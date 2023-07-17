Brixx Pizza Bedford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1540 Dunn Rd., Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bowlba Cafe - 3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117
No Reviews
3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117 Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurant
Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
No Reviews
1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124 Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh