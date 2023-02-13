Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brixton's Baked Potato

review star

No reviews yet

2386 Kiesel Avenue

Ogden, UT 84401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Potatoes

Bacon Cheddar

Bacon Cheddar

$7.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese & Brixton's delicious cream sauce, topped with sour cream & chives.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$10.00

Freshly baked potato topped with a slow cooked beef roast, drowned in our delicious brown gravy. Topped with green beans and carrots. this is what meat and potatoes is all about. Our double is twice the food at a discounted price.

Carne Asada

$13.00

The meat lover's dream! Topped with diced beef steak, tomatillo salsa, beehive cheese, onions, cilantro, and sour cream

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Our Memphis-style BBQ pulled pork, or chicken, is tender and full of flavor. Topped with your choice of fresh coleslaw or cheddar cheese.

The Veggie

The Veggie

$8.00

A blend of broccoli, carrots, corn and edamame with Brixton's cream sauce (or vegan sauce of your choice). Topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Texas Chili

Texas Chili

$9.00

This Texas style, all meat & bean chili (GF) potato is a hearty meal. Topped with onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives.

Thai Curry

Thai Curry

$11.00

A mildly spiced curry, sweetened with Indonesian coconut milk, poured over your choice of protein. Topped with edamame and basil. *GVF

Just Baked

Just Baked

$4.00

A freshly baked potato topped with butter, sour cream and chives. Our double is twice the food at a discounted price.

Chili Verde

Chili Verde

$9.00

A fresh baked potato with your choice of chicken or pork, smothered with our Chili Verde sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream and cilantro.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Our tasty Alfredo sauce poured over your choice of protein, mozzarella and a choice of broccoli or bacon. Garnished with a sprinkle of basil.

Enchilada

Enchilada

$11.00

A blend of our Chile Verde and cream sauce, topped with your choice of chicken or pork, corn, sour cream and cilantro. Our double potato is twice the food for a discounted price.

Build Your Own Spud

Build Your Own Spud

$6.00

A fresh baked potato with your choice of toppings. Your choice of sauce, protein and two toppings. Additional toppings are extra.

Sandwiches

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$9.00

Savory pot roast covered in brown gravy topped with cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro.

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Enjoy the big, bold taste of our Memphis-style BBQ pulled pork or chicken. Topped with fresh coleslaw or cheese.

Chicken Bacon Melt

$9.00

Toasted ciabatta bread with savory chicken, melted cheese, and our delicious cream sauce.

Cheese Melt

$6.00

Toasted ciabatta bread with melted cheese and our delicious cream sauce.

Soups

Chili Soup

$6.00

Ground beef with beans and tomatoes

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.00

Broccoli, cream sauce and vegetable broth. Blended with lots of cheese

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00

Chicken with corn, onions, and carrots. Smothered with cream sauce and chili verde sauce.

Potato Chowder

$6.00

Cream sauce chowder with potato, corn, onions. Topped with Cheese and chives.

Salads

Caesar Asiago

$8.00

Asian Sesame

$9.00

House Salad

$4.00

Cranberry Walnut Chicken

$9.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Classic Chip Variety

Sides

$2.00

Various

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Factory Bottled Water

Small Fountain Drink

$2.00

Small Fountain Drink Coca-Cola Product

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

Large Fountain Drink Coca-Cola Product

Apple Beer

$3.00

Bottled Apple Beer

Monster

$3.00

Monster Drink Various Flavors

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottled Mexican Coke

Fanta

$3.00

Bottled Fanta

Squirt

$3.00

Bottled Squirt

Smoothie

$5.00+

Smoothie Fresh Blended - Various Flavors

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Coookie

Sugar Cookies - 2

$1.50

Sugar Cookie

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Lucious Lemon Bar

M&M Gourmet Cookie

$3.00

Delicious M&M Gourmet Cookie

Reese's Gourmet Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Reese's Gourmet Peanut Butter Cookie

Kids Meals

Cheese Melt Sandwich

$5.00

Chili N' Cheese

$5.00

Mashed N' Cheese

$5.00

Gift Card

Gift Card - $5

$5.00

Gift Card - $10

$10.00

Gift Card - $15

$15.00

Gift Card - $20

$20.00

Gift Card - $25

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Brixton’s is a family friendly restaurant featuring loaded baked potato entrees, gourmet salads, soups, sandwiches, sweet potato pies, and other fare.

Location

2386 Kiesel Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harp And Hound
orange starNo Reviews
2550 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
WB's Eatery
orange star4.2 • 164
455 25th street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Xalisco
orange starNo Reviews
2430 Grant Avenue Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Pig & a Jelly Jar - Ogden
orange starNo Reviews
227 E 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Lucky Slice Pizza - Ogden
orange starNo Reviews
207 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Tona Sushi Bar and Grill - 210 25th Street
orange starNo Reviews
210 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ogden

Jamba - 000270 - Riverdale
orange star4.6 • 1,549
1155 West Riverdale Rd Ogden, UT 84405
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie Cafe - Ogden UT
orange star4.6 • 1,225
1970 N Washington Blvd North Ogden, UT 84414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103506 - Ogden
orange star4.5 • 366
4396 Harrison Blvd Ogden, UT 84403
View restaurantnext
Yu's Maple Garden Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 192
2501 Wall Ave Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
WB's Eatery
orange star4.2 • 164
455 25th street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Ogden
orange star5.0 • 88
2214 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ogden
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston