoncini peppers, sunflower seeds

Vegetarian Milk Shakes

Abuelita Azteca

$8.00

Brown sugar cinnamon ice cream, chocolate, red chile, nutmeg, fresh whipped cream dusted with aztec spice

Banana Puddin' Pie

$8.00

Bananas, Vanilla, Cookie Crumbles, Fresh Whipped Cream... It's grandma's banana pudding perfectly mixed up into the tastiest shake imaginable!

Pineapple Upside Down Shake

Pineapple Upside Down Shake

$8.00

Tastes just like the cake, but it's a shake!!

You Bet Your Sweet Berry!

$8.00

Vanilla, coconut creme, strawberries, lemon, fresh whipped cream

K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)

$8.00

Classic creamy vanilla, topped with vanilla whipped cream and a Luxardo maraschino cherry

Dark Pavlova

$8.00

Chocolate, raspberries, balsamic, fresh whipped cream

My Druthers

$8.00

At Brixens, you can always have your druthers... make it any way you want! (even vegan!)

Vegetarian Goodies

Whiskey Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Soft, gooey brownie, ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauces. Available gluten-free and vegan too!

Vegan Whiskey Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Soft, gooey vegan brownie, vegan ice cream, chocolate sauce. Available gluten-free too!

Delightful Drinks

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Strawberries + Lemons = Classically Refreshing!

Cucumber Limeade

Cucumber Limeade

$4.00

Fresh Cucumbers + Limes = Delightfully Rejuvenating!

Mandarin Orangeade

Mandarin Orangeade

$4.00

Mandarin Orange Segments Juiced = Brightly Invigorating!

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House tea mixed with any of our fresh made Ade's.

Ice Tea, Sweet or Unsweetened

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

For the Vegetarian Kiddos

Kid's Veggie Burger

$9.00

Ketchup and Pickles

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melty american and cheddar cheeses on a toasted bun

Sides & Extras

House Made Fries

House Made Fries

$4.00+

Made fresh from whole Idaho potatoes. Perfectly crispy outside, soft and fluffy on the inside... these fresh fries are a labor of love, but one we think is definitely worth it!

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Thin dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried until perfectly crispy! Served with a dipping sauce of your choice!

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Crispy brussels sprouts finished with a drizzle of our Red Wine Balsamic Reduction.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.00

Thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried until they are perfectly crispy oniony delights!

Side Salad

$4.00

Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and sunflower seeds

Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz

Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz

$6.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Salsa, 4oz

$3.00

Guacamole, 4oz

$3.00

Chile Con Queso, 4 oz

$3.00

Green Chile Sauce, 4 oz

$2.00

Red Chile Sauce, 4 oz

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$1.00+

Brixens Merchandise

Brixens Hat

Brixens Hat

$20.00
Brixens T-Shirt

Brixens T-Shirt

$20.00

Gluten-Free Snacks & Starters

Gluten-Free Wings

$14.00

Slow-cooked, tender wings fried extra crispy in our gluten-free fryer and dusted with our house seasoning, served with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice

Gluten-Free Brussels

$12.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, bacon, red wine balsamic reduction

Gluten-Free Chile Chili Fries

$10.00

A full pound of house-made fries, fried in our gluten-free fryer, and your choice of chili and/or chile, plus cheddar, and extra toppings if you choose! *All of our chili's and chile's are gluten-free!

Gluten-Free Nachos

$12.00

Crisp corn tortilla chips, fresh fried in our gluten-free fryer, cheddar, chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos * Our chile con queso is gluten free, so no worries there!

Gluten-Free Upside Down Corn Chip Pie

$10.00

Our Tex-New-Mex chili serves as the base for this classic dish. Made in the Texas tradition, but with the addition of black beans and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with cheddar, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and of course Fritos!

Gluten-Free Chips and Dips

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips, green chile tomato salsa, chile con queso, guacamole * We now have vegan queso!

Gluten Free Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Gluten-Free Burgers & Sandwiches

Build Your Gluten-Free Brixens' Burger or Sandwich, Just the Way YOU Want it!

$15.00

We believe food is a reflection of the soul. So, just answer these 5 simple questions, and we’ll match you to your food soulmate, Brixens' style!

Gluten-Free Salads

Gluten-Free Southwest

$15.00

Cheddar, Guacamole, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cripsy Potato Strings

Gluten-Free Power

$15.00

Quinoa, spiced pecans, apples, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, carrots, red onion, red wine balsamic reduction drizzle

Gluten-Free House

$15.00

Carrots, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar, bacon crumbles, pepperoncini peppers, sunflower seeds

Gluten-Free Milk Shakes

Gluten-Free Abuelita Azteca

$8.00

Brown sugar cinnamon ice cream, chocolate, red chile, nutmeg, fresh whipped cream dusted with aztec spice

Gluten-Free Banana Puddin' Pie

$8.00

Bananas, Vanilla, Gluten-Free Cookie Crumbles, Fresh Whipped Cream... It's grandma's banana pudding perfectly mixed up into the tastiest gluten-free shake imaginable!

Gluten-Free Pineapple Upside Down Shake

$8.00

Tastes just like the cake, but it's a shake!!

Gluten-Free You Bet Your Sweet Berry!

