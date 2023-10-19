Pizza
Chicken
Brixx Pizza Blakeney
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9820 REA ROAD, CHARLOTTE, NC 28277
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in CHARLOTTE
Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant