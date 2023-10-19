Popular Items

Cheese ~
$11.15

whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Sausage & Honey ~
$14.60

our signature spicy sausage crumbled over a fourcheese blend and our house recipe tomato sauce, baked then drizzled with sriracha-infused honey

Brixx Stixx ~
$8.90


#Starters

Bruschetta ~
$11.15
Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$11.15
Brixx Stixx ~
$8.90
Burrata Board ~
$16.75
Baked Meatball Polenta
$13.40
Hummus Duo ~
$10.05
Roast Cauliflower ~
$11.15

#Fire Roasted Wings

Buffalo Wings ~
$14.50
Garlic Rosemary Wings ~
$14.50
Honey Habanero Wings~
$14.50
Thai Spiced Peanut ~
$14.50
Caribbean Jerk Dry Rub Wings ~
$14.50
Blackened Dry Rub Wings
$14.50
Peach Bourbon BBQ Wings
Peach Bourbon BBQ Wings
$14.50
1/2 - 1/2 Wings ~
$14.50

#Pizzas

All pizzas are 11 inches & all pizzas are 6 slices. Our traditional crust is vegan. Vegan cheese is available upon request at no charge. Gluten-free or cauliflower crust is available for an additional charge. Calories shown for pizzas are per slice.
1/2 & 1/2 Pizza ~
$15.65

why choose between your favorites?

4x4 Pizza ~
$15.65

four meats – sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto & bacon – & four cheeses – mozzarella, parmesan, gouda & goat cheese – on an olive oil base

Americo ~
$13.40

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella & mushrooms on our house recipe tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken ~
$14.50

wood-roasted chicken with bbq sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella & red onion topped with fresh cilantro

Brixx Club
$15.65
Bronx Bomber ~
$15.65

our signature spicy italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella & gorgonzola on tomato sauce topped with fresh oregano

Buffalo Chicken ~
$14.50

buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola & roasted chicken, topped with fresh celery served with your choice of housemade gorgonzola dressing or ranch dressing

Cheese ~
$11.15

whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Greek ~
$13.40

roma tomatoes, mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese on an olive oil base topped with basil & balsamic glaze

Hawaiian ~
$14.60

fresh pineapple, prosciutto & mozzarella on an olive oil base and topped with fresh cilantro

Mad Italian
$15.65
Margherita ~
$13.40

fresh, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes & fresh basil on an olive oil base

Mexican ~
$14.60

black bean spread base with mozzarella and cheddar, wood-roasted chicken, roma tomatoes & sliced fresh jalapeños topped with sour cream

Pear & Gorgonzola ~
$14.60

sliced pears, mozzarella, gorgonzola, walnuts & caramelized onions on an olive oil base

Pepperoni ~ -
$12.30

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Quattro Formaggio ~
$13.40

featuring our four-cheese blend – mozzarella, parmesan, gouda and goat cheese – and sun-dried tomatoes on an olive oil base

Rustica ~
$15.65

prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives & roasted garlic on an olive oil base

Sausage & Honey ~
$14.60

our signature spicy sausage crumbled over a fourcheese blend and our house recipe tomato sauce, baked then drizzled with sriracha-infused honey

Spicy Shrimp ~
$16.75

spicy shrimp on a sriracha base with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, goat cheese & fresh basil

Thai Chicken Pizza ~
$15.65

wood-roasted chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, with goat cheese, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & pistachios drizzled with thai peanut satay sauce

Veggie Pizza -~
$14.60

wild mushrooms, broccoli, onions, peppers and fresh oregano with our house recipe tomato sauce & mozzarella

White Pizza
$13.40
Wild Mushroom ~
$14.60

a trio of wood-roasted shiitake, portobello & button mushrooms with mozzarella on an olive oil base topped with arugula and shaved parmesan

#Salads

Arug & Pear Salad ~
$10.05

arugula topped with pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola and sun-dried cranberries with honey herb vinaigrette

Brixx Salad ~
$8.90

spring mix with pistachios, crumbled goat cheese & croutons tossed with housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad ~
$8.90

hearts of romaine topped with croutons & fresh parmesan

Med Salad ~
$10.05

chopped romaine hearts drizzled with housemade feta vinaigrette, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese & banana peppers

Southwest Salad ~
$15.65

romaine tossed with gouda, diced tomatoes, black bean corn salsa and creamy chili pepper dressing topped with our wood-roasted blackened chicken and tortilla strips

Italian Wood-Roasted Chicken Salad ~
$15.65

#Pastas

Chicken Penne ~
$17.90

a house favorite for over twenty years! woodroasted, blackened chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, cajun spices & gorgonzola cream sauce

Brixx Mac & Cheese ~
$11.15

rigatoni baked with gouda, cheddar & parmesan cream sauce and topped with housemade focaccia breadcrumbs

Shrimp Scampi ~
$19.00

shrimp sautéed in herb butter with lemon & spinach over thin spaghetti

Roasted Chicken + Mushroom Alfredo ~
$17.90

crumbled bacon and wood-roasted chicken tossed with wild mushroom alfredo sauce over angel hair pasta

Baked Pasta Pomodoro ~
$15.25

rigatoni topped with pomodoro cream sauce, mozzarella & parmesan, then baked to perfection

#Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza ~
$6.95

whole milk mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Kids Pepperoni Pizza ~
$6.95

sliced pepperoni with mozzarella on our house recipe tomato sauce

Kids Pasta ~
$6.95

choose your noodles, select a sauce and top it off with protein. served with fresh focaccia bread

Kids Soda ~
$1.50

#Dessert

S'mores Dessert Pizza ~
$8.95

buttery graham cracker crumble topped with melted dark chocolate and toasted marshmallows

Bourbon Pecan Pie
$7.95

Beverages

Arnie's Tea ~
$4.25
Lemonade ~
$4.95
Tea ~
$2.95