$8.00

Vanilla, coconut creme, strawberries, lemon, fresh whipped cream

Gluten-Free K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid)

$8.00

Classic creamy vanilla, topped with vanilla whipped cream and a Luxardo maraschino cherry

Gluten-Free Dark Pavlova

$8.00

Chocolate, raspberries, balsamic, fresh whipped cream

My Gluten-Free Druthers

$8.00

At Brixens, you can always have your druthers... make it any way you want! (even vegan!)

Gluten-Free Goodies

Gluten-Free Whiskey Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Soft, gooey brownie, ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauces. Available gluten-free and vegan too!

Gluten-Free, Vegan Whiskey Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Soft, gooey vegan brownie, vegan ice cream, chocolate sauce. Available gluten-free too!

Delightful Drinks

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Strawberries + Lemons = Classically Refreshing!

Cucumber Limeade

Cucumber Limeade

$4.00

Fresh Cucumbers + Limes = Delightfully Rejuvenating!

Mandarin Orangeade

Mandarin Orangeade

$4.00

Mandarin Orange Segments Juiced = Brightly Invigorating!

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House tea mixed with any of our fresh made Ade's.

Ice Tea, Sweet or Unsweetened

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

For the Gluten-Free Kiddos

Gluten-Free Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

American, Ketchup, Pickles

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled or Fried, American Cheese, Ranch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Melty american and cheddar cheeses on a toasted gluten-free bun

Gluten-Free Sides & Extras

Gluten-Free House Made Fries

$4.00+

Gluten Free Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Gluten-Free Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Gluten-Free Onion Strings

$4.00

Gluten-Free Side Salad

$4.00

Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and sunflower seeds

Gluten-Free Tex-New-Mex Chili, 8 oz

$6.00

Gluten-Free Corn Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Gluten-Free Salsa, 4oz

$3.00

Gluten-Free Guacamole, 4oz

$3.00

Gluten-Free Chile Con Queso, 4 oz

$3.00

Gluten-Free Green Chile Sauce, 4 oz

$2.00

Gluten-Free Red Chile Sauce, 4 oz

$2.00

Side of Gluten-Free Dressing

$1.00+

Brixens Merchandise

Brixens Hat

Brixens Hat

$20.00
Brixens T-Shirt

Brixens T-Shirt

$20.00

Catering Size Trays & Bulk Offerings

Brixens Burger/Sandwich 6 Pack!

Brixens Burger/Sandwich 6 Pack!

$55.00

Choose 6 different burgers with the bun, patty, and cheese of your choice. We'll put all the freebie veggies and sauces on the side. Then you can add as many premium toppings as you'd like!

2.5 Pounds of Our House Made Fries

2.5 Pounds of Our House Made Fries

$15.00

2.5 pounds of our house made fries made from fresh potatoes every day! We truly believe the french fry is what all potatoes aspire to be, and these fries are crispy potato perfection!

Two Dozen Crispy Wings

Two Dozen Crispy Wings

$35.00

Our award-winning wings will brighten up any day! Crispy on the outside, tender, these wings will leave you filled with joy! All sauces are served on the side so that they stay crispy and delightful!

Bushel of Brussels

Bushel of Brussels

$25.00

Okay, it's not a full bushel, but it's a lot of Brussles! Our brussel sprouts have become famous for transforming brussel sprout haters into true brussel enthusiasts! Perfectly crispy, the redwine balsamic reduction, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, and bacon lardons, elevate this delectable vegetable to a whole 'nother level! (No fear our vegan and vegetarian friends, these brussels are delightful bacon free!)

Chips & Dips to Share

Chips & Dips to Share

$24.00

A big 'ol bowl of hot, cripsy tortilla chips, and 16 oz each of our fresh made Guacamole, Salsa, and Chile con Queso! We're convinced there is no better snack!!

Jumbo Upside Down Frito Pie

Jumbo Upside Down Frito Pie

$24.00

What's better than frito pie made with spicy Tex-New-Mex Chili?!?!? A GIANT bowl of it, of course!

Plentiful Salads

Plentiful Salads

$35.00

These big salads are sure to impress, filled with bountiful fresh ingredients! Salads have never looked or tasted so good!

Big Bowl 'o Fried Pickles

Big Bowl 'o Fried Pickles

$15.00

Crunchy, Dilly Delicousness, finally in a big enough bowl to share.... or not... up to you!

Tangle of Onion Strings

Tangle of Onion Strings

$15.00

A fan favorite since the beginning! Thin onion strings, lightly battered to be crunchy, oniony perfection!

4 Pack of 12oz Milkshakes!

4 Pack of 12oz Milkshakes!

$24.00

A quartet of delicousness can now be yours! Each shake is made just the way you want it to bring pure unadulterated milkshake joy!

Full Gallon of Our Delightful Drinks

Full Gallon of Our Delightful Drinks

That's right, 128 ounces of our amazingly delightful refreshments! We'll give you cups with ice on the side, just tell us how many you need! (Our Ade's and Palmers also make AMAZING cocktails!!!)

Bulk Items and Sauces

This has been a long time coming. Our house-made favorites are now available in larger versions!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
We are obsessed with delighting our guests!

400 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

