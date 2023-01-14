Main picView gallery

Brix Haus - Brooklyn 406 Rogers Avenue

406 Rogers Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Ice Cream

Cracker Jack Sundae

$12.25

Popcorn Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Caramel Popcorn, Peanut Brittle, Whipped Cream

Pup Froyo (For Dogs)

$6.50

All natural and organic ingredients. Greek yogurt, pumpkin puree, bananas, maple syrup

Basic 'V' Pint

Basic 'V' Pint

$12.50

One of our signature flavors packed with Madagascar Vanilla Beans.

Popcorn Pint

Popcorn Pint

$12.50

Movie butter popcorn infused ice cream

Brix Trax Pint

Brix Trax Pint

$12.50

Sweet cream ice cream with peanut butter, Oreos, chocolate chips. Gluten Free. Contains nuts.

Raspberry Chip Sherbet Pint

Raspberry Chip Sherbet Pint

$12.50
Do You Want to Build a Snowman? Pint

Do You Want to Build a Snowman? Pint

$12.50

Hot cocoa ice cream, marshmallow swirl, sprinkles

Coconut Lemongrass Sorbet

Coconut Lemongrass Sorbet

$12.50
Hazelnut Amarena Cherry

Hazelnut Amarena Cherry

$12.50
Hot Honey Crunch Pint

Hot Honey Crunch Pint

$12.50

Habanero honey ice cream with honeycomb candy, and dark chocolate chips

Fudge Brownie Pint

Fudge Brownie Pint

$12.50

Dark chocolate ice cream packed with housemade fudge brownies

Brown Sugar Oat Cookie Pint

Brown Sugar Oat Cookie Pint

$12.50Out of stock

Brown sugar ice cream with oatmeal raisin cookies

Vegan Salted Caramel

$12.50

Brix Haus Merchandise

Brix Haus T Shirt (Unisex)

$15.00

Brix Haus Sticker

$2.00

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Craisin Cookie

$3.50

Caramel Popcorn

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Artisanal ice cream shop serving up whimsical flavors & quality ingredients

406 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225

