Brixton's Baked Potato
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Brixton’s is a family friendly restaurant featuring loaded baked potato entrees, gourmet salads, soups, sandwiches, sweet potato pies, and other fare.
Location
2386 Kiesel Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401
Gallery