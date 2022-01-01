BRIXENS Downtown Albuquerque

Vegan Upside Down Corn Chip Pie

$10.00

Our Vegan Tex-New-Mex chili is made in the classic Texas tradition, but with the addition of black beans, tofu, and both Red and Green New Mexico chile's... we think this chili is as good as it gets! Turning this classic dish upside down, the chili goes on the bottom and is topped with vegan cheddar, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, and of course Fritos! (We use separate vegan and gluten-free fryers, utensils, cooking equipment, and ingredients to ensure your food is not only delicious, but safe for you to enjoy!)